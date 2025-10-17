Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

NFL injuries today, updates for Week 7: What's the latest on Puka Nacua, CeeDee Lamb, Terry McLaurin?

Keeping you up to date on the latest injury news around the NFL entering Week 7

By
1 min read

As we inch toward the halfway point of the 2025 NFL season, injuries are beginning to mount for all 32 teams. The San Francisco 49ers have been hit as hard as any team, and those hits have kept coming with traditionally durable linebacker Fred Warner being lost for the season. The Week 6 game between the 49ers and Buccaneers was also costly for Tampa Bay, whose emerging star wideout, Emeka Egbuka, left the game with a hamstring injury. 

Week 6 was also disastrous for the Indianapolis Colts before their game against the Cardinals even got underway; backup quarterback Anthony Richardson (orbital fracture) and cornerback Charvarius Ward (concussion) were injured during pregame warmups. Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (knee), Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (back) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (concussion) were a few of the other star players that left their respective games early.

Puka Nacua injury update: Rams receiver ruled out for Week 7 game against Jaguars in London
Austin Nivison
Puka Nacua injury update: Rams receiver ruled out for Week 7 game against Jaguars in London

We're also keeping an eye on several quarterbacks looking to return to the field, including J.J. McCarthy (ankle) of the Minnesota Vikings, Brock Purdy (toe) of the San Francisco 49ers and Kyler Murray (foot) of the Arizona Cardinals. 

Below, we'll break down all of the notable injury info from around the league as we get into Week 7. 

Updating Live
(42)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Kyler Murray to be evaluated in the next 48 hours

After missing Sunday's loss to the Indianapolis Colts with a foot injury, Cardinals QB Kyler Murray's availability is still in question for Week 7. Coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters Friday that his status will be evaluated in the next 48 hours. Murray was listed as a limited participant in practice on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Murray is averaging a career-low 192.4 passing yards per game this season. Jacoby Brissett would again start if Murray can't go. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Browns TE David Njoku (knee) out vs. Dolphins

One half of the Browns' tight end tandem will be absent Sunday against the Dolphins. David Njoku did not practice this week and is officially out for Week 7 as he nurses the knee injury he sustained in the loss to the Steelers. He departed from that game in the second half and was listed as questionable with a thigh injury, but coach Kevin Stefanski said afterwards that it was a knee issue.

Rookie Harold Fannin Jr. outpaced Njoku, 28 catches to 23, over the first six games and projects to take on a larger role. The tight ends rank first and second on the team receiving leaderboard.

Carter Bahns
October 17, 2025, 5:36 PM
Oct. 17, 2025, 1:36 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard set to return, Rico Dowdle's role in question

Chuba Hubbard missed the Panthers' last two games with a calf injury, but coach Dave Canales said Friday that the running back will return to the lineup Sunday against the Jets. While the Panthers are undoubtedly thrilled to have their featured back available again, his return throws a wrench into a rushing attack that has been fantastic in his absence.

Rico Dowdle has been the most productive running back in the NFL over the last two weeks with 234 scrimmage yards against the Dolphins and 239 all-purpose yards against the Cowboys.

Canales told reporters that the Panthers have a plan for which of the two running backs will start and see the majority of reps in Week 7. He did not make that decision public, however, in an attempt to keep a competitive advantage. Hubbard was the lead back when healthy, but Dowdle thrived with a massive workload, taking 53 carries and hauling in seven receptions in Weeks 5 and 6.

Carter Bahns
October 17, 2025, 5:26 PM
Oct. 17, 2025, 1:26 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin (quad) to miss fourth game

The Washington Commanders will again be without star wideout Terry McLaurin due to his lingering quad injury.

There was optimism earlier in the week that McLaurin could return for the Week 7 divisional clash with the Dallas Cowboys, but he will remain on the sidelines for the fourth consecutive game. Commanders coach Dan Quinn ruled out McLaurin on Friday, citing his inability to go full speed in practice.

McLaurin returned to practice for the first time since Week 3 on Wednesday as a limited participant. He did not practice on Thursday, however, as his potential for a return to the lineup dwindled.

There is also uncertainty surrounding the status of Deebo Samuel, who played Monday night but did not practice on Thursday as he continues to battle a heel issue. Injuries have hit the Commanders' receiving corps hard.

Terry McLaurin injury: Commanders WR out vs. Cowboys as quad issue sidelines star for fourth game
Carter Bahns
Terry McLaurin injury: Commanders WR out vs. Cowboys as quad issue sidelines star for fourth game
Sam Cooper
October 17, 2025, 5:19 PM
Oct. 17, 2025, 1:19 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs out after 'accident' at home

The Cowboys had an unexpected addition to their injury report Friday as cornerback Trevon Diggs was ruled out with concussion symptoms after what coach Brian Schottenheimer described as an "accident" that occurred Thursday night. It's a blow for a Dallas defense that has been struggling mightily and now will be without one of its top defensive backs against the Commanders on Sunday. 

Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs ruled out for Week 7 matchup vs. Commanders after 'accident' at his home
Jordan Dajani
Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs ruled out for Week 7 matchup vs. Commanders after 'accident' at his home
Sam Cooper
October 17, 2025, 5:11 PM
Oct. 17, 2025, 1:11 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Rams to be without WR Puka Nacua vs. Jaguars

The Rams will not have their top wideout available on Sunday in London as Puka Nacua has been declared out with an ankle injury he suffered in last week's win over the Ravens.

Prior to the injury, Nacua was off to a torrid start to the 2025 season. His 52 catches through the first five games set an NFL record. And even with the injury, Nacua is third in the league with 616 yards. The Los Angeles offense has run through Nacua to this point, so that unit will have to adapt without him in the lineup.

Fortunately for the Rams, they still have a proven star in the passing game. In his first season with the team, veteran receiver Davante Adams has 26 catches for 396 yards and three scores.

Puka Nacua injury update: Rams receiver ruled out for Week 7 game against Jaguars in London
Austin Nivison
Puka Nacua injury update: Rams receiver ruled out for Week 7 game against Jaguars in London
Sam Cooper
October 17, 2025, 4:46 PM
Oct. 17, 2025, 12:46 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Jets' Wilson still out for Week 7, but there's potentially good news on injury front

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson could be back sooner than expected, but it will not be this week. Wilson will not practice Friday and is set to miss Sunday's Week 7 game against the Carolina Panthers due to the hyperextended knee he suffered in last week's loss to the Denver Broncos, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. 

The initial timeline for Wilson's return indicated that he would likely miss multiple weeks and perhaps return after the Jets' bye week, keeping him out for as few as two games. However, there is now hope that the Jets' top receiver could be back as soon as next week's matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Garrett Wilson injury update: Jets WR out vs. Panthers with hyperextended knee, could return in Week 8
Carter Bahns
Garrett Wilson injury update: Jets WR out vs. Panthers with hyperextended knee, could return in Week 8
Carter Bahns
October 17, 2025, 3:07 PM
Oct. 17, 2025, 11:07 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Cowboys receiving major boost with return of CeeDee Lamb

CeeDee Lamb will be back in the lineup for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday when they host the Washington Commanders. Offense hasn't been the issue for Dallas this season -- the defense has been -- but adding the explosive receiver back into the mix will provide a major boost for the offense in an important divisional matchup. 

Fully operational: What CeeDee Lamb's return means for an already dangerous Cowboys offense
Garrett Podell
Fully operational: What CeeDee Lamb's return means for an already dangerous Cowboys offense
Sam Cooper
October 16, 2025, 11:22 PM
Oct. 16, 2025, 7:22 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

49ers' Brock Purdy, George Kittle remain limited, Mac Jones upgraded

The 49ers could get a lot healthier on offense this week with quarterback Brock Purdy (toe) and tight end George Kittle (hamstring) potentially rejoining the lineup for the first time in more than a month. Both were limited participants in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but that they are on the field at all is a step in the right direction. Kittle told reporters he plans to play after tearing his hamstring in Week 1, but he won't have the final call. 

If Purdy cannot go Sunday against the Falcons, Mac Jones would be in line to get another start under center. The latter has not had a clean bill of health this season, either, but he was a full participant in Thursday's practice after participating in a limited fashion to open the week.

Carter Bahns
October 16, 2025, 11:13 PM
Oct. 16, 2025, 7:13 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Vikings expected to start Carson Wentz vs. Eagles

Carson Wentz is expected to make his fourth straight start in place of J.J. McCarthy (ankle) when the Vikings face the Eagles on Sunday, CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reports.

Wentz, of course, started his career in Philadelphia and spent five seasons there. The Vikings are his fifth team in five seasons since he was traded in 2020, though, and he has been up and down for Minnesota, completing 69%of his passes and throwing for five touchdowns but also tossing three interceptions and taking 12 sacks in three games this year.

McCarthy, who suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 2, has been a limited participant in practice this week and admitted Wednesday that the ankle isn't 100%.

 
Pinned
Link copied

D'Andre Swift is limited at Bears practice

The Bears backfield appears to be a tad banged up prior to the team's Week 7 contest against the Saints. Running back D'Andre Swift was limited in Thursday's practice due to a groin injury. This comes after Swift was a full participant in Wednesday's session. Swift was instrumental in the Bears' 25-24 comeback win against the Commanders in which he registered 175 scrimmage yards and a touchdown.

Chris Bengel
October 16, 2025, 9:02 PM
Oct. 16, 2025, 5:02 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Joe Alt returns to Chargers practice

Help may be on the way for the depleted Chargers offensive line. After losing left tackle Rashawn Slater in the preseason, Joe Alt slid over to take his place. Then, in Week 4, Alt suffered an ankle injury against the New York Giants. Alt hasn't played since, but he was back at practice ahead of the team's Week 8 game against the Colts. Getting Alt back would be huge for the Chargers' offense, especially when it comes to protecting franchise quarterback Justin Herbert.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Rams WR Puka Nacua misses practice again

Rams fans are getting more worried about Puka Nacua's status for Sunday's London matchup vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, as the star wideout missed practice for the second straight day on Thursday.

player headshot
Puka Nacua
LAR • WR • #12
TAR65
REC54
REC YDs616
REC TD2
FL0
View Profile

Nacua suffered an ankle injury during last week's win against the Baltimore Ravens, and was described as day-to-day. Nacua leads the NFL in receptions with 54 for 616 yards and two touchdowns. He's on pace for 153 receptions, which would set an NFL single-season record. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Trey Hendrickson not expected to play against Steelers Thursday night

The Cincinnati Bengals have to pressure Aaron Rodgers without their star pass rusher on Thursday night, as Trey Hendrickson is not expected to play in Week 7 vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to NFL Media. Hendrickson is officially questionable with a hip injury, and he did not practice all week. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Mike Evans (hamstring) returns to practice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' WR1 was on the practice field with his teammates Thursday for the first time since Week 3. He has missed the past three contests due to a hamstring injury.

"He was limited," Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said, via Pro Football Talk. "He did some things very well, we just gotta monitor it throughout the week. Just to see him in the helmet right now, coming out there in the jersey and doing some of the things that he's doing is very encouraging for us."

Evans didn't get off to a "Pro Bowl" start this season, as he caught just 14 passes for 140 yards and one touchdown in three games. Those 46.7 receiving yards per game mark a career-low. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Kyler Murray in uniform at practice

The Cardinals QB was at practice throwing to receivers on Thursday, but it remains to be seen if he will return to the lineup for Sunday's matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Kyler Murray missed last week due to a foot injury. Jacoby Brissett stepped in vs. the Indianapolis Colts and threw for 320 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the 31-27 loss.

Another notable development: First-round pick Walter Nolen practiced for the first time this season. He hasn't suited up yet due to a calf injury suffered in training camp. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Samuel, McLaurin absent from Commanders practice

The Commanders' wide receiver room is pretty thin these days, and it doesn't seem like reinforcements will be on the way this weekend against the Cowboys. Both Deebo Samuel (heel) and Terry McLaurin (quad) were absent from Thursday's practice. Samuel was listed as a DNP on the Wednesday injury report, and McLaurin was listed as limited.

McLaurin hasn't played since injuring his quad in Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders, and Samuel has dealt with a nagging heel injury for multiple weeks now. Samuel was able to play last week, but he logged just four catches for 15 yards.

 
Pinned
Link copied

J.J. McCarthy back at Vikings practice, status unclear for Sunday

Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy is getting closer to returning to the field after suffering a high ankle sprain last month. McCarthy was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice as the team prepares to host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. McCarthy admitted Wednesday his ankle is not "100 percent," but said he's "getting there." If McCarthy can't play, the Vikings will again turn to Carson Wentz. 

J.J. McCarthy injury: Vikings QB 'getting there' with hopes to return soon, Kevin O'Connell explains plan
Shanna McCarriston
J.J. McCarthy injury: Vikings QB 'getting there' with hopes to return soon, Kevin O'Connell explains plan
Sam Cooper
October 15, 2025, 11:08 PM
Oct. 15, 2025, 7:08 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

49ers QB Brock Purdy (toe), TE George Kittle (hamstring) will return to practice

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said quarterback Brock Purdy (toe) and tight end George Kittle (hamstring) will return to practice on Wednesday as limited participants. Kittle has been on injured reserve since Week 2 due to the injury, meaning he would miss at least four games. 

If Purdy cannot play, Mac Jones, who has played in place of the team's starter multiple times this season, will be the expected QB1 against the Falcons. Jones has also dealt with injuries this season to his knee and oblique. Shanahan said Purdy is more limited than Jones on Wednesday. 

Purdy has only played in two games this season, recording 586 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions, two of each per game. 

Kittle has only played in one game this season and has four receptions for 25 yards and a touchdown. His 21-day practice window was opened this week, as expected.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson (hip) questionable for Thursday's game

Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson is questionable for "Thursday Night Football" against the Steelers due to a hip injury. Hendrickson did not practice on Monday or Tuesday. 

Earlier this week, coach Zac Taylor said Hendrickson would be evaluated day-to-day. 

Shemar Stewart, Joseph Ossai and Myles Murphy could see more playing time if Hendrickson is unable to suit up. In four games this year, he has 10 combined tackles (five solo) with eight quarterback hits and four sacks. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (foot) limited in practice

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was limited during Wednesday's walkthrough due to a foot injury. 

Jacoby Brissett is QB2 for Arizona and would be expected to get the start if Murray cannot. Brissett started for Murray against the Colts last week. Brissett went 27-of-44 with 320 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the loss. In five games, Murray has a 2-3 record with 962 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions.

Coach Jonathan Gannon also said wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is in concussion protocol. Harrison has 22 receptions for 338 yards and two touchdowns this season. 

The Cardinals are currently on a four-game losing streak and will face the Packers this week. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Chargers open 21-day practice window for EDGE Khalil Mack

Last week, the Chargers acquired a pass rusher by trading for Odafe Oweh. This week, they're one step closer to getting another pass rusher back after opening Khalil Mack's 21-day practice window. Mack has been on IR since suffering an elbow injury in Week 2.

Mack's eventual return will be a welcome one. Since Week 2, the Chargers are 20th in pressure rate and 23rd in opponent time to throw. Los Angeles has also allowed 5.2 yards per carry over that span, fifth-highest in the NFL.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Titans open NT T'Vondre Sweat's 21-day practice window

The Titans have designated T'Vondre Sweat to return to practice, opening his 21-day window to be activated from IR, the team announced.

Sweat suffered an ankle injury in Tennessee's season opener against the Broncos and was poised to miss just one game but re-injured the ankle ahead of the team's Week 3 game against the Rams. He landed on IR on Sept. 20.

Sweat's return would be a nice boost for the struggling Titans, who are 1-5 and just fired coach Brian Callahan. Sweat had 51 tackles last season and can clog running lanes alongside star Jeffery Simmons.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Cardinals open first-round rookie DL Walter Nolen III's 21-day practice window

The Cardinals are opening rookie Walter Nolen III's 21-day practice window Wednesday, the team announced. He had been on the PUP since the beginning of training camp opened due to a calf injury suffered in mid-July.

The Cardinals drafted the talented Ole Miss product 16th overall as part of a massive influx of defensive talent. Assuming Nolen is activated sometime in the next three weeks, the Cardinals will hope to close the season with both him and 2024 first-round pick Darius Robinson, who missed the past two games, leading the pass rush alongside free agent acquisitions Josh Sweat and Calais Campbell.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb to return to practice Wednesday, trending toward playing

Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is returning to practice Wednesday and "trending toward playing" this weekend per CBS Sports' Garrett Podell.

Lamb, 26, has not played since suffering a high ankle sprain early in the Cowboys' Week 3 loss to the Bears. He had 16 receptions for 222 yards in the two games prior to the injury. In his absence, George Pickens has thrived. Following a quiet Week 1, Pickens has 32 catches for 525 yards (third in the NFL) and six touchdowns (tied for first in the NFL) over the last five weeks, and Dak Prescott has been extremely efficient for Dallas, which sits at 2-3-1 this season.

Lamb's return will be a welcome one and will allow Dallas to truly see what the three-headed monster passing attack of Prescott, Lamb and Pickens can look like now that Pickens has settled in. The Cowboys face the Commanders in a crucial NFC East meeting in Week 7.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Commanders place WR Noah Brown (groin) on IR, WR Terry McLaurin (quad) to practice

The Commanders have placed wide receiver Noah Brown on injured reserve with a groin injury, meaning he will miss at least four games. He will miss games against the Cowboys, Chiefs, Seahawks and Lions and will be eligible to return against the Dolphins. 

Coach Dan Quinn said wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who is dealing with a quad injury, will practice this week. McLaurin has 10 receptions for 149 yards in three games this season. He has not played since Sept. 21 against the Raiders. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Jets WR Garrett Wilson (knee) misses practice

Jets coach Aaron Glenn said wide receiver Garrett Wilson will be out of practice on Wednesday due to his knee injury. Wilson went down last week in their loss against the Broncos. He walked off the field, but was limping.

Wilson had an MRI earlier this week and initial results show that he avoided a serious knee injury, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini

Cornerback Qwan'tez Stiggers, linebacker Cam Jones and wide receiver Josh Reynolds will also be out. Glenn said the team will see how they all "progress during the week."

 
Pinned
Link copied

Bengals put TE Mike Gesicki on IR with a pectoral injury

The Cincinnati Bengals have been dreadful offensively since losing Joe Burrow to a turf toe injury, and they'll have to deal with another extended injury absence after placing tight end Mike Gesicki on injured reserve with a pec injury. Gesicki hasn't been heavily involved in the offense this season with just eight catches for 61 yards, but his absence thins out Cincinnati's tight end group. 

Noah Fant has been their top tight end this season and Gesicki's absence likely means more snaps for Drew Sample as the Bengals move forward with Joe Flacco under center until Burrow can return. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Lions DT Alim McNeill to return from ACL injury, make 2025 season debut

The Detroit Lions will welcome back a major piece of their defense for Monday night's Week 7 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Coach Dan Campbell made it clear Wednesday that defensive tackle Alim McNeill will be on the field for the first time since tearing his ACL last December, prematurely ending what had been one of his strongest seasons as a pro. 

"Listen, barring something happening this week, Alim's freaking playing, man," Campbell said on 97.1 The Ticket.

The Lions opened McNeill's 21-day activation window earlier this month, and he has steadily increased his workload in practice since then. Now, Detroit's fifth-year lineman is expected to make his 2025 debut in prime time.

Lions DT Alim McNeill to return from ACL injury, make 2025 season debut in Week 7 vs. Buccaneers
Cody Nagel
Lions DT Alim McNeill to return from ACL injury, make 2025 season debut in Week 7 vs. Buccaneers
Cody Nagel
October 15, 2025, 1:28 PM
Oct. 15, 2025, 9:28 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Falcons OT Jake Matthews day-to-day with ankle injury

Falcons coach Raheem Morris told reporters on Tuesday that left tackle Jake Matthews is day-to-day with his ankle injury.

"We know who he is. We know that he doesn't miss something. We'll just have to see," Morris said, via reporter Terrin Waack. But I feel really positive about him and what happened based on not having any idea last night."

See More
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    0:44

    BREAKING: WR Puka Nacua (Ankle) Out vs Jaguars | Sun, 9:30 AM ET

  • Image thumbnail
    1:00

    Steelers Still Top AFC North After Loss

  • Image thumbnail
    0:58

    Cameron Heyward Blasts Steelers Defense After Loss

  • Image thumbnail
    0:32

    Flacco Leads GW Drive, Bengals Snap 4-Game Losing Streak

  • Image thumbnail
    0:54

    AFC North More Interesting After Bengals Win

  • Image thumbnail
    1:49

    Bengals and Steelers Sound Off After Thrilling TNF Game

  • Image thumbnail
    1:32

    Bengals Snap 4-Game Losing Streak

  • Image thumbnail
    1:58

    Joe Flacco Leads GW Drive In Win Over Steelers on TNT

  • Image thumbnail
    1:48

    NFL Playoff Picture: Can the Buccaneers Finish As Top Seed in the NFC?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:53

    NFL Playoff Picture: Can the Patriots Win the AFC East?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:28

    NFL Playoff Picture: Are the Colts Real Contenders?

  • Image thumbnail
    2:40

    Coaching Clash: Bowles vs Campbell

  • Image thumbnail
    2:46

    Who Are The Falcons?

  • Image thumbnail
    2:27

    Should Kevin Patullo Keep Calling Plays For Eagles?

  • Image thumbnail
    3:28

    TREND OR TRASH: Mike Tomlin 0-6 In Road Divisional TNF Games

  • Image thumbnail
    1:52

    TNF Steelers at Bengals: Steelers Seek to End Rough TNF Trend

  • Image thumbnail
    1:47

    TNF Steelers at Bengals: Aaron Rodgers Closing in on Ben Roethlisberger

  • Image thumbnail
    1:49

    TNF Steelers at Bengals: Does Joe Flacco Give Bengals Chance to Turn Season Around?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    TNF Steelers at Bengals: Mike Tomlin 'Browns Trading QB Joe Flacco to Bengals Doesnt Make Sense'

  • Image thumbnail
    0:41

    No. 2 Miami on Potential Upset Alert Tonight?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:58

    Quarterbacks to Monitor for 2026 Transfer Portal

  • Image thumbnail
    0:59

    Winners of 2025 QB Transfer Portal

  • Image thumbnail
    1:01

    Matt Snyder's Unfiltered Message to Mariners

  • Image thumbnail
    1:01

    MUST SEE: Max Scherzer Tosses Gem in Game 4 Win Over Mariners

  • Image thumbnail
    0:59

    MUST SEE: Dodgers Take A Commanding 3-0 Series Lead in NLCS

  • Image thumbnail
    0:33

    Breaking News: Indiana, Curt Cignetti Agree To Contract Extension

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    Fantasy Football: Jamey's Week 7 Starts

See All NFL Videos