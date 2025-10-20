Skip to Main Content
NFL injury news, updates today for Week 8: Latest on Jayden Daniels as Lamar Jackson, J.J. McCarthy eye return

Keeping you up to date on the latest injury news around the NFL entering Week 8

Injuries are starting to decimate the quarterback position as Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season nears. All eyes will be on the status of young Washington Commanders star Jayden Daniels, who exited his team's Sunday loss with a hamstring injury. Daniels was able to limp off of the field and broadcast cameras caught him jogging to the locker room, but he was quickly ruled out upon further evaluation of the issue. Daniels has already missed two games this season, and his status is worth monitoring as Washington prepares for its Monday night clash versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

Elsewhere, Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young injured his ankle against the New York Jets. Though there isn't long-term concern, his availability is in question for Carolina's Week 8 clash with the Buffalo Bills.

It isn't all bad news on the quarterback front. There's a chance that J.J. McCarthy of the Minnesota Vikings and Baltimore Ravens all-star Lamar Jackson return from injury in Week 8. The Ravens are coming off a bye that allowed Jackson extra time to recover from his own hamstring injury, while McCarthy has missed four consecutive games due to an ankle sprain.

Other notable injuries around the league include Chiefs offensive lineman Trey Smith (back), Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby (knee/back), Falcons linebacker Divine Deablo (forearm), Dolphins tight end Darren Waller (pectoral) and Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons (hamstring).

Below, we'll break down all of the notable injury info from around the league as we get into Week 8. 

Dolphins TE Darren Waller suffered a pec strain, considered week-to-week

The Dolphins received good news on tight end Darren Waller on Monday. The MRI showed Waller suffered a pec strain, not a full tear, and he is considered week-to-week, according to the NFL Network.

The 33-year-old went out with the injury in the second quarter in their blowout loss against the Browns. He was initially listed as questionable and was then downgraded to out. He didn't have any receptions on Sunday before he was sidelined.

In four games, including one start, he has 10 receptions for 117 yards and four touchdowns.

The Dolphins will face the Falcons in Atlanta in Week 8.

 
Chiefs' second-round pick reportedly tears ACL

Chiefs defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott suffered a torn ACL in the 31-0 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, and will miss the rest of his rookie season, per NFL Media. In five games played this year with one start, the Tennessee product recorded five tackles and one sack. 

 
Panthers QB Bryce Young expected to miss Week 8 against Bills with ankle injury

The Carolina Panthers won their third straight game on Sunday against the New York Jets, 13-6, but lost their quarterback to injury in the process. A Monday MRI revealed that Bryce Young suffered a high ankle sprain, and he is expected to miss at the very least the Week 8 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, per NFL Media. 

 
Update on Jets WR Garrett Wilson

Garrett Wilson hyperextended his knee vs. the Denver Broncos in London, and missed Sunday's loss to the Carolina Panthers. Aaron Glenn says he hopes Wilson can suit up vs. the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. We'll see what his status is at practice through the week. 

 
Raiders' Maxx Crosby avoided serious injury

Las Vegas Raiders star pass rusher Maxx Crosby exited the Week 7, 31-0 blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with a possible knee injury in the second quarter. However, it appears he dodged a bullet. Crosby is expected to be OK moving forward, per NFL Media. Ian Rapoport reports it was "more of a precaution than anything."

Crosby, who was limited during Friday's practice session with a back injury, made three tackles before exiting the game. He was listed by the team as doubtful to return. In the first six games of the season, the four-time Pro Bowl lineman recorded 25 tackles, four sacks and 10 tackles for loss.

Jets CB Sauce Gardner in concussion protocol

Jets star CB Sauce Gardner left New York's loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday early, and coach Aaron Glenn announced Monday that he is in concussion protocol. In seven games played this season, Gardner has recorded 20 tackles and six passes defensed. Up next for the Jets are the Bengals in Cincinnati on Sunday. 

 
The latest on Minnesota QB McCarthy

Vikings starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy will miss Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles and is likely out for next week's contest against the Los Angeles Chargers while he continues to recover from last month's ankle sprain, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

McCarthy, the No. 10 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, went down against the Falcons on Sept. 14 and has missed Minnesota's (3-2) last three games. Carson Wentz has filled in during McCarthy's absence. 

"Everybody wants to know when J.J. McCarthy will be back. The fact of the matter is when he sprained his ankle in Week 2, it was supposed to be a six-week injury," Schefter said Sunday. "That means it's unlikely he'll back next week against the Chargers. They're hopeful he'll be back the week after at Detroit in Week 8."

