Another week of NFL football and more injuries have taken over the league. Several prominent players have left their respective games with injuries and will be monitored throughout the week. Below is a list of the big-name players who are injured.

Johnson left Pittsburgh's Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers after just 27 snaps. He initially said that he was day-to-day, but didn't practice all week ahead of a "Monday Night Football" date with the division rival Cleveland Browns. On Monday afternoon, the Steelers placed him on injured reserve.

Baker suffered a hamstring injury during practice last week, and was inactive for Arizona's loss to the Giants on Sunday. The next day, the team placed him on injured reserve, which means he will miss at least the next four games.

Waddle is in the concussion protocol after taking a hit to the head toward the end of the Dolphins' win over the Patriots on Sunday night. He will have to be cleared by an independent neurologist before taking part in practice or a game. The Dolphins host the Broncos in Week 3.

Cooper suffered a groin injury during practice last week and highly questionable for Monday night's game against the Ravens. He was apparently not feeling 100% Monday morning, but will test the injury in a pregame workout before a determination is made regarding whether he will play.

Barkley was injured on the Giants' game-winning drive against the Cardinals, as he appeared to get his ankle rolled up on. It turns out Barkley has avoided a major injury and just has an "ordinary sprain," but he's still expected to miss out three weeks, per ESPN.

Burrow aggravated the calf strain that kept him out for almost the entirety of training camp. He said that he's "going to take it day by day" and see how it feels. On Monday, Bengals coach Zac Taylor said that Burrow is "still sore today" and was non-committal regarding whether or not Burrow will be able to play next Monday night. He indicated that they will wait to talk to the doctors before making a decision.

Richardson left Sunday's win over the Texans with a concussion and did not return. He finished 6 of 10 for 54 yards and had three carries for 35 yards with two rushing touchdowns before exiting. He also left his first start in Week 1, late in the game.

Adams also left Sunday's loss to the Bills in the fourth quarter and was evaluated for a concussion, according to the Raiders. Adams took a hit over the middle that was ruled unnecessary roughness. He finished with six catches for 84 yards and a touchdown. On Monday, Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said that Adams is "good" following the evaluation.

Kelly was also evaluated for a concussion and did not return in the Colts' win over the Texans. The veteran center will remain in concussion protocol entering Week 3, putting his availability in jeopardy.

Beckham left the Ravens' win over the Bengals with an ankle injury in the second half. Afterward, head coach John Harbaugh said he doesn't believe the injury to be serious. The receiver finished with three catches for 29 yards.

Hyde left Sunday's win over the Raiders and did not return with a hamstring injury. He was initially ruled questionable to return.

Mooney did not return in Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers with a knee injury. He was initially ruled questionable to return, but the wideout never got back in. Chase Claypool stepped up for Chicago late against Tampa Bay with a touchdown.

Montgomery left Sunday's loss to the Seahawks with what the team called a thigh injury after being carted to the locker room. He reportedly could miss a couple weeks. He finished with 16 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown.

Woolen left Sunday's win over the Lions with a chest injury and was initially ruled questionable, but head coach Pete Carroll said he would be fine going forward.

Jenkins did not come out for the Packers in the second half due to a knee injury, which is reported to be a sprained MCL (per NFL Network). He'll reportedly undergo an MRI to confirm the ailment.

Thomas was escorted off the field in the second quarter of Washington's game against Denver after a helmet-to-helmet hit by Kareem Jackson. He was ruled out with a concussion and could miss additional time.