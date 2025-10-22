NFL injury news, updates today for Week 8: Lamar Jackson inching towards return, but Jayden Daniels ruled out

Injuries are starting to decimate the quarterback position as Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season nears. We know that Washington Commanders star Jayden Daniels will miss Week 8 with the hamstring injury he suffered against the Cowboys, but it's considered a low-grade injury and likely won't keep him out for much longer. Daniels has already missed two games this season.

Elsewhere, Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young injured his ankle against the New York Jets. Though there isn't long-term concern, his availability is in question for Carolina's Week 8 clash with the Buffalo Bills.

It isn't all bad news on the quarterback front. There's what appears to be a growing chance that Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson returns from injury in Week 8. The Ravens are coming off a bye that allowed Jackson extra time to recover from his own hamstring injury. Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy, meanwhile, will miss his fifth consecutive games due to an ankle sprain.

Other notable injuries around the league include Chiefs offensive lineman Trey Smith (back), Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby (knee/back), Falcons linebacker Divine Deablo (forearm), Dolphins tight end Darren Waller (pectoral) and Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons (hamstring).

Below, we'll break down all of the notable injury info from around the league as we get into Week 8.