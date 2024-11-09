It's no secret the NFL is on a mission to make American football an international sport. A total of five NFL international games will be played in 2024, their locations being Brazil, England and Sunday's matchup between the New York Giants and Carolina Panthers in Germany.

When it comes to Germany, the NFL has played games in Munich and Frankfurt, but another city is on the docket. During a Q&A with fans in Munich, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell revealed the league is working to bring a game to the capital city of Berlin.

"I usually tell people, 'Don't believe rumors.' In this case, I might say, 'Believe it,'" Goodell said, via ESPN. "We're working on it, but it isn't finalized. We really feel like Berlin would be a great addition, so we're looking very hard at that. Our people have been working very hard at it. But I want to add that does not mean we're not going to be back in Frankfurt and Munich."

It's not just Berlin the NFL is looking at. CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones recently reported that Abu Dhabi is a location to keep an eye on as well. It was included in a list that features Paris, France, Barcelona, Spain, Rome, Italy, the Australian cities of Sydney and Melbourne and Dublin, Ireland.

Goodell even confirmed the league's interest in Dublin, saying he has "no doubt" American football will be played there soon enough.

"I know the Steelers really wanna go there," Goodell said. "I have no doubt that we're going to be playing in Ireland. I don't know if it will be next year, but it's coming soon."

Whether players like it or not, more international games are coming. Maybe in due time, a Super Bowl as well.