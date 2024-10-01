It's another week in the NFL, and while that means big plays and touchdowns galore, it unfortunately also means injuries. We're keeping a running tab of every notable injury from Sunday's slate of games.

Arguably the biggest injury of the day was to Chiefs star wideout Rashee Rice. Despite Kansas City surviving for its fourth straight win to begin the season, it could be without Rice for the rest of the season. Rice was carted off in the first half with a knee injury, and ESPN is reporting that the Chiefs fear the second-year receiver has a torn ACL. Head coach Andy Reid said it's "not good." Huge blow for the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Other notable injuries include Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, Buccaneers wide receiver Trey Palmer, Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson and running back Jonathan Taylor, Steelers running back Cordarrelle Patterson and Saint tight end Taysom Hill, among others.

Below is a team-by-team rundown of every notable injury from Sunday's Week 4 slate of games.

LG Teven Jenkins (ribs): Chicago's starting offensive lineman was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Rams after injuring his ribs. Jenkins is day-to-day, the Bears said Monday.

DE Trey Hendrickson (neck): Cincinnati's star pass rusher left the field midway through the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Panthers with a neck injury. After the game, head coach Zac Taylor described Hendrickson's injury as a stinger. The Bengals got good news Monday, as Hendrickson did not suffer any nerve damage, per ESPN.

QB Josh Allen: Head coach Sean McDermott said Allen is "sore, should be fine as we move forward here" after taking a big hit Sunday night. McDermott added they would "continue to take it one day at a time, but should be fine."



LB Jordan Hicks (elbow): The veteran walked to the locker room during the first half of the Raiders game. He was listed as questionable to return.



The veteran walked to the locker room during the first half of the Raiders game. He was listed as questionable to return. G Ethan Pocic (ankle): The Browns lineman left Week 4 and was also questionable to return.

The Browns lineman left Week 4 and was also questionable to return. RB Nick Chubb (knee): The Browns star running back will be back to practice this week, per head coach Kevin Stefanski.

The Browns star running back will be back to practice this week, RB Nyheim Hines (knee): Stefanski said he expects Hines to practice "pretty soon," possibly as soon as this week. Hines tore his ACL last July after being hit by a jet ski.



Stefanski said he expects Hines to practice "pretty soon," possibly as soon as this week. Hines tore his ACL last July after being hit by a jet ski. TE David Njoku (ankle): Njoku, who is dealing with an ankle injury, is expected to practice this week, according to Stefanski. Njoku did practice last Thursday, but sat out last Friday and did not play in their Week 3 matchup.

WR Trey Palmer (concussion): Tampa Bay's wideout was ruled out for the remainder of Tampa's matchup vs. the Eagles with a concussion.

Tampa Bay's wideout was ruled out for the remainder of Tampa's matchup vs. the Eagles with a concussion. WR Mike Evans (knee/calf): The pass catcher was listed as did not practice in Monday's estimated practice report.

WR Rashee Rice (knee): The Chiefs were dealt a massive blow when their star WR suffered a knee injury early against the Chargers. He had to be carted off the field in the first half, and was quickly ruled out. At halftime, head coach Andy Reid said the injury was "not good." Rice was feared to have suffered a torn ACL, but upon further tests, there is still uncertainty over the exact nature of his injury, per ESPN. So, there seems to be a glimmer of hope Rice returns at some point this season. Reid said Monday that he does not have a definitive timeline on Rice's injury but that the receiver will not be available for Week 5 vs. the Saints. You can read more about Rice's injury here

QB Anthony Richardson (hip): Richardson is considered "day to day" with oblique and abdominal strains and could play this week against the Jaguars, per NFL Media. Richardson was ruled out after injuring his hip Steelers. "Feeling a little sore," Richardson said after the game . "But great execution [by] everybody on the field. I think I'm going to be good. Just a little sore." On Monday, head coach Shane Steichen said it wasn't a "huge, huge injury." "We'll see how the week progresses and go from there," Steichen added.

Richardson is considered "day to day" with oblique and abdominal strains and could play this week against the Jaguars, per NFL Media. Richardson was ruled out after Steelers. "Feeling a little sore," Richardson said after the game . "But great execution [by] everybody on the field. I think I'm going to be good. Just a little sore." On Monday, head coach Shane Steichen said it wasn't a "huge, huge injury." "We'll see how the week progresses and go from there," Steichen added. RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle): The Colts' Pro Bowl runner has a mild high ankle sprain, per ESPN. Taylor injured his ankle in the fourth quarter. "I'm feeling pretty good," Taylor said after the game, via ESPN. "We came out with the win, so I'm excited to attack this week because this is going to be another tough one."

DE/LB Josh Hines-Allen (concussion): Head coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Hines-Allen is in the concussion protocol.

WR Christian Watson (ankle): Watson will be out "at least a week or so," according to head coach Matt LaFleur, after suffering a high-ankle sprain. NFL Media, however, reports Watson is expected to miss multiple weeks.

OT Caedan Wallace (ankle): The Patriots rookie was carted from the sideline to the locker room in the first half against the 49ers. He was ruled out after being listed as questionable.



The Patriots rookie was carted from the sideline to the locker room in the first half against the 49ers. He was ruled out after being listed as questionable. S Kyle Dugger (ankle): Like Wallace, Dugger was ruled out after being listed as questionable to return to the 49ers game. He has an ankle injury.



Like Wallace, Dugger was ruled out after being listed as questionable to return to the 49ers game. He has an ankle injury. C David Andrews (shoulder): The Patriots lost their starting center for the game against the 49ers.



Panthers

LB Shaq Thompson (Achilles): Carolina's linebacker acknowledged on Instagram that he had suffered a torn Achilles and will be out for the season, but said he will not retire and will be back next year.

RB/TE Taysom Hill (abdomen): Hill went to Saints' injury tent after clutching his chest. He was later ruled out with an abdomen injury.

Hill went to Saints' injury tent after clutching his chest. He was later ruled out with an abdomen injury. LB Willie Gay Jr. (hand): The Saints LB was ruled out with a hand injury.

Steelers

RB Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle): Patterson, who received more playing time with Jaylen Warren out, was carted off the field with an ankle injury during the first half.



Patterson, who received more playing time with Jaylen Warren out, was carted off the field with an ankle injury during the first half. OG James Daniels (Achilles): The Steelers starting guard suffered a torn Achilles against the Colts and will miss the remainder of the season. Here's more on the injury

LB Micah Parsons (ankle): The edge rusher is unlikely to play this week, according to head coach Mike McCarthy

The edge rusher is unlikely to play this week, Demarcus Lawrence (foot): Lawrence is expected to be out for multiple games as he continues to deal with a foot injury. The edge rusher reportedly has a Lisfranc injury and was spotted in a walking boot Monday.

LB Jaelan Phillips (knee): Phillips left the Dolphins "Monday Night Football" matchup with a knee injury and was ruled out. "I don't know much," head coach Mike McDaniel said after the game Monday. "I know he had a brace, but beyond that I'm going to have to find out more tomorrow."

Phillips left the Dolphins "Monday Night Football" matchup with a knee injury and was ruled out. "I don't know much," head coach Mike McDaniel said after the game Monday. "I know he had a brace, but beyond that I'm going to have to find out more tomorrow." QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion): Tagovailoa is "symptom-free" ESPN. He is eligible to return from injured reserve in Week 8 and reportedly wants to play.

RB Bijan Robinson (hamstring): Robinson was estimated as a limited participant with a hamstring injury in Monday's report. The Falcons play on Thursday night.

QB Will Levis (shoulder): Levis exited Monday's game, leaving Mason Rudolph to lead the offense. Head coach Brian Callahan said Levis's shoulder was bothering him "pretty significantly" and he "didn't want to expose him to any further risk," so he kept him on the sideline. "He's our starter when he's healthy and we're ready to roll with him," Callahan said.

