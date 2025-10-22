NFL injury news, updates today for Week 8: Lamar Jackson inching towards return, but Jayden Daniels ruled out

Michael Penix Jr. remains day-to-day with foot injury
On Wednesday, Falcons coach Raheem Morris announced that quarterback Michael Penix Jr. remains day-to-day with a foot/ankle bruise. Penix suffered the injury late in Sunday night's 20-10 loss against the 49ers.
Penix's status hasn't changed since Monday, which could lead to his status for Sunday's game against the Dolphins being in question. If Penix is unable to play in Week 8, veteran Kirk Cousins could end up drawing the start in his place.
In six games, Penix has completed just 61% of his passes for 1,409 yards to go along with five touchdowns and three interceptions. In Sunday's loss, the former first-round pick went 21-of-38 for 241 yards and a touchdown in what has been his lowest completion percentage (55.3) of the 2025 season.