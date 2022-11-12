Sunday will mark the first game in Germany when the Buccaneers face off against the Seahawks in Munich. It will be the first of several NFL games played in Germany over the next several years, according to commissioner Roger Goodell (via The Athletic).

Speaking from Munich, Goodell said the league plans to play at least four games there over the next four years. Given the excitement in Germany for Sunday's game, Goodell said he wouldn't be surprised it the league expanded its Germany games beyond 2025.

Sunday's game in Munich is the fourth of five games this season in the NFL International Series. The previous three games were in London, while the 49ers and Cardinals will play in Mexico on "Monday Night Football" on Nov. 21.

The NFL began playing games internationally in 2005, when the Cardinals defeated the 49ers in Mexico City. Two years later, the NFL started playing at least one international game per season. Sunday will mark the NFL's 34th international game since 2007.

Tom Brady, who is 3-0 in international games, is hoping to get a win Sunday over the team he defeated to win his fourth Super Bowl at the end of the 2014 season. While it's been a rocky start for Brady and the Buccaneers, it's been a different story for the Seahawks and quarterback Geno Smith. Smith has led Seattle to a 6-3 start after completing more than 73% of his throws through nine games.

"He's making great decisions," said Brady of Smith, via the Buccaneers' website. "He's passing the football very well; guys that are open, he's getting the ball to them. He hasn't had too many turnovers. He has enough athletic ability to extend some plays. I think they're doing a good job running the ball, throwing the ball. They've got DK [Metcalf], Tyler [Lockett] -- they've got some really talented players. It's a very good football team. I've got a lot of history with Seattle, too."