NFL injuries today, updates for Week 7: Marvin Harrison Jr., Emeka Egbuka among star WRs to monitor

Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Puka Nacua is expected to miss time with an ankle sprain that he suffered in his team's Week 6 win against the Baltimore Ravens, according to Ian Rapoport. Nacua, who leads the NFL with 54 receptions, landed awkwardly while attempting to catch a touchdown in the second quarter and was initially deemed questionable to return with a foot injury.
Nacua eventually returned in the second half, though he did not log any stats while playing a limited number of snaps. The Rams play in London in Week 7 and then have a bye the week after that, allowing them to re-evaluate Nacua's status before a game against the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 2.