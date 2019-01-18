NFL injuries: Eric Berry healthy for Chiefs, Saints reportedly to be without Ben Watson

While the four teams involved in the conference championship games are by and large incredibly healthy heading into the weekend, the Saints will reportedly be without one member of their offense in their matchup with the Rams, which you can stream on fuboTV (Try for free).

Tight end Ben Watson missed practice this week due to appendicitis, and the Saints have reportedly decided that he won't be active on Sunday against the Rams. Watson caught 35 passes for 400 yards and two touchdowns this year, but his four starts all came before the team's Week 6 bye. He saw a total of 12 targets in the team's final seven regular-season games before getting targeted just once against the Eagles.

In the AFC Championship Game, which you can stream on CBS All Access, the Chiefs will only be missing one defender in the game ... and it's not Eric Berry. The All-Pro safety practiced in full all week after being held out of the team's divisional-round win over the Colts due to a heel injury. The Chiefs will also welcome back guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif from an ankle injury after he was activated early in the week and practiced in full in each session.

We have the full final injury reports for all four teams and analysis of each below.

Rams at Saints (-3)

Patriots at Chiefs (-3)

Patriots: None



None Chiefs: LB Dorian O'Daniel (ankle) OUT



The Chiefs ruled out O'Daniel after the linebacker didn't practice all week. In addition to having Berry and Duvernay-Tardif back, the Chiefs will have Spencer Ware available for the first time since Week 14 after he practiced in full on Thursday and Friday. Ware totaled 129 yards on 20 touches in his final game before being sidelined, but Damien Williams is coming off an impressive 154-yard effort against the Colts. The Patriots listed Deatrich Wise as a full participant on Wednesday but had an empty injury report on Thursday and Friday.