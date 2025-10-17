NFL injuries today, updates for Week 7: What's the latest on Puka Nacua, CeeDee Lamb, Terry McLaurin?

As we inch toward the halfway point of the 2025 NFL season, injuries are beginning to mount for all 32 teams. The San Francisco 49ers have been hit as hard as any team, and those hits have kept coming with traditionally durable linebacker Fred Warner being lost for the season. The Week 6 game between the 49ers and Buccaneers was also costly for Tampa Bay, whose emerging star wideout, Emeka Egbuka, left the game with a hamstring injury.

Week 6 was also disastrous for the Indianapolis Colts before their game against the Cardinals even got underway; backup quarterback Anthony Richardson (orbital fracture) and cornerback Charvarius Ward (concussion) were injured during pregame warmups. Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (knee), Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (back) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (concussion) were a few of the other star players that left their respective games early.

We're also keeping an eye on several quarterbacks looking to return to the field, including J.J. McCarthy (ankle) of the Minnesota Vikings, Brock Purdy (toe) of the San Francisco 49ers and Kyler Murray (foot) of the Arizona Cardinals.

Below, we'll break down all of the notable injury info from around the league as we get into Week 7.