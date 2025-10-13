Skip to Main Content
NFL injuries today, updates for Week 7: Marvin Harrison Jr., Emeka Egbuka among star WRs to monitor

Keeping you up to date on the latest injury news around the NFL entering Week 7

By
1 min read

As we inch towards the halfway point of the 2025 NFL season, injuries are beginning to mount for all 32 teams. The San Francisco 49ers have been hit as hard as any team, and those hits have kept coming with traditionally durable linebacker Fred Warner being lost for the season. The Week 6 game between the 49ers and Buccaneers was also costly for Tampa Bay, whose emerging star wideout, Emeka Egbuka, left the game with a hamstring injury. 

Week 6 was also disastrous for the Indianapolis Colts before their game against the Cardinals even got underway; backup quarterback Anthony Richardson (orbital fracture) and cornerback Charvarius Ward (concussion) were injured during pregame warmups! Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (knee), Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (back) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (concussion) were a few of the other star players that left their respective games early.

Below, we'll break down all of the notable injury info from around the league as we get into Week 7. 

Rams WR Nacua expected to miss time

Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Puka Nacua is expected to miss time with an ankle sprain that he suffered in his team's Week 6 win against the Baltimore Ravensaccording to Ian Rapoport. Nacua, who leads the NFL with 54 receptions, landed awkwardly while attempting to catch a touchdown in the second quarter and was initially deemed questionable to return with a foot injury. 

Nacua eventually returned in the second half, though he did not log any stats while playing a limited number of snaps. The Rams play in London in Week 7 and then have a bye the week after that, allowing them to re-evaluate Nacua's status before a game against the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 2. 

October 13, 2025, 2:57 PM
Oct. 13, 2025, 10:57 am EDT
 
Cardinals WR Harrison dealing with concussion

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.. left Sunday's 31-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in the second quarter and did not return after suffering a concussion. Harrison banged his head on the turf inside Lucas Oil Stadium after a tackle and was slow to get up before being evaluated by team trainers and being taken to the blue injury tent.

Playing in his first game at the home of his Pro Football Hall of Fame father who starred in Indianapolis, Harrison walked to the locker room with 6:59 left in the first half after finishing with two catches for 32 yards. This is Harrison's second concussion sustained in the NFL after he suffered his first last season in Week 6, and he'll need to clear the league's mandatory concussion protocol before being cleared to return.

49ers WR Jennings has been playing through broken ribs, ankle sprains

Injuries have ravaged the San Francisco 49ers across their first six games with numerous standout players impacted, and wide receiver Jauan Jennings was among those to miss time. He returned to action Sunday in the loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a pair of absences and after the game revealed that he is playing through a number of ailments. Jennings, who led the 49ers in targets during a breakout 2024 season, said that he has five broken ribs as well as high and low ankle sprains and bad shoulders.

The rib injuries occurred on Sept. 28 against the Jacksonville Jaguars and held Jennings out for one game. The ankle and shoulder issues popped up earlier in the year and forced him to sit out a contest in September.

"Playing with injuries, it's part of it," Jennings said after Sunday's 30-19 loss. "You got high and low ankle sprains. You got shoulders at 20%. You got five broken ribs. It is what it is. You keep playing. Nobody cares. You keep playing. That's what we do."

Orbital fracture sends Colts QB Richardson to hospital

Anthony Richardson was inactive for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals after sustaining an injury during pregame warmups. The Indianapolis Colts' backup quarterback injured his eye while doing band work, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.  

Following the game, Colts coach Shane Steichen told reporters that Richardson suffered an orbital fracture, forcing him to spend Sunday's game in a local hospital. The injury allegedly occurred as a result of a malfunction of the elastic band he had been using.

49ers' stalwart LB Fred Warner out for rest of season

All-Pro San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner was carted off the field in Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he suffered a broken, dislocated right ankle midway through the first quarter. The injury will necessitate surgery and end Warner's season.

Warner's injury occurred when he and teammate, safety Ji'Ayir Brown, converged while defending a running play. As Brown swung round while tackling Buccaneers running back Rachaad White, Brown rolled into Warner's right leg, pinning his foot under and twisting it at a bad angle. Warner remained down after the play before a cart took him off the field with his right leg in an air cast.

