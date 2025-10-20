NFL injury news, updates today for Week 8: Latest on Jayden Daniels as Lamar Jackson, J.J. McCarthy eye return

Injuries are starting to decimate the quarterback position as Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season nears. All eyes will be on the status of young Washington Commanders star Jayden Daniels, who exited his team's Sunday loss with a hamstring injury. Daniels was able to limp off of the field and broadcast cameras caught him jogging to the locker room, but he was quickly ruled out upon further evaluation of the issue. Daniels has already missed two games this season, and his status is worth monitoring as Washington prepares for its Monday night clash versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

Elsewhere, Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young injured his ankle against the New York Jets. Though there isn't long-term concern, his availability is in question for Carolina's Week 8 clash with the Buffalo Bills.

It isn't all bad news on the quarterback front. There's a chance that J.J. McCarthy of the Minnesota Vikings and Baltimore Ravens all-star Lamar Jackson return from injury in Week 8. The Ravens are coming off a bye that allowed Jackson extra time to recover from his own hamstring injury, while McCarthy has missed four consecutive games due to an ankle sprain.

Other notable injuries around the league include Chiefs offensive lineman Trey Smith (back), Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby (knee/back), Falcons linebacker Divine Deablo (forearm), Dolphins tight end Darren Waller (pectoral) and Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons (hamstring).

Below, we'll break down all of the notable injury info from around the league as we get into Week 8.