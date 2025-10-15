Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

NFL injuries today, updates for Week 7: QBs J.J. McCarthy, Kyler Murray, Brock Purdy closer to returning?

Keeping you up to date on the latest injury news around the NFL entering Week 7

By
1 min read

As we inch toward the halfway point of the 2025 NFL season, injuries are beginning to mount for all 32 teams. The San Francisco 49ers have been hit as hard as any team, and those hits have kept coming with traditionally durable linebacker Fred Warner being lost for the season. The Week 6 game between the 49ers and Buccaneers was also costly for Tampa Bay, whose emerging star wideout, Emeka Egbuka, left the game with a hamstring injury. 

Week 6 was also disastrous for the Indianapolis Colts before their game against the Cardinals even got underway; backup quarterback Anthony Richardson (orbital fracture) and cornerback Charvarius Ward (concussion) were injured during pregame warmups. Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (knee), Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (back) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (concussion) were a few of the other star players that left their respective games early.

J.J. McCarthy injury: Vikings QB 'getting there' with hopes to return soon, Kevin O'Connell explains plan
Shanna McCarriston
J.J. McCarthy injury: Vikings QB 'getting there' with hopes to return soon, Kevin O'Connell explains plan

We're also keeping an eye on several quarterbacks looking to return to the field, including J.J. McCarthy (ankle) of the Minnesota Vikings, Brock Purdy (toe) of the San Francisco 49ers and Kyler Murray (foot) of the Arizona Cardinals. 

Below, we'll break down all of the notable injury info from around the league as we get into Week 7. 

Updating Live
(25)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

J.J. McCarthy back at Vikings practice, status unclear for Sunday

Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy is getting closer to returning to the field after suffering a high ankle sprain last month. McCarthy was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice as the team prepares to host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. McCarthy admitted Wednesday his ankle is not "100 percent," but said he's "getting there." If McCarthy can't play, the Vikings will again turn to Carson Wentz. 

J.J. McCarthy injury: Vikings QB 'getting there' with hopes to return soon, Kevin O'Connell explains plan
Shanna McCarriston
J.J. McCarthy injury: Vikings QB 'getting there' with hopes to return soon, Kevin O'Connell explains plan
Sam Cooper
October 15, 2025, 11:08 PM
Oct. 15, 2025, 7:08 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

49ers QB Brock Purdy (toe), TE George Kittle (hamstring) will return to practice

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said quarterback Brock Purdy (toe) and tight end George Kittle (hamstring) will return to practice on Wednesday as limited participants. Kittle has been on injured reserve since Week 2 due to the injury, meaning he would miss at least four games. 

If Purdy cannot play, Mac Jones, who has played in place of the team's starter multiple times this season, will be the expected QB1 against the Falcons. Jones has also dealt with injuries this season to his knee and oblique. Shanahan said Purdy is more limited than Jones on Wednesday. 

Purdy has only played in two games this season, recording 586 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions, two of each per game. 

Kittle has only played in one game this season and has four receptions for 25 yards and a touchdown. His 21-day practice window was opened this week, as expected.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson (hip) questionable for Thursday's game

Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson is questionable for "Thursday Night Football" against the Steelers due to a hip injury. Hendrickson did not practice on Monday or Tuesday. 

Earlier this week, coach Zac Taylor said Hendrickson would be evaluated day-to-day. 

Shemar Stewart, Joseph Ossai and Myles Murphy could see more playing time if Hendrickson is unable to suit up. In four games this year, he has 10 combined tackles (five solo) with eight quarterback hits and four sacks. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (foot) limited in practice

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was limited during Wednesday's walkthrough due to a foot injury. 

Jacoby Brissett is QB2 for Arizona and would be expected to get the start if Murray cannot. Brissett started for Murray against the Colts last week. Brissett went 27-of-44 with 320 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the loss. In five games, Murray has a 2-3 record with 962 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions.

Coach Jonathan Gannon also said wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is in concussion protocol. Harrison has 22 receptions for 338 yards and two touchdowns this season. 

The Cardinals are currently on a four-game losing streak and will face the Packers this week. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Chargers open 21-day practice window for EDGE Khalil Mack

Last week, the Chargers acquired a pass rusher by trading for Odafe Oweh. This week, they're one step closer to getting another pass rusher back after opening Khalil Mack's 21-day practice window. Mack has been on IR since suffering an elbow injury in Week 2.

Mack's eventual return will be a welcome one. Since Week 2, the Chargers are 20th in pressure rate and 23rd in opponent time to throw. Los Angeles has also allowed 5.2 yards per carry over that span, fifth-highest in the NFL.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Titans open NT T'Vondre Sweat's 21-day practice window

The Titans have designated T'Vondre Sweat to return to practice, opening his 21-day window to be activated from IR, the team announced.

Sweat suffered an ankle injury in Tennessee's season opener against the Broncos and was poised to miss just one game but re-injured the ankle ahead of the team's Week 3 game against the Rams. He landed on IR on Sept. 20.

Sweat's return would be a nice boost for the struggling Titans, who are 1-5 and just fired coach Brian Callahan. Sweat had 51 tackles last season and can clog running lanes alongside star Jeffery Simmons.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Cardinals open first-round rookie DL Walter Nolen III's 21-day practice window

The Cardinals are opening rookie Walter Nolen III's 21-day practice window Wednesday, the team announced. He had been on the PUP since the beginning of training camp opened due to a calf injury suffered in mid-July.

The Cardinals drafted the talented Ole Miss product 16th overall as part of a massive influx of defensive talent. Assuming Nolen is activated sometime in the next three weeks, the Cardinals will hope to close the season with both him and 2024 first-round pick Darius Robinson, who missed the past two games, leading the pass rush alongside free agent acquisitions Josh Sweat and Calais Campbell.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb to return to practice Wednesday, trending toward playing

Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is returning to practice Wednesday and "trending toward playing" this weekend per CBS Sports' Garrett Podell.

Lamb, 26, has not played since suffering a high ankle sprain early in the Cowboys' Week 3 loss to the Bears. He had 16 receptions for 222 yards in the two games prior to the injury. In his absence, George Pickens has thrived. Following a quiet Week 1, Pickens has 32 catches for 525 yards (third in the NFL) and six touchdowns (tied for first in the NFL) over the last five weeks, and Dak Prescott has been extremely efficient for Dallas, which sits at 2-3-1 this season.

Lamb's return will be a welcome one and will allow Dallas to truly see what the three-headed monster passing attack of Prescott, Lamb and Pickens can look like now that Pickens has settled in. The Cowboys face the Commanders in a crucial NFC East meeting in Week 7.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Commanders place WR Noah Brown (groin) on IR, WR Terry McLaurin (quad) to practice

The Commanders have placed wide receiver Noah Brown on injured reserve with a groin injury, meaning he will miss at least four games. He will miss games against the Cowboys, Chiefs, Seahawks and Lions and will be eligible to return against the Dolphins. 

Coach Dan Quinn said wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who is dealing with a quad injury, will practice this week. McLaurin has 10 receptions for 149 yards in three games this season. He has not played since Sept. 21 against the Raiders. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Jets WR Garrett Wilson (knee) misses practice

Jets coach Aaron Glenn said wide receiver Garrett Wilson will be out of practice on Wednesday due to his knee injury. Wilson went down last week in their loss against the Broncos. He walked off the field, but was limping.

Wilson had an MRI earlier this week and initial results show that he avoided a serious knee injury, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini

Cornerback Qwan'tez Stiggers, linebacker Cam Jones and wide receiver Josh Reynolds will also be out. Glenn said the team will see how they all "progress during the week."

 
Pinned
Link copied

Bengals put TE Mike Gesicki on IR with a pectoral injury

The Cincinnati Bengals have been dreadful offensively since losing Joe Burrow to a turf toe injury, and they'll have to deal with another extended injury absence after placing tight end Mike Gesicki on injured reserve with a pec injury. Gesicki hasn't been heavily involved in the offense this season with just eight catches for 61 yards, but his absence thins out Cincinnati's tight end group. 

Noah Fant has been their top tight end this season and Gesicki's absence likely means more snaps for Drew Sample as the Bengals move forward with Joe Flacco under center until Burrow can return. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Lions DT Alim McNeill to return from ACL injury, make 2025 season debut

The Detroit Lions will welcome back a major piece of their defense for Monday night's Week 7 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Coach Dan Campbell made it clear Wednesday that defensive tackle Alim McNeill will be on the field for the first time since tearing his ACL last December, prematurely ending what had been one of his strongest seasons as a pro. 

"Listen, barring something happening this week, Alim's freaking playing, man," Campbell said on 97.1 The Ticket.

The Lions opened McNeill's 21-day activation window earlier this month, and he has steadily increased his workload in practice since then. Now, Detroit's fifth-year lineman is expected to make his 2025 debut in prime time.

Lions DT Alim McNeill to return from ACL injury, make 2025 season debut in Week 7 vs. Buccaneers
Cody Nagel
Lions DT Alim McNeill to return from ACL injury, make 2025 season debut in Week 7 vs. Buccaneers
Cody Nagel
October 15, 2025, 1:28 PM
Oct. 15, 2025, 9:28 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Falcons OT Jake Matthews day-to-day with ankle injury

Falcons coach Raheem Morris told reporters on Tuesday that left tackle Jake Matthews is day-to-day with his ankle injury.

"We know who he is. We know that he doesn't miss something. We'll just have to see," Morris said, via reporter Terrin Waack. But I feel really positive about him and what happened based on not having any idea last night."

 
Pinned
Link copied

Garrett Wilson expected to miss a couple weeks with hyperextended knee

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson is expected to miss a couple weeks after hyperextending his knee in the 13-11 loss to the Denver Broncos in London, according to ESPN. 

This is a major hit to the worst passing attack in the NFL, as Wilson leads the Jets with 36 receptions for 395 yards and four touchdowns in six games played.

 
Pinned
Link copied

49ers hope to have George Kittle back at practice this week

The 49ers star TE is getting closer to returning, as Kyle Shanahan told reporters Monday that he hopes Kittle will practice this week. Kittle was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury following San Francisco's Week 1 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. It's good news for a team that has been decimated by injuries, and just lost star LB Fred Warner for the rest of the season.

Before Kittle left Week 1 with his injury, he caught four passes for 25 yards and a touchdown. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Jets WR Wilson avoided major injury

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson had an MRI done on his injured knee and initial results indicate that he avoided a severe injury, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini. Wilson exited his team's 13-11 loss to the Denver Broncos when he fell down while attempting to make a catch during New York's final drive of the game. He was able to walk off the field and limped to the locker room. Prior to exiting the game, Wilson had three catches for 13 yards. 

In spite of that quiet performance, he has been New York's top pass-catching option since entering the NFL as a first-round rookie in 2022. He has 36 catches -- which ranks ninth in the league -- for 395 yards and four touchdowns this season. The Jets play the Carolina Panthers and the Cincinnati Bengals over the next two weeks before a bye in Week 9. 

Will Backus
October 13, 2025, 8:43 PM
Oct. 13, 2025, 4:43 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Cowboys could get Lamb, Booker, Turpin back vs. Commanders

Three key offensive players could return to the Cowboys' lineup this week, according to co-owner Stephen Jones. Superstar wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, starting guard Tyler Booker and wide receiver KaVontae Turpin all have a chance to suit up in Week 7 after weeks-long absences. Lamb and Booker missed the last three games with ankle sprains, and Turpin sat out the last two weeks with a foot issue.

"I think they have a chance," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. "Certainly at the end of last week, we felt really good -- and we'll see what the week brings -- that they were going to be able to start working in and see if they would be able to go, all three of them. We'll see what this week brings, and hopefully they'll have the opportunity to be able to play. But we also understand they've gotta be able to play."

Carter Bahns
October 13, 2025, 7:17 PM
Oct. 13, 2025, 3:17 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Colts QB Richardson likely to miss multiple week after pregame accident

Anthony Richardson was inactive for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after sustaining an injury during pregame warmups, and according to ESPN's Stephen Holder, the Colts' backup quarterback will likely miss multiple games because of the incident. Richardson injured his eye while doing band work, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Richardson sustained an orbital fracture, which forced him to spend the game in a local hospital. The injury allegedly occurred as a result of a malfunction of the elastic band he was using in the locker room. Richardson attached the band to a pole, and the pole snapped and made forceful contact with his face. Swelling around Richardson's eye is reportedly so severe that his vision is temporarily impaired. Richardson is not believed, however, to have sustained damage to his eyeball.

Riley Leonard served as the backup to Daniel Jones in Richardson's absence and will continue to hold that role unless the Colts sign another option.

Colts QB Anthony Richardson likely to miss multiple games with orbital fracture, per report
Bryan DeArdo
Colts QB Anthony Richardson likely to miss multiple games with orbital fracture, per report
Carter Bahns
October 13, 2025, 5:41 PM
Oct. 13, 2025, 1:41 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Bengals edge Trey Hedrickson (back) considered day to day

Bengals edge Trey Hendrickson had a positive MRI result and is considered day to day with a back injury. per ESPN

After injuring his pectoral Sunday against the Packers, tight end Mike Gesicki will be out "a while," coach Zac Taylor said on Monday.

The Bengals will face the Steelers on Thursday.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Buccaneers RB Bucky Irving (foot, shoulder), WR Chris Godwin (fibula) likely out next week

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles told reporters that two of the team's offensive pieces will likely be out next week. Bowles said running back Bucky Irving (foot) and wide receiver Chris Godwin (fibula) are "not in play" for next week's Monday night game against the Lions.

Irving missed their Week 6 game against the Seahawks, while Godwin has only played in two games so far this season. 

Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka will undergo testing on Tuesday to determine the severity of the hamstring injury he suffered against the 49ers. He is expected to miss some time, per ESPN.

The positive news for Tampa Bay is they are hopeful wide receiver Mike Evans (hamstring), cornerback Benjamin Morrison (hamstring) and cornerback Zyon McCollum (thumb) can return to practice this week. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Rams WR Nacua expected to miss time

Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Puka Nacua is expected to miss time with an ankle sprain that he suffered in his team's Week 6 win against the Baltimore Ravensaccording to Ian Rapoport. Nacua, who leads the NFL with 54 receptions, landed awkwardly while attempting to catch a touchdown in the second quarter and was initially deemed questionable to return with a foot injury. 

Nacua eventually returned in the second half, though he did not log any stats while playing a limited number of snaps. The Rams play in London in Week 7 and then have a bye the week after that, allowing them to re-evaluate Nacua's status before a game against the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 2. 

Puka Nacua injury update: Rams star, NFL's leader in catches day-to-day with game vs. Jaguars on horizon
Will Backus
Puka Nacua injury update: Rams star, NFL's leader in catches day-to-day with game vs. Jaguars on horizon
Will Backus
October 13, 2025, 2:57 PM
Oct. 13, 2025, 10:57 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Cardinals WR Harrison dealing with concussion

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.. left Sunday's 31-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in the second quarter and did not return after suffering a concussion. Harrison banged his head on the turf inside Lucas Oil Stadium after a tackle and was slow to get up before being evaluated by team trainers and being taken to the blue injury tent.

Playing in his first game at the home of his Pro Football Hall of Fame father who starred in Indianapolis, Harrison walked to the locker room with 6:59 left in the first half after finishing with two catches for 32 yards. This is Harrison's second concussion sustained in the NFL after he suffered his first last season in Week 6, and he'll need to clear the league's mandatory concussion protocol before being cleared to return.

Marvin Harrison Jr. injury update: What we know after Cardinals WR diagnosed with concussion against Colts
Brad Crawford
Marvin Harrison Jr. injury update: What we know after Cardinals WR diagnosed with concussion against Colts
 
Pinned
Link copied

49ers WR Jennings has been playing through broken ribs, ankle sprains

Injuries have ravaged the San Francisco 49ers across their first six games with numerous standout players impacted, and wide receiver Jauan Jennings was among those to miss time. He returned to action Sunday in the loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a pair of absences and after the game revealed that he is playing through a number of ailments. Jennings, who led the 49ers in targets during a breakout 2024 season, said that he has five broken ribs as well as high and low ankle sprains and bad shoulders.

The rib injuries occurred on Sept. 28 against the Jacksonville Jaguars and held Jennings out for one game. The ankle and shoulder issues popped up earlier in the year and forced him to sit out a contest in September.

"Playing with injuries, it's part of it," Jennings said after Sunday's 30-19 loss. "You got high and low ankle sprains. You got shoulders at 20%. You got five broken ribs. It is what it is. You keep playing. Nobody cares. You keep playing. That's what we do."

Jauan Jennings injury: 49ers WR played through five broken ribs, ankle sprains in Week 6 loss to Buccaneers
Carter Bahns
Jauan Jennings injury: 49ers WR played through five broken ribs, ankle sprains in Week 6 loss to Buccaneers
 
Pinned
Link copied

Orbital fracture sends Colts QB Richardson to hospital

Anthony Richardson was inactive for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals after sustaining an injury during pregame warmups. The Indianapolis Colts' backup quarterback injured his eye while doing band work, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.  

Following the game, Colts coach Shane Steichen told reporters that Richardson suffered an orbital fracture, forcing him to spend Sunday's game in a local hospital. The injury allegedly occurred as a result of a malfunction of the elastic band he had been using.

Colts QB Anthony Richardson likely to miss multiple games with orbital fracture, per report
Bryan DeArdo
Colts QB Anthony Richardson likely to miss multiple games with orbital fracture, per report
 
Pinned
Link copied

49ers' stalwart LB Fred Warner out for rest of season

All-Pro San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner was carted off the field in Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he suffered a broken, dislocated right ankle midway through the first quarter. The injury will necessitate surgery and end Warner's season.

Warner's injury occurred when he and teammate, safety Ji'Ayir Brown, converged while defending a running play. As Brown swung round while tackling Buccaneers running back Rachaad White, Brown rolled into Warner's right leg, pinning his foot under and twisting it at a bad angle. Warner remained down after the play before a cart took him off the field with his right leg in an air cast.

49ers star linebacker Fred Warner suffers season-ending injury with broken, dislocated ankle vs. Buccaneers
Steven Taranto
49ers star linebacker Fred Warner suffers season-ending injury with broken, dislocated ankle vs. Buccaneers
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    6:18

    NFL News & Notes: Tua Tagovailoa Apologizes For Airing Out Teammates

  • Image thumbnail
    1:46

    NFL News & Notes: Trade You'd Like To See Before Deadline

  • Image thumbnail
    0:13

    NFL News & Notes: Mike Vrabel To Face Titans For 1st Time

  • Image thumbnail
    1:12

    Super Bowl Race: Jaguars or Eagles?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    Super Bowl Race: Chargers or Chiefs?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    Super Bowl Race: Bills or Lions?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:49

    Super Bowl Race: Colts or Steelers?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:53

    Super Bowl Race: Rams or Packers?

  • Image thumbnail
    2:41

    Biggest Needs & Potential Trades: Buffalo Bills

  • Image thumbnail
    1:28

    Biggest Needs & Potential Trades: Detroit Lions

  • Image thumbnail
    3:35

    Biggest Needs & Potential Trades: Kansas City Chiefs

  • Image thumbnail
    1:20

    Biggest Needs & Potential Trades: Green Bay Packers

  • Image thumbnail
    3:10

    Mike Tomlin Calls Out Browns For Trading Joe Flacco In Division

  • Image thumbnail
    2:51

    Tua Tagovailoa Calls Out Leadership After Loss To Chargers

  • Image thumbnail
    3:41

    Drake Maye Puts Himself Into MVP Conversation

  • Image thumbnail
    0:58

    Risks and Rewards of Extending Jonathan Taylor

  • Image thumbnail
    1:00

    Why Giants Might Be Active at Trade Deadline

  • Image thumbnail
    0:53

    Time to Think About a Contract Extension for George Pickens?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:52

    Jerry Jones Says Cowboys 'Still in it'

  • Image thumbnail
    1:42

    FFT Buying or Selling: Garrett Wilson

See All NFL Videos