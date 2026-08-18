NFL hot seat for all 32 teams, including 13 former first-round picks and one rookie under the most pressure

The term "hot seat" is often reserved for NFL coaches, but really, every player's seat is hot -- in some way or another -- every year. Whether it's making a roster, making a jump or winning a Super Bowl, there's always pressure to perform.

Not all hot seats are created equal. For a coach on this list, a bad performance might mean they don't have a job next year. For a player, it might mean a drastically reduced role or salary, a new team or simply the need to play at a higher level. With that in mind, here's the hottest of hot seats for all 32 teams.

NFC East

Defensive coordinator Christian Parker

It may be unfair to put Christian Parker -- a highly regarded defensive mind in his first year as a coordinator -- here, but when you're trying to fix any Cowboys weakness, you're under the gun.

The Cowboys drafted two first-round defenders (S Caleb Downs and EDGE Malachi Lawrence), signed S Jalen Thompson and CB Cobie Durant, traded for EDGE Rashan Gary and LB Dee Winters and will have star DL Quinnen Williams for a full season. This defense still isn't overflowing with talent, but it's in a better spot after finishing 30th in yards per play allowed and 32nd in net yards per attempt allowed.

Parker, who previously coached the excellent Eagles secondary, will go a long way in determining whether this loaded offense has enough support on the other side of the ball. If Dallas is middle of the pack -- or really just mediocre -- defensively, it will be a playoff team. If it's better than that, it can be a true Super Bowl contender.

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EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux

Kayvon Thibodeaux has seen the Giants both draft (EDGE Abdul Carter) and trade (EDGE Brian Burns) over him, and both players have been more productive than he has. The 2022 No. 5 overall pick registered just 2.5 sacks in 10 games (shoulder), a far cry from his 11.5-sack 2023 season that seemed to hold so much promise.

Thibodeaux is heading into the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, so it's a big year for his wallet, too.

Offensive coordinator Sean Mannion

Nick Sirianni's offensive coordinator selections have been hit or miss. Shane Steichen was excellent from 2021-22 before taking the Colts coaching job. Brian Johnson was bad in 2023. Kellen Moore was excellent in 2024 and took the Saints coaching job. Kevin Patullo was bad last year.

The pattern seems to favor Sean Mannion, who is only 34 years old, was on an active NFL roster as recently as 2023 and has never called plays before.

Mannion's philosophies are a big change for QB Jalen Hurts, specifically when it comes to playing from under center and targeting the middle of the field. Hurts and Sirianni were both options for this spot, but history says Philadelphia offensive coordinators either take huge leaps or get run off by season's end.

Head coach Dan Quinn

In 2024, Quinn led one of the most stunning single-season turnarounds as Washington went 12-5 and made the NFC Championship Game. In 2025, the Commanders fell to 5-12, and Quinn admitted he missed the mark in several areas.

He fired both coordinators and is staking his hopes in a crucial year on first-time offensive coordinator David Blough (who is 30 years old and was on a practice squad in 2023) and first-time defensive coordinator Daronte Jones. The defensive personnel has been overhauled, and QB Jayden Daniels looks excellent. Will it be enough?

NFC North

CB Kyler Gordon

Coach Ben Johnson was the first person this offseason to show frustration with Kyler Gordon's injury issues, and now that frustration is spreading around the team. "Everybody is a little fed up the guy's not out there," CHGO's Adam Hoge said.

Gordon played in just three games last year due to calf and groin injuries. The calf issue landed him on the PUP list to start training camp, and he has yet to come off it. Making matters worse, the Bears made Gordon the highest-paid slot corner in the NFL last offseason. This problem doesn't seem to be going away anytime soon.

RT Blake Miller

Welcome to the NFL, Blake Miller! Your role? Step into the spot vacated by arguably the best offensive lineman in the game on a team that desperately needs to bounce back and, viewed through some lenses, could still be a Super Bowl contender.

Miller will slot in at right tackle as Penei Sewell switches to the left side for the Lions. QB Jared Goff is heavily dependent on pass protection, so Miller's performance will be crucial.

There are plenty of question marks on defense who could have landed on this list -- several cornerbacks, injured S Kerby Joseph and DL Tyleik Williams -- but Miller will be under trial by fire right away.

EDGE Lukas Van Ness

With EDGE Micah Parsons expected to miss at least the first third of the season, someone has to generate pressure for the Packers, and Lukas Van Ness is the best bet. The 2023 first-round pick played in just nine games due to a foot injury last year and registered only 1.5 sacks.

But the beneath-the-surface numbers are more encouraging: a 16.3% pressure rate and a 2.5-second average time to pressure. There are some impressive moments on tape, too, such as him bulldozing LT Ronnie Stanley for a pressure or blowing past LT Orlando Brown Jr. for a sack. It just has to be more consistent.

QB Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray winning the Vikings' starting quarterback job wasn't a surprise, but it wasn't the smoothest sailing, either. Now, the 2019 No. 1 overall pick has a chance to resurrect his career in the best situation of his career: Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison at wide receiver, a solid projected offensive line and Kevin O'Connell dialing up plays.

Murray will have his ups and downs in individual games, but generally, he has been pretty steady. Even at his worst, he has been miles better than the Vikings quarterbacks were last year. Murray playing from under center and throwing over the middle of the field are keys here. There's a legit chance he plays well and gets a big contract this offseason. There's also a legit chance he struggles and his time as a meaningful NFL starter gets even closer to its end.

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NFC South

QB Tua Tagovailoa

The bridge/maybe more(?) quarterback train chugs on from Minnesota to Atlanta, where Tua Tagovailoa seemed to be the leader in the clubhouse over Michael Penix Jr., if only because Penix still isn't taking part in full team drills.

Then Tagovailoa had an uninspiring preseason Week 1 -- "definitely not up to standard," he said -- and he's already in the hot seat as the presumed starter. Not great.

QB Bryce Young

The Panthers picked up Bryce Young's fifth-year option not because he has been overly impressive, but because it made sense at the most basic level. If he plays well this season, he'll be one of the cheaper starting quarterbacks in 2027, and if he doesn't, his cost is far from prohibitive.

In that sense, this is a make-or-break year for the former Alabama star. After a disastrous rookie season, Young took a step forward near the end of his second year and another step last year, but he still ranked just 29th in net yards per attempt, 26th in EPA per play and 25th in interception rate. His size and major limitations as a thrower leave little room for error.

The Panthers added premier defensive talent this offseason and have assembled some real talent on offense. They won the NFC South last year and expect to take another step, but Young could be the limiting factor -- and a significant one at that.

QB Tyler Shough

On one hand, Tyler Shough had some strong moments after taking over as the starter midway through last season. He showed high-level accuracy on short and intermediate throws. In fact, his 69.2% completion rate as a starter was the best ever by a rookie.

That's all well and good, but if the Saints are to make the leap from "fun team down the back half of last season" to legitimate playoff contender, Shough has to raise his level of play significantly. He struggled as a downfield thrower, with an NFL-worst 26% completion percentage on throws 20-plus yards downfield. He also had the second-worst pressure-to-sack ratio in the NFL. Missing on big plays and taking a lot of negative ones is a tough combination.

New Orleans added RB Travis Etienne Jr., OG David Edwards and WR Jordyn Tyson this offseason. If Shough fails to deliver, the Saints could be back in the quarterback market.

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Head coach Todd Bowles

The Buccaneers failed to make the postseason for the first time in the Todd Bowles era, which began in 2022, and a second-half collapse (2-7 after the bye) raised questions about Bowles' job security. Ultimately, Tampa Bay retained him, but he's definitely on notice, especially considering how much is changing around him.

WR Mike Evans is gone. LB Lavonte David is gone. DL Vita Vea wants a trade. QB Baker Mayfield is in the final year of his deal. Bowles' defense sank to 19th in yards allowed and 20th in points allowed last season, another bad sign.

NFC West

WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

Over the past two seasons, 43 players have been targeted at least 180 times. Marvin Harrison Jr. ranks 42nd in reception rate, having caught just 103 of the 189 passes thrown his way. Whether most of the blame lies with Kyler Murray, Harrison or the offense itself is up for debate, but what's not up for debate is that Harrison has failed to live up to the lofty expectations that come with being the No. 4 overall pick.

Last year, he got passed in the pecking order not only by TE Trey McBride, but also WR Michael Wilson. A big year for Harrison gets him back on track ... and could get him paid. Another inconsistent year raises even more questions.

WR Puka Nacua

Arguably the best wide receiver on the planet landing on the hot seat? That's the case for Nacua, who entered rehab this offseason "to improve his overall behavior in every aspect of his life," his agent said in April. About a week earlier, a woman filed a lawsuit against Nacua alleging he bit her and used antisemitic remarks. Nacua denied the allegations. During the season, Nacua drew backlash for promising to do a touchdown dance with antisemitic origins; he later apologized.

Most recently, Nacua revealed he suffered a gash on his face when he accidentally ran into a window at Michael Rubin's "White Party," though the injury has not affected his availability this training camp.

On the field, Nacua is a superstar. He led the NFL with 107.2 receiving yards per game last year, and his 95.3 career mark is on pace to be the best ever. He's headed into the final year of his rookie deal with no extension in sight. He could easily reset the wide receiver market with another strong year. A year with struggles off the field, though, would make things a bit shakier.

EDGE Nick Bosa

Nick Bosa played in just three games last season before tearing his ACL, and his absence was a devastating blow for San Francisco. The 49ers finished dead last in sacks and 30th in pressure rate.

Bosa had 18.5 sacks in his Defensive Player of the Year-winning 2022 season but fell to 10.5 sacks in 2023, nine in 2024 and two last year. He turns 29 in October and simply hasn't been close to the dominant player he was at his peak. Can he get back close to that level?

It's also worth noting he has been in and out of training camp (mostly out) with tendinitis in his surgically repaired knee. Carrying a huge salary cap number in 2027 and 2028, Bosa is in a prove-it year.

Offensive coordinator Brian Fleury

It's pretty straightforward here: Brian Fleury is a first-time offensive coordinator taking over for the reigning Super Bowl champions. His predecessor, Klint Kubiak, did a terrific job with QB Sam Darnold and WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but now he's off to Las Vegas.

Fleury will be Mike Macdonald's third offensive coordinator in three years. Macdonald fired Ryan Grubb after his first year, showing he's willing to make changes if things aren't to his liking.

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AFC East

EDGE Bradley Chubb

Bradley Chubb is the Bills' latest big-name veteran pass rusher (see: Joey Bosa, Von Miller) tasked with leading the Bills' EDGE group in the twilight of his career. Buffalo gave the former first-round pick a sizable three-year, $43.5 million deal.

After missing all of 2024, Chubb bounced back with a solid 2025 (8.5 sacks, 13% pressure rate), but he's now 30 years old. The Bills would love to see him return to his pre-ACL 2023 form, but is that really in the cards?

RG Jonah Savaiinaea

Jonah Savaiinaea really struggled as a rookie, and now, with a new regime (GM Jon-Eric Sullivan, head coach Jeff Hafley) in town, the 2025 second-round pick will have to prove he belongs.

The Dolphins actually have the makings of a potentially solid offensive line, with All-Pro C Aaron Brewer, first-round rookie LG Kadyn Proctor and intriguing LT Patrick Paul as the highlights. Longtime RT Austin Jackson is solid when healthy.

Savaiinaea is the clear starter at right guard, but if he doesn't improve significantly from his rookie season, he might not be there for long.

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LT Will Campbell

Before injuring his knee, Will Campbell was a perfectly fine left tackle. From Weeks 1-12, he allowed five sacks and graded out positively in PFF's metrics. Then he sprained his MCL, and when he returned, he struggled on the biggest stages, allowing four sacks in four postseason games.

The NFL is a "what have you done for me lately?" league, meaning Campbell's solid first 12 weeks have been nearly forgotten, and his tough postseason has left some wondering if he can hold up protecting Drake Maye's blind side.

The No. 4 pick in the 2025 draft, Campbell has a chance to quiet that chatter. If not, 2026 first-round pick OT Caleb Lomu could be waiting in the wings.

Head coach Aaron Glenn

Jets owner Woody Johnson publicly backed Aaron Glenn -- while throwing QB Justin Fields under the bus -- during the team's 0-7 start last year. That's easy for Johnson to do considering he helped pick the coach, not the quarterback.

New York went 3-14 in Glenn's first year. He's rightfully getting another year to get things moving in the right direction, but if it's a disaster again, he won't get a third chance. The Jets have brought in significant defensive help, and that's Glenn's area of expertise.

AFC North

CB Marlon Humphrey

After being an All-Pro in 2024, Marlon Humphrey allowed 13 passes of 20-plus yards in 2025, tied for the most in the NFL. The veteran corner still nabbed four interceptions, so the ball production is still there, but surrendering big plays was a major issue for not only him but the Ravens as a whole.

Humphrey turned 30 this offseason, and the age cliff can come quickly at his position, but new coach Jesse Minter excels at coaching secondaries and limiting big plays. Humphrey is in a contract year.

Head coach Zac Taylor

All three other AFC North teams have new coaches this year. It's past time for Zac Taylor to get things back on track in Cincinnati.

For the first time in a long time, the Bengals have invested heavily on defense, trading the No. 10 pick for Dexter Lawrence, signing EDGE Boye Mafe, S Bryan Cook and DL Jonathan Allen and drafting EDGE Cashius Howell. The Bengals are also trying to implement more under-center plays for Joe Burrow.

Cincinnati has missed the postseason three straight seasons. If it happens again, it's hard to envision Taylor sticking around.

QB Deshaun Watson

From 2022-24, Deshaun Watson alternated between horrible and historically bad. Then he tore his Achilles midway through the 2024 season. Then he tore it again in early 2025, sidelining him all of last year. The Browns trading for him and signing him to a fully guaranteed $230 million deal remains one of the worst acquisitions in professional sports history.

And yet here he is with a chance -- and perhaps in the lead -- to win the Browns' starting quarterback job. The Browns have upgraded at wide receiver (KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston) and in a major way along the offensive line. Cleveland can finally get out of his contract after this year, making this his last chance to prove he belongs in the league, one way or another.

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WR DK Metcalf

When the Steelers sent a second-round pick to the Seahawks for DK Metcalf and then gave Metcalf a four-year, $132 million extension, they certainly didn't expect him to post his fewest catches (59) and yards (850) since his rookie year.

Blame QB Aaron Rodgers' penchant for checking it down or the offense as a whole, but it wasn't good enough, and Pittsburgh desperately needs it to be better. Despite his hulking size, Metcalf isn't a great contested-catch winner, and he wasn't a great separator last year. That's not a great combination.

AFC South

QB C.J. Stroud

Like Campbell, C.J. Stroud's regular season was much better than his postseason, but it's the postseason that's stuck in everyone's head -- and at least somewhat rightfully so. Stroud was truly awful -- inexplicably awful, in fact -- in the playoffs, with five interceptions and five fumbles (two lost) in two games.

But in the regular season, he was 14th in EPA per dropback and net yards per attempt and 16th in touchdown-to-interception ratio. He had the fifth-lowest negative play rate despite playing behind a leaky offensive line and an awful running attack. The Texans have upgraded both significantly.

Can Stroud be a top quarterback like he appeared to be on track to become during a terrific rookie season? Maybe not. But can he be a top-dozen option? Absolutely. And that, plus a nightmare-inducing defense, would make the Texans Super Bowl contenders.

QB Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones' quick recovery from a torn Achilles is encouraging, but just because he's nearly back to playing doesn't mean he's all the way back to what he was pre-injury.

Jones' mobility was crucial in Shane Steichen's system, and last year, he was playing the best ball of his career. Handling the under-center work, the rollouts, the RPO game ... those are all taxing on an Achilles tendon. Will Jones be able to drive the ball like he did last year?

He'll be without his most reliable wide receiver, Michael Pittman Jr., who landed in Pittsburgh via trade as the Colts opted to prioritize WR Alec Pierce's extension. Pierce, meanwhile, is on the PUP list with a troublesome ankle.

The Colts went all-in right before Jones' injury, trading two first-round picks for CB Sauce Gardner. They lost the final seven games of the season, mostly with Jones sidelined. Is this still a win-now team, and how high is the ceiling with Jones? Then there's the contract: two years, $88 million, but with an out after this season if it all goes sideways. There's a lot on the line here.

GM James Gladstone

At his introductory press conference, James Gladstone promised to be bold, and he has lived up to that. He traded up for WR/CB Travis Hunter last year. This year, his lone pick in the top 80 was tight end Nate Boerkircher, whom many had ranked much lower.

Hunter has to take a huge leap this year after a slow start to a rookie season that ended prematurely due to injury. The Jaguars lost All-Pro LB Devin Lloyd and standout RB Travis Etienne Jr. this offseason, putting a spotlight on RB Bhayshul Tuten, drafted by Gladstone last year, and RB Chris Rodriguez Jr., signed by Gladstone this year.

Will his boldness pay off? The Jaguars finally took a big, meaningful leap forward last year.

LT Dan Moore Jr.

Both Dan Moore Jr. and RT JC Latham could have been the pick here, but Moore got the nod because he's on a much bigger contract and was worse last year. Tennessee gave the former Steeler a four-year, $82 million contract last offseason, only to see him rank 49th out of 62 qualified tackles in PFF's grades. (Latham, for what it's worth, was 38th.)

QB Cam Ward's improvement in Year 2 hinges on better protection. Plus, the Titans have a potential out in Moore's contract after this year.

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AFC West

Offensive coordinator Davis Webb

Part of Sean Payton's genius is his play calling, so for him to give that up to offensive coordinator Davis Webb could not have been an easy decision. Webb is only 31 years old and a rising star in the profession, so getting the play-calling duties may have helped keep him in Denver this season, especially considering he drew head-coaching interest elsewhere.

Expect Payton to still be heavily involved in the offense throughout the week and even on game days, but it'll ultimately be up to Webb to lead the way for a team with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations.

WR Rashee Rice

Rashee Rice spent 30 days in jail this offseason for violating his probation stemming from his 2024 high-speed car crash. The jail time not only caused him to miss Chiefs OTAs and mandatory minicamp, but also forced him to rehab from knee surgery in a clearly less-than-desirable setting. Rice has looked predictably stiff and slow in training camp as a result, and the ramp-up process seems likely to bleed into the regular season.

Simply put, Rice's inability to be reliable off the field is now impacting his considerable on-field abilities.

QB Kirk Cousins

The Raiders brought in Kirk Cousins to be on the hot seat. The sooner Fernando Mendoza takes the reins, the better; it's not like in 2024, when the Falcons stunned him (and everyone) by taking Penix.

But that doesn't mean Cousins is just going to roll over and give up his spot. It's crucial for him to provide a good offensive environment for not only Mendoza, but also RB Ashton Jeanty, TE Brock Bowers and a plethora of young wide receivers.

Plus, Cousins will want to prove he still belongs; he didn't play that poorly in Atlanta last year, even if his time there as a whole didn't go to plan. Cousins will gladly take another starting opportunity at this stage in his career, no matter how hot the seat.

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Offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel

Jim Harbaugh finally gave in. After years of entrusting his offense to old-school, run-heavy Greg Roman, he did a complete 180 and brought in one of the best modern offensive minds in the sport: Mike McDaniel. From the pre-snap motion to the creative passing game to the excellent, versatile run game to even his outfits, McDaniel is where the sport is going from an offensive standpoint.

It could be awesome. It could also take some time.

If the offensive line is healthy, QB Justin Herbert could have a career year. That would be the "awesome" outcome. But Herbert is going into a quick-hitting offense after being a guy who wants to hang in the pocket for most of his career. That's an adjustment.

There are adjustments all over the place. The Chargers are a win-now team making a massive change. McDaniel could take the offense to a new galaxy, but it has to be the right one.