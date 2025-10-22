Skip to Main Content
NFL injury news, updates today for Week 8: Lamar Jackson inching towards return, but Jayden Daniels ruled out

Keeping you up to date on the latest injury news around the NFL entering Week 8

Injuries are starting to decimate the quarterback position as Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season nears. We know that Washington Commanders star Jayden Daniels will miss Week 8 with the hamstring injury he suffered against the Cowboys, but it's considered a low-grade injury and likely won't keep him out for much longer. Daniels has already missed two games this season. 

Elsewhere, Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young injured his ankle against the New York Jets. Though there isn't long-term concern, his availability is in question for Carolina's Week 8 clash with the Buffalo Bills.

It isn't all bad news on the quarterback front. There's what appears to be a growing chance that Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson returns from injury in Week 8. The Ravens are coming off a bye that allowed Jackson extra time to recover from his own hamstring injury. Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy, meanwhile, will miss his fifth consecutive games due to an ankle sprain.

Other notable injuries around the league include Chiefs offensive lineman Trey Smith (back), Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby (knee/back), Falcons linebacker Divine Deablo (forearm), Dolphins tight end Darren Waller (pectoral) and Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons (hamstring).

Below, we'll break down all of the notable injury info from around the league as we get into Week 8. 

Michael Penix Jr. remains day-to-day with foot injury

On Wednesday, Falcons coach Raheem Morris announced that quarterback Michael Penix Jr. remains day-to-day with a foot/ankle bruise. Penix suffered the injury late in Sunday night's 20-10 loss against the 49ers.

Penix's status hasn't changed since Monday, which could lead to his status for Sunday's game against the Dolphins being in question. If Penix is unable to play in Week 8, veteran Kirk Cousins could end up drawing the start in his place.

In six games, Penix has completed just 61% of his passes for 1,409 yards to go along with five touchdowns and three interceptions. In Sunday's loss, the former first-round pick went 21-of-38 for 241 yards and a touchdown in what has been his lowest completion percentage (55.3) of the 2025 season.

Lamar Jackson back at practice in positive sign for former MVP

The Baltimore Ravens are in desperate need of a midseason surge after their disastrous 1-5 start, and they might just get it in the form of Lamar Jackson return. The star quarterback missed the last two weeks with a hamstring injury suffered in the Ravens' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4, but the former MVP was back at practice for the first time on Wednesday. 

Buccaneers RB Bucky Irving, WR Chris Godwin out for Week 8 vs. Saints

The Buccaneers will once again be without running back Bucky Irving (foot/shoulder) and wide receiver Chris Godwin (fibula) for their Week 8 game against the Saints, coach Todd Bowles said in his Wednesday press conference. Tampa Bay has a bye in Week 9, which played a factor in the decision.

Irving has not played since Week 4. The second-year running back had 1,514 yards from scrimmage in his rookie season and 430 yards from scrimmage through four games this season. Godwin, on the other hand, missed the team's first three games as he recovered from a dislocated ankle suffered last season. He returned in Week 4 and also played in Week 5 before suffering a fibula injury to the same leg as the dislocated ankle.

Dolphins place TE Darren Waller on IR

The Dolphins placed Darren Waller on injured reserve Wednesday due to the pectoral injury suffered in Week 7 vs. the Cleveland Browns. 

In a corresponding move, the Dolphins signed tight end Greg Dulcich to the active roster from the practice squad. The former third-round pick of the Denver Broncos has caught 41 passes for 464 yards and two touchdowns in 21 career games played. 

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels to miss Week 8 showdown vs. Chiefs

The 3-4 Washington Commanders will not have their starting quarterback when they travel to Kansas City to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on Monday night. Multiple reports state that Jayden Daniels will not start Monday night due to the low-grade hamstring strain he suffered in the 44-22 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Daniels is not expected to miss much time, but this will be the third start he has missed through eight weeks.

Jets QB Tyrod Taylor (knee) considered day-to-day

Aaron Glenn has played things close to the vest regarding the Jets' starting quarterback for Week 8 vs. the Bengals, and now health is playing a factor, too. Tyrod Taylor is day-to-day with a knee injury that he had been dealing with previously, Glenn said.

Taylor, if healthy, would potentially be in line to start given Justin Fields' struggles the past two weeks. Glenn did not commit to a starting quarterback Sunday or Monday and said Wednesday that while he knows who the starting quarterback will be, he would not reveal it for competitive reasons.

Jets designate LB Quincy Williams to return from IR

The Jets announced Wednesday they are designating linebacker Quincy Williams to return from IR, opening his 21-day practice window.

Williams, a 2023 first-team All Pro, suffered a shoulder injury in a Week 3 loss to the Buccaneers. His return -- whether this week or in the coming weeks -- should help a defense that has been inconsistent this season. New York is 16th in yards per game allowed but 23rd in rushing yards per game allowed and 26th in sack rate; Williams has 1.5 sacks in three games this season.

 
Vikings sticking with Carson Wentz at QB with J.J. McCarthy still sidelined

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy practiced in a limited capacity last week before missing Sunday's game against the Eagles. With a short week before Thursday night's meeting with the Chargers, McCarthy is not quite ready to return from the ankle injury that has sidelined him since Week 2. Minnesota coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters Tuesday that the team will stick with Carson Wentz as its starting quarterback this week. 

ESPN reported Sunday that the Vikings were targeting their Week 8 game against the Detroit Lions for McCarthy's return. 

Vikings RB Aaron Jones nearing a return -- perhaps even this week

Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones hasn't played since Week 2 because of a hamstring injury, but he could be back on the field soon. The Vikings on Tuesday designated Jones to return from injured reserve, which opens his 21-day practice window. NFL Network reported that Jones could even return this week when the Vikings take on the Los Angeles Chargers on "Thursday Night Football."

The 30-year-old Jones ran for a career-high 1,138 yards in 2024 after signing with Minnesota last offseason following a seven-year stint with the Green Bay Packers. The Vikings dropped to 3-3 with a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. 

October 21, 2025, 10:48 PM
Oct. 21, 2025, 6:48 pm EDT
 
49ers dealing with more injuries on defense

49ers defensive end Bryce Huff will miss a couple of weeks after suffering a hamstring injury late in the Week 7 20-10 win over the Atlanta Falcons, Kyle Shanahan announced on Monday. Huff is the latest injury on defense for the 49ers. San Francisco is already without stars Nick Bosa and Fred Warner due to season-ending injuries. The loss of Huff for the next few weeks is a big los for Robert Saleh's defense.

In other injury news, quarterback Brock Purdy and Ricky Pearsall will be re-evaluated this week. Their status for Sunday against the Houston Texans remains unclear.

 
Penix labeled as day to day

Falcons coach Raheem Morris said Monday that QB Michael Penix currently has a foot/ankle bruise and is being considered as day to day. This could possibly lead to Kirk Cousins getting his first start since he was benched in favor of Penix late last season. 

Penix has struggled this season. Through six games, he's completed just 61% of his passes with five touchdowns and three interceptions. He completed just 55.3% of his throws during Sunday night's loss to the 49ers. 

Cousins, 37, dealt with several injuries last prior that undoubtedly led to his on-field struggles that ultimately led to him being benched. The Falcons decided to keep him on the roster (despite his expensive contract) this offseason instead of trading him to a QB-needy team. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 20, 2025, 8:19 PM
Oct. 20, 2025, 4:19 pm EDT
 
Jayden Daniels' hamstring injury not 'significant'; status uncertain for Commanders-Chiefs

The Washington Commanders have been dealt a number of injury blows in the first half of the 2025 season, and Sunday's loss to the Cowboys brought a major concern when quarterback Jayden Daniels left with a hamstring injury. On Monday, coach Dan Quinn revealed that while Daniels' injury is not "significant or long-term," his status for next Monday's showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs is uncertain. 

"I'll have a better sense as I get closer to it, with the extra day and what that looks like," Quinn said. "But the good news came back that it's not a long-term thing ... but I'll have a better feel for you guys when we get to Thursday."

Lamar Jackson misses first practice after bye

Sitting at 1-5, the Ravens need a major surge following their bye week if they want to get back into the playoff race. In order to do that, they'll need star quarterback Lamar Jackson (hamstring) back on the field. However, he missed Baltimore's first post-bye practice on Monday.

Jackson has missed the Ravens' last two games while nursing a hamstring injury, and the team has lost both with Cooper Rush leading the offense. This is an ominous start to the week for Baltimore, but Jackson still has some time to hit the practice field ahead of the team's Week 8 game against the Bears.

 
Commanders DE Dorrance Armstrong out for the season with knee injury

The Commanders' defensive line lost another key player this weekend when defensive end Dorrance Armstrong suffered a knee injury in Washington's loss to the Cowboys. On Monday, coach Dan Quinn confirmed Armstrong's injury would end his season.

Armstrong was off to a strong start to his 2025 season, leading the team with 5.5 sacks in the Commanders' first six games. Washington has been ravaged by injuries on both sides of the ball this season, and after entering the year with so much promise after being one of the surprises of 2024, the Commanders are trying to hold things together after a 3-4 start to the season. 

 
Raiders TE Brock Bowers, WR Jakobi Meyers expected to return after bye week

The Las Vegas Raiders offense is expected to get two weapons back soon. On Monday, Raiders head coach Pete Carroll said tight end Brock Bowers (knee) and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (knee/toe) are expected to return after the bye week for their matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Raiders Week 9 game is at home at Allegiant Stadium on Nov. 2.

Bowers was doubtful and Meyers was questionable going into their Week 7 game against the Kansas City Chiefs and both were inactive for the 31-0 shutout loss to their divisional opponent.

Bowers has played in four games this season, with one start, and has 19 receptions on 27 targets with 225 yards and no touchdowns. Meyers has played in six games, all being starts, and has 29 catches on 43 targets with 329 yards and no touchdowns.

 
Dolphins TE Darren Waller suffered a pec strain, considered week-to-week

The Dolphins received good news on tight end Darren Waller on Monday. The MRI showed Waller suffered a pec strain, not a full tear, and he is considered week-to-week, according to the NFL Network.

The 33-year-old went out with the injury in the second quarter in their blowout loss against the Browns. He was initially listed as questionable and was then downgraded to out. He didn't have any receptions on Sunday before he was sidelined.

In four games, including one start, he has 10 receptions for 117 yards and four touchdowns.

The Dolphins will face the Falcons in Atlanta in Week 8.

 
Chiefs' second-round pick reportedly tears ACL

Chiefs defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott suffered a torn ACL in the 31-0 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, and will miss the rest of his rookie season, per NFL Media. In five games played this year with one start, the Tennessee product recorded five tackles and one sack. 

 
Panthers QB Bryce Young expected to miss Week 8 against Bills with ankle injury

The Carolina Panthers won their third straight game on Sunday against the New York Jets, 13-6, but lost their quarterback to injury in the process. A Monday MRI revealed that Bryce Young suffered a high ankle sprain, and he is expected to miss at the very least the Week 8 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, per NFL Media. 

 
Update on Jets WR Garrett Wilson

Garrett Wilson hyperextended his knee vs. the Denver Broncos in London, and missed Sunday's loss to the Carolina Panthers. Aaron Glenn says he hopes Wilson can suit up vs. the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. We'll see what his status is at practice through the week. 

 
Raiders' Maxx Crosby avoided serious injury

Las Vegas Raiders star pass rusher Maxx Crosby exited the Week 7, 31-0 blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with a possible knee injury in the second quarter. However, it appears he dodged a bullet. Crosby is expected to be OK moving forward, per NFL Media. Ian Rapoport reports it was "more of a precaution than anything."

Crosby, who was limited during Friday's practice session with a back injury, made three tackles before exiting the game. He was listed by the team as doubtful to return. In the first six games of the season, the four-time Pro Bowl lineman recorded 25 tackles, four sacks and 10 tackles for loss.

Jets CB Sauce Gardner in concussion protocol

Jets star CB Sauce Gardner left New York's loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday early, and coach Aaron Glenn announced Monday that he is in concussion protocol. In seven games played this season, Gardner has recorded 20 tackles and six passes defensed. Up next for the Jets are the Bengals in Cincinnati on Sunday. 

 
The latest on Minnesota QB McCarthy

Vikings starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy will miss Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles and is likely out for next week's contest against the Los Angeles Chargers while he continues to recover from last month's ankle sprain, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

McCarthy, the No. 10 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, went down against the Falcons on Sept. 14 and has missed Minnesota's (3-2) last three games. Carson Wentz has filled in during McCarthy's absence. 

"Everybody wants to know when J.J. McCarthy will be back. The fact of the matter is when he sprained his ankle in Week 2, it was supposed to be a six-week injury," Schefter said Sunday. "That means it's unlikely he'll back next week against the Chargers. They're hopeful he'll be back the week after at Detroit in Week 8."

