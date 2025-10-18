Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

NFL injury news, updates for Week 7: What's the latest on Kyler Murray, CeeDee Lamb, Terry McLaurin?

Keeping you up to date on the latest injury news around the NFL entering Week 7

By
1 min read

As we inch toward the halfway point of the 2025 NFL season, injuries are beginning to mount for all 32 teams. The San Francisco 49ers have been hit as hard as any team, and those hits have kept coming with traditionally durable linebacker Fred Warner being lost for the season. The Week 6 game between the 49ers and Buccaneers was also costly for Tampa Bay, whose emerging star wideout, Emeka Egbuka, left the game with a hamstring injury. 

Week 6 was also disastrous for the Indianapolis Colts before their game against the Cardinals even got underway; backup quarterback Anthony Richardson (orbital fracture) and cornerback Charvarius Ward (concussion) were injured during pregame warmups. Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (knee), Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (back) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (concussion) were a few of the other star players that left their respective games early.

Puka Nacua injury update: Rams receiver ruled out for Week 7 game against Jaguars in London
Austin Nivison
Puka Nacua injury update: Rams receiver ruled out for Week 7 game against Jaguars in London

We're also keeping an eye on several quarterbacks looking to return to the field, including J.J. McCarthy (ankle) of the Minnesota Vikings, Brock Purdy (toe) of the San Francisco 49ers and Kyler Murray (foot) of the Arizona Cardinals. 

Below, we'll break down all of the notable injury info from around the league as we get into Week 7. 

Updating Live
(50)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

49ers activate George Kittle off IR

In a season full of bad injury news for the 49ers, they've finally received some good news on that front. The team has activated star tight end George Kittle off IR ahead of a Sunday night matchup against the Falcons.

Kittle hasn't played since injuring his hamstring in the season-opener against the Seahawks. He was eligible to return off IR last week, but the team took extra precautions with its veteran tight end. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Kittle would not be on a "pitch county" in his first game back.

George Kittle injury update: 49ers activate star TE off injured reserve ahead of Week 7 game vs. Falcons
Austin Nivison
George Kittle injury update: 49ers activate star TE off injured reserve ahead of Week 7 game vs. Falcons
 
Pinned
Link copied

Colts place CB Charvarius Ward on IR following suffering concussion in freak accident

Prior to their Week 6 game against the Cardinals, Colts cornerback Charvarius Ward suffered a concussion in pregame warm-ups during a freak accident. On Saturday, the team placed Ward on injured reserve and he will miss at least the next four games.

Ward suffered the concussion when he collided with a teammate that was running a route prior to the Week 6 contest. The Colts will now be without Ward until at least the team's Week 12 game against the Chiefs as Indianapolis has their bye week in Week 11. It's a tough blow for the Colts, who were already shorthanded in the secondary with cornerbacks Kenny Moore II, Justin Walley, and Jaylon Jones out of the lineup.

Charvarius Ward injury: Colts CB placed on IR after suffering concussion in freak accident before Week 6 game
Chris Bengel
Charvarius Ward injury: Colts CB placed on IR after suffering concussion in freak accident before Week 6 game
Chris Bengel
October 18, 2025, 8:25 PM
Oct. 18, 2025, 4:25 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Evans, Egbuka listed as questionable vs. Lions

Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers may get two key offensive playmakers back for their Week 7 game against he Lions. They also may be without both of them. That sums up the level of certainty surrounding Mike Evans and Emeka Egbuka this week.

Tampa Bay listed both receivers as questionable with hamstring injuries on the Saturday injury report. Speaking with reporters, coach Todd Bowles said Evans and Egbuka would be game-time decisions on Monday night. Evans hasn't played since injuring his hamstring in Week 3, and Egbuka might not miss any time after going down with an injury last week against the 49ers.

No matter the status of Evans and Egbuka, Mayfield has asserted himself as an MVP candidate in the first half of the season, and he can build upon that with another brilliant performance against the Lions on the road.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Lions rule out CB Terrion Arnold (shoulder) vs. Buccaneers

Things are still moving in the right direction for Terrion Arnold, who received a positive second opinion on his shoulder injury and who returned to practice Friday in limited fashion, but he will wait at least another week to make his return to the Lions lineup. Detroit ruled Arnold and fellow defensive backs Kerby Joseph and Avonte Maddox out for the Week 7 clash with the Buccaneers.

Arnold, who suffered the injury in Week 5, initially appeared destined to miss an extended period but could be back for the Lions' next outing, which comes on Nov. 2 after the team's bye week. The former first-round pick has been an integral piece of the Lions defense since he arrived in the league and started 20 of his first 21 games.

The high-flying Tampa Bay offense could be in for a big day against an injury-riddled Detroit secondary.

Carter Bahns
October 18, 2025, 7:49 PM
Oct. 18, 2025, 3:49 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Cardinals expected to rest Murray, start Brissett vs. Packers

fter continuing to nurse a foot injury throughout the week, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will remain sidelined for Sunday's Week 7 game against the Green Bay Packers, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. Instead, the Cardinals will start backup Jacoby Brissett for the second consecutive week.

Murray was listed as questionable due to a foot sprain after missing last Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts and has been limited in practice throughout the week. Coach Jonathan Gannon said Friday that Murray's status for Week 7 would be determined in the 48 hours leading up to Sunday's game. Murray was seen working with the Cardinals' scout team pass-catchers while Brissett worked with the primary receivers. 

Kyler Murray injury: Cardinals QB remains out, Jacoby Brissett to start in Week 7 matchup vs. Packers
Steven Taranto
Kyler Murray injury: Cardinals QB remains out, Jacoby Brissett to start in Week 7 matchup vs. Packers
 
Pinned
Link copied

Panthers activate WR Jake Coker, C Austin Corbett off injured reserve; both expected to play against Jets

The Panthers will get some reinforcements on offense this week against the Jets as wide receiver Jake Coker and offensive lineman Austin Corbett are both being activated off of injured reserve and are expected to play, per Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport. 

Coker was expected to take on a major role in the receiving corps this year after the departure of Adam Thielen, but suffered a quad strain in camp that forced him onto IR. As a rookie he caught 32 passes for 478 yards and two touchdowns, but figured to take on a larger target share in 2026 after showing some strong chemistry with Bryce Young. They will look to get back on the same page quickly against the winless Jets. 

Also helping Young will be the return of Corbett to the line, who started at center for the Panthers in the first two games of the season before suffering a knee injury in their Week 2 loss to the Cardinals. Corbett could move into the starting lineup at either center or left guard, depending on the status of starting left guard Damian Lewis. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Raiders TE Brock Bowers doubtful, WR Jakobi Meyers questionable

Raiders star tight end Brock Bowers returned to the practice field Friday for the first time since Oct. 1. However, don't expect to see him against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, as he is listed as doubtful to play with his knee injury. As for WR Jakobi Meyers, he is questionable to play with knee/toe injuries after returning to practice on Friday as a limited participant. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Titans WR Calvin Ridley (hamstring) out vs. Patriots

The NFL's second-worst passing offense received a significant blow ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Patriots. The Titans will be without wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who sustained a hamstring injury last week against the Raiders. Ridley was a non-participant in practice this week and will miss his first game since 2022 as a result.

Rookie quarterback Cam Ward must adapt to life without his favorite weapon. Ridley's 35 targets lead the team, but he ranks just third in receptions behind tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo (23) and wideout Elic Ayomanor (17).

Carter Bahns
October 17, 2025, 6:28 PM
Oct. 17, 2025, 2:28 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Kyler Murray to be evaluated in the next 48 hours

After missing Sunday's loss to the Indianapolis Colts with a foot injury, Cardinals QB Kyler Murray's availability is still in question for Week 7. Coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters Friday that his status will be evaluated in the next 48 hours. Murray was listed as a limited participant in practice on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Murray is averaging a career-low 192.4 passing yards per game this season. Jacoby Brissett would again start if Murray can't go. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Browns TE David Njoku (knee) out vs. Dolphins

One half of the Browns' tight end tandem will be absent Sunday against the Dolphins. David Njoku did not practice this week and is officially out for Week 7 as he nurses the knee injury he sustained in the loss to the Steelers. He departed from that game in the second half and was listed as questionable with a thigh injury, but coach Kevin Stefanski said afterwards that it was a knee issue.

Rookie Harold Fannin Jr. outpaced Njoku, 28 catches to 23, over the first six games and projects to take on a larger role. The tight ends rank first and second on the team receiving leaderboard.

Carter Bahns
October 17, 2025, 5:36 PM
Oct. 17, 2025, 1:36 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard set to return, Rico Dowdle's role in question

Chuba Hubbard missed the Panthers' last two games with a calf injury, but coach Dave Canales said Friday that the running back will return to the lineup Sunday against the Jets. While the Panthers are undoubtedly thrilled to have their featured back available again, his return throws a wrench into a rushing attack that has been fantastic in his absence.

Rico Dowdle has been the most productive running back in the NFL over the last two weeks with 234 scrimmage yards against the Dolphins and 239 all-purpose yards against the Cowboys.

Canales told reporters that the Panthers have a plan for which of the two running backs will start and see the majority of reps in Week 7. He did not make that decision public, however, in an attempt to keep a competitive advantage. Hubbard was the lead back when healthy, but Dowdle thrived with a massive workload, taking 53 carries and hauling in seven receptions in Weeks 5 and 6.

Carter Bahns
October 17, 2025, 5:26 PM
Oct. 17, 2025, 1:26 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin (quad) to miss fourth game

The Washington Commanders will again be without star wideout Terry McLaurin due to his lingering quad injury.

There was optimism earlier in the week that McLaurin could return for the Week 7 divisional clash with the Dallas Cowboys, but he will remain on the sidelines for the fourth consecutive game. Commanders coach Dan Quinn ruled out McLaurin on Friday, citing his inability to go full speed in practice.

McLaurin returned to practice for the first time since Week 3 on Wednesday as a limited participant. He did not practice on Thursday, however, as his potential for a return to the lineup dwindled.

There is also uncertainty surrounding the status of Deebo Samuel, who played Monday night but did not practice on Thursday as he continues to battle a heel issue. Injuries have hit the Commanders' receiving corps hard.

Terry McLaurin injury: Commanders WR out vs. Cowboys as quad issue sidelines star for fourth game
Carter Bahns
Terry McLaurin injury: Commanders WR out vs. Cowboys as quad issue sidelines star for fourth game
Sam Cooper
October 17, 2025, 5:19 PM
Oct. 17, 2025, 1:19 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs out after 'accident' at home

The Cowboys had an unexpected addition to their injury report Friday as cornerback Trevon Diggs was ruled out with concussion symptoms after what coach Brian Schottenheimer described as an "accident" that occurred Thursday night. It's a blow for a Dallas defense that has been struggling mightily and now will be without one of its top defensive backs against the Commanders on Sunday. 

Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs ruled out for Week 7 matchup vs. Commanders after 'accident' at his home
Jordan Dajani
Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs ruled out for Week 7 matchup vs. Commanders after 'accident' at his home
Sam Cooper
October 17, 2025, 5:11 PM
Oct. 17, 2025, 1:11 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Rams to be without WR Puka Nacua vs. Jaguars

The Rams will not have their top wideout available on Sunday in London as Puka Nacua has been declared out with an ankle injury he suffered in last week's win over the Ravens.

Prior to the injury, Nacua was off to a torrid start to the 2025 season. His 52 catches through the first five games set an NFL record. And even with the injury, Nacua is third in the league with 616 yards. The Los Angeles offense has run through Nacua to this point, so that unit will have to adapt without him in the lineup.

Fortunately for the Rams, they still have a proven star in the passing game. In his first season with the team, veteran receiver Davante Adams has 26 catches for 396 yards and three scores.

Puka Nacua injury update: Rams receiver ruled out for Week 7 game against Jaguars in London
Austin Nivison
Puka Nacua injury update: Rams receiver ruled out for Week 7 game against Jaguars in London
Sam Cooper
October 17, 2025, 4:46 PM
Oct. 17, 2025, 12:46 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Jets' Wilson still out for Week 7, but there's potentially good news on injury front

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson could be back sooner than expected, but it will not be this week. Wilson will not practice Friday and is set to miss Sunday's Week 7 game against the Carolina Panthers due to the hyperextended knee he suffered in last week's loss to the Denver Broncos, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. 

The initial timeline for Wilson's return indicated that he would likely miss multiple weeks and perhaps return after the Jets' bye week, keeping him out for as few as two games. However, there is now hope that the Jets' top receiver could be back as soon as next week's matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Garrett Wilson injury update: Jets WR out vs. Panthers with hyperextended knee, could return in Week 8
Carter Bahns
Garrett Wilson injury update: Jets WR out vs. Panthers with hyperextended knee, could return in Week 8
Carter Bahns
October 17, 2025, 3:07 PM
Oct. 17, 2025, 11:07 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Cowboys receiving major boost with return of CeeDee Lamb

CeeDee Lamb will be back in the lineup for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday when they host the Washington Commanders. Offense hasn't been the issue for Dallas this season -- the defense has been -- but adding the explosive receiver back into the mix will provide a major boost for the offense in an important divisional matchup. 

Fully operational: What CeeDee Lamb's return means for an already dangerous Cowboys offense
Garrett Podell
Fully operational: What CeeDee Lamb's return means for an already dangerous Cowboys offense
Sam Cooper
October 16, 2025, 11:22 PM
Oct. 16, 2025, 7:22 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

49ers' Brock Purdy, George Kittle remain limited, Mac Jones upgraded

The 49ers could get a lot healthier on offense this week with quarterback Brock Purdy (toe) and tight end George Kittle (hamstring) potentially rejoining the lineup for the first time in more than a month. Both were limited participants in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but that they are on the field at all is a step in the right direction. Kittle told reporters he plans to play after tearing his hamstring in Week 1, but he won't have the final call. 

If Purdy cannot go Sunday against the Falcons, Mac Jones would be in line to get another start under center. The latter has not had a clean bill of health this season, either, but he was a full participant in Thursday's practice after participating in a limited fashion to open the week.

Carter Bahns
October 16, 2025, 11:13 PM
Oct. 16, 2025, 7:13 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Vikings expected to start Carson Wentz vs. Eagles

Carson Wentz is expected to make his fourth straight start in place of J.J. McCarthy (ankle) when the Vikings face the Eagles on Sunday, CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reports.

Wentz, of course, started his career in Philadelphia and spent five seasons there. The Vikings are his fifth team in five seasons since he was traded in 2020, though, and he has been up and down for Minnesota, completing 69%of his passes and throwing for five touchdowns but also tossing three interceptions and taking 12 sacks in three games this year.

McCarthy, who suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 2, has been a limited participant in practice this week and admitted Wednesday that the ankle isn't 100%.

 
Pinned
Link copied

D'Andre Swift is limited at Bears practice

The Bears backfield appears to be a tad banged up prior to the team's Week 7 contest against the Saints. Running back D'Andre Swift was limited in Thursday's practice due to a groin injury. This comes after Swift was a full participant in Wednesday's session. Swift was instrumental in the Bears' 25-24 comeback win against the Commanders in which he registered 175 scrimmage yards and a touchdown.

Chris Bengel
October 16, 2025, 9:02 PM
Oct. 16, 2025, 5:02 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Joe Alt returns to Chargers practice

Help may be on the way for the depleted Chargers offensive line. After losing left tackle Rashawn Slater in the preseason, Joe Alt slid over to take his place. Then, in Week 4, Alt suffered an ankle injury against the New York Giants. Alt hasn't played since, but he was back at practice ahead of the team's Week 8 game against the Colts. Getting Alt back would be huge for the Chargers' offense, especially when it comes to protecting franchise quarterback Justin Herbert.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Rams WR Puka Nacua misses practice again

Rams fans are getting more worried about Puka Nacua's status for Sunday's London matchup vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, as the star wideout missed practice for the second straight day on Thursday.

player headshot
Puka Nacua
LAR • WR • #12
TAR65
REC54
REC YDs616
REC TD2
FL0
View Profile

Nacua suffered an ankle injury during last week's win against the Baltimore Ravens, and was described as day-to-day. Nacua leads the NFL in receptions with 54 for 616 yards and two touchdowns. He's on pace for 153 receptions, which would set an NFL single-season record. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Trey Hendrickson not expected to play against Steelers Thursday night

The Cincinnati Bengals have to pressure Aaron Rodgers without their star pass rusher on Thursday night, as Trey Hendrickson is not expected to play in Week 7 vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to NFL Media. Hendrickson is officially questionable with a hip injury, and he did not practice all week. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Mike Evans (hamstring) returns to practice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' WR1 was on the practice field with his teammates Thursday for the first time since Week 3. He has missed the past three contests due to a hamstring injury.

"He was limited," Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said, via Pro Football Talk. "He did some things very well, we just gotta monitor it throughout the week. Just to see him in the helmet right now, coming out there in the jersey and doing some of the things that he's doing is very encouraging for us."

Evans didn't get off to a "Pro Bowl" start this season, as he caught just 14 passes for 140 yards and one touchdown in three games. Those 46.7 receiving yards per game mark a career-low. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Kyler Murray in uniform at practice

The Cardinals QB was at practice throwing to receivers on Thursday, but it remains to be seen if he will return to the lineup for Sunday's matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Kyler Murray missed last week due to a foot injury. Jacoby Brissett stepped in vs. the Indianapolis Colts and threw for 320 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the 31-27 loss.

Another notable development: First-round pick Walter Nolen practiced for the first time this season. He hasn't suited up yet due to a calf injury suffered in training camp. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Samuel, McLaurin absent from Commanders practice

The Commanders' wide receiver room is pretty thin these days, and it doesn't seem like reinforcements will be on the way this weekend against the Cowboys. Both Deebo Samuel (heel) and Terry McLaurin (quad) were absent from Thursday's practice. Samuel was listed as a DNP on the Wednesday injury report, and McLaurin was listed as limited.

McLaurin hasn't played since injuring his quad in Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders, and Samuel has dealt with a nagging heel injury for multiple weeks now. Samuel was able to play last week, but he logged just four catches for 15 yards.

 
Pinned
Link copied

J.J. McCarthy back at Vikings practice, status unclear for Sunday

Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy is getting closer to returning to the field after suffering a high ankle sprain last month. McCarthy was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice as the team prepares to host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. McCarthy admitted Wednesday his ankle is not "100 percent," but said he's "getting there." If McCarthy can't play, the Vikings will again turn to Carson Wentz. 

J.J. McCarthy injury: Vikings QB 'getting there' with hopes to return soon, Kevin O'Connell explains plan
Shanna McCarriston
J.J. McCarthy injury: Vikings QB 'getting there' with hopes to return soon, Kevin O'Connell explains plan
Sam Cooper
October 15, 2025, 11:08 PM
Oct. 15, 2025, 7:08 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

49ers QB Brock Purdy (toe), TE George Kittle (hamstring) will return to practice

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said quarterback Brock Purdy (toe) and tight end George Kittle (hamstring) will return to practice on Wednesday as limited participants. Kittle has been on injured reserve since Week 2 due to the injury, meaning he would miss at least four games. 

If Purdy cannot play, Mac Jones, who has played in place of the team's starter multiple times this season, will be the expected QB1 against the Falcons. Jones has also dealt with injuries this season to his knee and oblique. Shanahan said Purdy is more limited than Jones on Wednesday. 

Purdy has only played in two games this season, recording 586 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions, two of each per game. 

Kittle has only played in one game this season and has four receptions for 25 yards and a touchdown. His 21-day practice window was opened this week, as expected.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson (hip) questionable for Thursday's game

Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson is questionable for "Thursday Night Football" against the Steelers due to a hip injury. Hendrickson did not practice on Monday or Tuesday. 

Earlier this week, coach Zac Taylor said Hendrickson would be evaluated day-to-day. 

Shemar Stewart, Joseph Ossai and Myles Murphy could see more playing time if Hendrickson is unable to suit up. In four games this year, he has 10 combined tackles (five solo) with eight quarterback hits and four sacks. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (foot) limited in practice

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was limited during Wednesday's walkthrough due to a foot injury. 

Jacoby Brissett is QB2 for Arizona and would be expected to get the start if Murray cannot. Brissett started for Murray against the Colts last week. Brissett went 27-of-44 with 320 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the loss. In five games, Murray has a 2-3 record with 962 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions.

Coach Jonathan Gannon also said wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is in concussion protocol. Harrison has 22 receptions for 338 yards and two touchdowns this season. 

The Cardinals are currently on a four-game losing streak and will face the Packers this week. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Chargers open 21-day practice window for EDGE Khalil Mack

Last week, the Chargers acquired a pass rusher by trading for Odafe Oweh. This week, they're one step closer to getting another pass rusher back after opening Khalil Mack's 21-day practice window. Mack has been on IR since suffering an elbow injury in Week 2.

Mack's eventual return will be a welcome one. Since Week 2, the Chargers are 20th in pressure rate and 23rd in opponent time to throw. Los Angeles has also allowed 5.2 yards per carry over that span, fifth-highest in the NFL.

See More
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    0:24

    BREAKING: TE George Kittle (Hamstring) Activated From IR

  • Image thumbnail
    0:34

    JUST IN: QB Jacoby Brissett to Start vs Packers Sun, 4:25 ET

  • Image thumbnail
    3:25

    NFL News & Notes: Liam Coen "Need to Call More For Travis Hunter"

  • Image thumbnail
    4:41

    NFL News & Notes: Path For Bengals To AFC North Title

  • Image thumbnail
    2:55

    NFL News & Notes: Rams Without Puka Nacua VS Jaguars Sunday

  • Image thumbnail
    0:55

    Harold Fannin Jr Poised For Breakout Game With Njoku Sidelined With Injury

  • Image thumbnail
    1:03

    How Does Ceedee Lamb's Return Impact George Pickens Fantasy Outlook?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:31

    Cowboys Guard Tyler Booker (Ankle) Active

  • Image thumbnail
    1:14

    CeeDee Lamb (Ankle) Will Return vs Commanders

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    Issues on Defense Hurting the Cowboys

  • Image thumbnail
    1:01

    CB Trevon Diggs (Concussion) Out Due to Incident

  • Image thumbnail
    0:34

    BREAKING: WR CeeDee Lamb (Ankle) Will Return vs Commanders

  • Image thumbnail
    0:38

    BREAKING: QB Carson Wentz to Start vs Eagles | Sun, 1 ET

  • Image thumbnail
    1:21

    Head Coach Fired, Latest Trend for No. 1 Overall Quarterbacks

  • Image thumbnail
    0:55

    Make a Head Coaching Change, Then Do What?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    Impact of Making a In-Season Coaching Change

  • Image thumbnail
    1:28

    Colts Off To Best 6-Game Start Since 2009

  • Image thumbnail
    1:20

    Daniel Jones: MVP Candidacy Does Not Mean Much After 6 Weeks

  • Image thumbnail
    1:45

    Chargers Coming Off Dramatic Win Over Dolphins

  • Image thumbnail
    0:55

    Game picks: No. 11 Tennessee at No. 6 Alabama

  • Image thumbnail
    0:25

    Highlights: Army at Tulane

  • Image thumbnail
    1:03

    Highlights: No. 14 Oklahoma at South Carolina

  • Image thumbnail
    0:58

    Richard Johnson: Miami Can't Afford Another Loss

  • Image thumbnail
    1:13

    Dodgers Complete The Sweep, Advance To The World Series

  • Image thumbnail
    1:47

    Breaking Down Shohei Ohtani's Big Night At The Plate

  • Image thumbnail
    0:52

    Breaking News: Louisville Hands No. 2 Miami First Loss of Season

  • Image thumbnail
    1:05

    MUST-SEE: Raleigh, Suarez steal the show as Mariners take 3-2 lead in ALCS

  • Image thumbnail
    1:33

    When Will UNC Be Competitive

  • Image thumbnail
    1:29

    Panthers Crowded RB Room Raises Major Fantasy Questions

See All NFL Videos