Ready or not, another week of NFL action is on deck. Week 4 is jam-packed with storylines, ranging from Micah Parsons making his return to Dallas to face the Cowboys to the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs duking it out at Arrowhead Stadium. We also have a doubleheader on Monday night to wrap up the week. Of course, those are the angles we're looking forward to seeing unfold, but there's also an ugly side of the upcoming slate: injuries.

Several prominent players have been dealing with injuries in the early stages of the season, and Week 4 will be impacted by a handful of them, including CeeDee Lamb and Mike Evans, who have both already been ruled out. New York Giants star Malik Nabers (shoulder) will play on Sunday while Washington Commanders. No. 1 option Terry McLaurin (quad) was ruled out. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (turf toe) doesn't have a game status and will return in Week 4 after missing the last two weeks.

Below, we're going to take a closer look at of all the injury situations across the league with almost everyone putting out their final game statuses. We'll also look at the final injury report for the two Monday night matchups: the AFC East showdown between the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins, as well as the Cincinnati Bengals at the Denver Broncos.

Vikings : QB J.J. McCarthy (ankle), OL Donovan Jackson (wrist), OLB Andrew Van Ginkel (neck), TE Ben Yurosek (knee) OUT

: QB J.J. McCarthy (ankle), OL Donovan Jackson (wrist), OLB Andrew Van Ginkel (neck), TE Ben Yurosek (knee) OUT Steelers: LB Alex Highsmith (ankle) OUT; CB Joey Porter Jr. (hamstring), RB Jaylen Warren (knee), TE Jonnu Smith (hip) QUESTIONABLE

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy (ankle), outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (neck), tight end Ben Yurosek (knee) and guard Donovan Jackson (wrist) all did not practice for Minnesota this week. That's why they were all ruled out. Ten-year veteran quarterback Carson Wentz will make his second start of the season in place of McCarthy.

Pittsburgh ruled out edge rusher Alex Highsmith (ankle) after he didn't practice all week. The Steelers limited cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (hamstring) and running back Jaylen Warren (knee) all week, and they are both questionable for Sunday. Tight end Jonnu Smith (hip) didn't practice Wednesday but did so in a limited fashion the rest of the week, so he is questionable for Week 4.

The Browns have an incredibly clean injury report. Only one of Cleveland's players has a game status: right tackle Jack Conlklin (elbow) after he was limited in practice all week.

Safety Daniel Thomas (forearm) and running back Sione Vaki (groin) did not practice all week for the Lions and were ruled out. Linebacker Zach Cunningham's practice status devolved each day, going from a clean bill of health, to limited on Thursday to not practicing and out on Friday. Left tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder) is questionable while edge rusher Al-Quadin Muhammad (knee) is questionable after being limited on Thursday and Friday.

The Panthers will be without edge rusher Patrick Jones II (hamstring), wide receiver Xavier Legette (hamstring), tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders (ankle) and edge rusher D.J. Wonnum (hip) on Sunday. Carolina quarterback Bryce Young is certainly hoping first-round rookie receiver Tetairoa McMillan (calf) can play Sunday after being limited in practice Thursday and Friday.

New England guard Jared Wilson (ankle, knee) is the only Patriots player already ruled out for Sunday. All-Pro cornerback Christian Gonzalez (hamstring) is questionable after being limited in practice all week.

Saints : OL Dillon Radunz (toe), DE Chase Young (calf) OUT; WR Devaughn Vele (hip) QUESTIONABLE

: OL Dillon Radunz (toe), DE Chase Young (calf) OUT; WR Devaughn Vele (hip) QUESTIONABLE Bills: LB Matt Milano (pectoral), DT Ed Oliver (ankle) OUT; OL Spencer Brown (calf), DE AJ Epenesa (pectoral) QUESTIONABLE

New Orleans held guard Dillon Radunz and defensive end Chase Young out of practice all week, so it's no surprise the Saints ruled them both out. Meanwhile, wide receiver Devaughn Vele (hip) is questionable after being limited in practice all week.

Buffalo will be without linebacker Matt Milano (pectoral) and defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle) on Sunday after neither of them practiced all week. Defensive end A.J. Epenesa (pectoral) was limited all week and is questionable, while offensive lineman Spencer Brown (calf) is questionable after only practicing in a limited fashion Friday.

Titans : OT JC Latham (hip), WR Bryce Oliver (knee) OUT; S Kevin Winston Jr. (hamstring) DOUBTFUL; LB Dorian Mausi (back) QUESTIONABLE

: OT JC Latham (hip), WR Bryce Oliver (knee) OUT; S Kevin Winston Jr. (hamstring) DOUBTFUL; LB Dorian Mausi (back) QUESTIONABLE Texans: CB Derek Stingley Jr. (oblique) QUESTIONABLE

The Titans ruled out offensive tackle JC Latham (hip) and wide receiver Bryce Oliver (knee) after not practicing all week. Safety Kevin Winston Jr. (hamstring) is doubtful after being limited in practice all week. Linebacker Dorian Mausi (back) is questionable after not practicing Thursday and Friday.

Texans' No. 1 corner Derek Stingley Jr. (oblique) is questionable after only practicing, in any capacity, on Friday as a limited participant.

Commanders : QB Jayden Daniels (knee), WR Terry McLaurin (quad), WR Noah Brown (groin/knee), TE John Bates (calf/groin) OUT; S Percy Butler (hip), RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt (knee) QUESTIONABLE

: QB Jayden Daniels (knee), WR Terry McLaurin (quad), WR Noah Brown (groin/knee), TE John Bates (calf/groin) OUT; S Percy Butler (hip), RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt (knee) QUESTIONABLE Falcons: CB A.J. Terrell (hamstring), WR KhaDarel Hodge (groin), RB Nate Carter (hamstring) OUT

Jayden Daniels was a limited participant at practice Wednesday and Thursday, but the Commanders held him out Friday and ruled him out for Sunday as he continues to deal with a knee injury. Marcus Mariota will start at quarterback once again. Tight end John Bates (calf, groin), receiver Noah Brown (groin, knee) and receiver Terry McLaurin (quad) were also ruled out for what is now an incredibly depleted Washington offense. Running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (knee) and safety Percy Butler (hip) are both questionable. Croskey-Merritt, who practiced fully Friday, is the only one of the two to practice at all this week.

Corner A.J. Terrell (hamstring), running back Nate Carter (hamstring) and receiver KhaDarel Hodge (groin) all missed the entire week of practice, which is why the Falcons ruled them out for Sunday.

Eagles : CB Adoree' Jackson (groin) DOUBTFUL

: CB Adoree' Jackson (groin) DOUBTFUL Buccaneers: WR Mike Evans (hamstring), S Christian Izien (quad) OUT; WR Chris Godwin (ankle), DL Logan Hall (groin), QB Baker Mayfield (right biceps), OT Tristan Wirfs (knee) QUESTIONABLE

Eagles corner Adoree' Jackson (groin) was limited Thursday and Friday after not practicing Wednesday, so Philadelphia listed him as doubtful. Everyone else is good to go.

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (hamstring) and defensive back Christian Izien (quad) did not practice all week, so they were ruled out. Quarterback Baker Mayfield (right biceps) is questionable after being limited in practice all week. Offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (knee) should be good to go after practicing fully Thursday and Friday. Wideout Chris Godwin, who has yet to play this season due to an ankle injury, was a full participant Wednesday and Friday this week, a good sign for his availability. Defensive lineman Logan Hall practiced for the first time Friday as a limited participant.

Chargers : G Mekhi Becton (concussion), WR Derius Davis (knee), TE Will Dissly (knee) OUT; C Bradley Bozeman (back), DB Elijah Molden (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE

: G Mekhi Becton (concussion), WR Derius Davis (knee), TE Will Dissly (knee) OUT; C Bradley Bozeman (back), DB Elijah Molden (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE Giants: K Graham Gano (groin), RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. (shoulder), DE Chauncey Golston (ankle)OUT; DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches (foot) DOUBTFUL

L.A. listed guard Mekhi Becton (concussion), receiver Derius Davis (knee) and tight end Will Dissly (knee) as out after all three did not practice this week. Defensive back Elijah Molden (hamstring) and center Bradley Bozeman are both questionable after being limited Friday.

Kicker Graham Gano (groin), running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. and defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (ankle) were all ruled out. Veteran Younghoe Koo will fill in for Gano this week. Defensive lineman Rakeem Nuñez-Roches Sr. (foot) is doubtful after only practicing Friday as a limited participant.

Jaguars : OT Wyatt Milum (knee) OUT; LB Yasir Abdullah (hamstring), WR Dyami Brown (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE

: OT Wyatt Milum (knee) OUT; LB Yasir Abdullah (hamstring), WR Dyami Brown (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE 49ers: WR Jordan Watkins (calf), DL CJ West (thumb) OUT; OL Connor Colby (groin), CB Renardo Green (neck), WR Jauan Jennings (ankle/shoudler), QB Mac Jones (knee), WR Ricky Pearsall (knee) QUESTIONABLE

Wideout Dyami Brown (shoulder) is questionable for the Jaguars after being limited the past two days. Offensive lineman Wyatt Milum (knee) was ruled out.

The 49ers will be without receiver Jordan Watkins (calf) and defensive tackle CJ West (thumb) this week. However, starting quarterback Brock Purdy (left shoulder/toe) will return, as he does not have an injury designation. Receivers Ricky Pearsall (knee) and Jauan Jennings (ankle), as well as quarterback Mac Jones (knee) and corner Renardo Green (neck), are questionable.

Colts : WR Alec Pierce (concussion), CB Kenny Moore (Achilles), G Matt Goncalves (toe) OUT; DT DeForest Buckner (back), WR Anthony Gould (illness) QUESTIONABLE

: WR Alec Pierce (concussion), CB Kenny Moore (Achilles), G Matt Goncalves (toe) OUT; DT DeForest Buckner (back), WR Anthony Gould (illness) QUESTIONABLE Rams: WR Davante Adams (hamstring), OL Rob Havenstein (ankle), TE Colby Parkinson (shoulder), TE Tyler Higbee (hip) QUESTIONABLE

Indy will be without guard Matt Goncalves (toe), cornerback Kenny Moore II (Achilles) and receiver Alec Pierce (concussion) in Week 4. Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (back) is questionable after only practicing Thursday in a limited capacity.

Rams wideout Davante Adams (hamstring) and offensive lineman Rob Havenstein (ankle) were limited Friday, but head coach Sean McVay said it should not impact their status for Sunday.

Bears : LB T.J. Edwards (hamstring), DT Grady Jarrett (knee), OL Darnell Wright (elbow) OUT; CB Kyler Gordon (hamstring), TE Colston Loveland (hip), RB D'Andre Swift (hip) QUESTIONABLE

: LB T.J. Edwards (hamstring), DT Grady Jarrett (knee), OL Darnell Wright (elbow) OUT; CB Kyler Gordon (hamstring), TE Colston Loveland (hip), RB D'Andre Swift (hip) QUESTIONABLE Raiders: TE Michael Mayer (concussion) OUT; CB Decamerion Richarson (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE

Chicago ruled out linebacker T.J. Edwards (hamstring), defensive lineman Grady Jarrett (knee) and offensive lineman Darnell Wright (elbow). The Bears limited running back D'Andre Swift (hip) all week, so he is questionable for Sunday. Defensive back Kyler Gordon (hamstring) and tight end Colston Loveland (hip) both practiced in a limited capacity on Friday only.

Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (concussion) did not practice this week and was ruled out. Meanwhile, Las Vegas listed corner Decamerion Richardson (hamstring) as questionable after practicing fully on Friday.

Baltimore Ravens (-2.5) at Kansas City Chiefs

Ravens : DL Nnamdi Madubuike (neck), FB Patrick Ricard (calf), DL Broderick Washington (ankle) OUT; DL Travis Jones (knee), TE Isaiah Likely (foot), OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle), OLB Kyle Van Noy (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE

: DL Nnamdi Madubuike (neck), FB Patrick Ricard (calf), DL Broderick Washington (ankle) OUT; DL Travis Jones (knee), TE Isaiah Likely (foot), OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle), OLB Kyle Van Noy (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE Chiefs: DE Mike Danna (quad) DOUBTFUL; CB Kristian Fulton (ankle), DE Ashton Gillotte (elbow) QUESTIONABLE

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters Wednesday that defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike will not play this week due to his neck injury. Fullback Patrick Ricard (calf) and defensive tackle Broderick Washington (ankle) joined him in being ruled out. On a more positive note, the Ravens are optimistic tight end Isaiah Likely will make his season debut in Week 4 and listed him as questionable. Defensive tackle Travis Jones (knee), tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and linebacker Kyle Van Noy (hamstring) are also questionable

Defensive end Mike Danna (quad) is doubtful, but corner Kristian Fulton (ankle) is questionable after being limited all week. Meanwhile, receiver Xavier Worthy (shoulder) will return to action for the first time since his Week 1 collision with teammate Travis Kelce.

Green Bay Packers (-7) at Dallas Cowboys

Packers : RT Zach Tom (oblique), OT Anthony Belton (ankle) OUT; LG Aaron Banks (groin) DOUBTFUL; S Javon Bullard (concussion) QUESTIONABLE

: RT Zach Tom (oblique), OT Anthony Belton (ankle) OUT; LG Aaron Banks (groin) DOUBTFUL; S Javon Bullard (concussion) QUESTIONABLE Cowboys: WR CeeDee Lamb (ankle) and RG Tyler Booker (ankle) OUT

Neither Green Bay right tackle Zach Tom (oblique) nor rookie offensive tackle Anthony Belton (ankle) will play Sunday night. Left guard Aaron Banks (groin) is unlikely to play while safety Javon Bullard (concussion) is questionable.

All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons (back), running back Josh Jacobs (ankle), tight end Tucker Kraft (knee, elbow), tackle Rasheed Walker (quad) and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (knee) are all good to go.

As expected, tackle Tyler Booker and wideout CeeDee Lamb were ruled out with sprained ankles. Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said Friday that the team is still figuring out whether either player will be placed on injured reserve. Corner DaRon Bland (foot) will make his return in Week 4 after being out the past two weeks.

The Jets have had two players not practice all week: defensive back Jarvis Brownlee Jr. (ankle) and linebacker Jermaine Johnson II (ankle). Quarterback Justin Fields (concussion) practiced fully on both Thursday and Friday after missing Week 3.

The Dolphins have also had two players not practice all week: cornerbacks Storm Duck (ankle) and Jason Marshall Jr. (hamstring). Tight end Darren Waller (hip) and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) have been limited all week.

The Bengals have had two players not practice all week: tight end Noah Fant (concussion) and first-round edge rusher Shemar Stewart (ankle). Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (hamstring) has been limited in practice all week.

Everyone on the Broncos' injury report -- tight end Nate Adkins (foot), edge rusher Nik Bonitto (wrist), tight end Evan Engram (back), edge rusher John Franklin-Myers (hip) and linebacker Alex Singleton (thumb) -- practiced fully on Friday.