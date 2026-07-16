Notable NFL injuries to monitor as training camps open: Latest on Mahomes, Nabers, Kittle and more

A few stars who missed time last year with torn ligaments and broken bones still face uphill battles to get back on the field for 2026. Big names like Patrick Mahomes and Malik Nabers are among those on recovery watch, as it is no guarantee that they are ready to suit up in Week 1.

Players on the mend offered updates on their situations earlier this summer at OTAs and minicamp, though, so in many cases their rehabilitation timelines are already roughly defined.

Here is the latest on all of the most notable injuries across the NFL heading into training camp.

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs

Injury: Torn ACL and LCL

Timeline: Pushing hard for Week 1

The Chiefs watched their 2025 postseason hopes end when Patrick Mahomes went down with a knee injury in the Week 15 loss to the Chargers. Tearing both ligaments generally makes the recovery timeline longer than that for an ACL tear alone, but Mahomes has been on or ahead of schedule all offseason. Whether or not he is ready to suit up for the opener, the arrival of star running back Kenneth Walker III will take some of the pressure off him in the backfield.

Rashee Rice, WR, Chiefs

Injury: Loose bodies in knee

Timeline: Expected to start Week 1

The timing of Rashee Rice's surgery to remove loose bodies from his knee could not have been much worse, as he was jailed days later for violating his probation. The Chiefs' medical staff constructed a recovery plan that allowed the wide receiver to rehabilitate his knee as well as possible during his month behind bars. Coach Andy Reid said he anticipates Rice being ready for training camp.

Drake Maye, QB, Patriots

Injury: Shoulder pain

Timeline: Already returned to full participation

Drake Maye landed on his throwing shoulder on a run in the AFC Championship Game, and the result was an injury that lasted through the Super Bowl. He received a pain-killing injection ahead of the 29-13 loss to the Seahawks but did not require surgery after the Patriots' postseason run. Maye instead rested in the early part of the offseason and was back to full strength by the start of OTAs.

Bo Nix, QB, Broncos

Injury: Fractured ankle; bone spurs

Timeline: Expected to start Week 1

A broken ankle cut Bo Nix's 2025 season short and contributed to the Broncos falling short of the Super Bowl. Not only did Nix have a procedure to repair the ankle, but he also underwent a second surgery in April to remove bone spurs, which caused swelling during his recovery from the initial injury. He was a limited participant in minicamp and said he will be back to full speed for the start of training camp.

Daniel Jones, QB, Colts

Injury: Torn Achilles; fractured fibula

Timeline: Expected to start Week 1

The fractured fibula Daniel Jones played through in the middle of last season became secondary to the Achilles tear he sustained in December. While this particular tendon injury was in many cases a career-ender until very recently, Jones is already back on the practice field and said last week that he is "cleared to do everything," which sets him up to start the opener. The question is whether he will return to the breakout form he displayed in 2025.

Alec Pierce, WR, Colts

Injury: Ankle soreness

Timeline: Could miss entire preseason

The same month he signed a four-year, $114 million extension with the Colts, Alec Pierce underwent ankle surgery to address soreness that had popped up in 2024 and had become progressively worse last season. Pierce had the procedure after PRP treatment in January, which did not deliver the desired improvement. The four-to-six-month recovery period puts him at risk of missing all of training camp since he had the surgery in late March.

Micah Parsons, EDGE, Packers

Injury: Torn ACL; damaged meniscus

Timeline: Targeting return for postseason

The Packers' prized 2025 acquisition did not even complete one full season with his new team before sustaining a serious injury. Micah Parsons tore his ACL the same day Mahomes sustained that injury in December, but it appears highly unlikely he will beat the quarterback back onto the field. Parsons said last month that he will not be cleared to practice until September, which makes him a candidate to open the season on the PUP list. His stated goal is to avoid reinjury and to be available for the playoffs, so he might not return until the later end of his recovery timeline.

George Kittle, TE, 49ers

Injury: Torn Achilles

Timeline: Targeting Week 1 return

Although his injury generally carries a rehab window in the 8-12 month range, George Kittle is optimistic about being available for Week 1. He tore his Achilles in a January playoff game and is ahead of schedule in his recovery, thanks to the fact that he suffered a clean tear relatively high up the tendon. That the 49ers open the season in Australia potentially throws a wrench in his availability, but even if he suits up one week later, he would still be on the field far earlier than initially anticipated.

Nick Bosa, EDGE, 49ers

Injury: Torn ACL

Timeline: Expected to start Week 1

While he did not participate in on-field practice during OTAs and minicamp, Nick Bosa said last month at the 49ers' facility that he has been working out in preparation for his availability in the early stages of training camp. Bosa was one of countless 49ers to suffer season-ending injuries early in 2025. Because his knee issue occurred in Week 3, he had nearly all year to work through his rehab, setting him up to play right out of the gate in 2026.

Mykel Williams, EDGE, 49ers

Injury: Torn ACL

Timeline: Expected to start Week 1

Six weeks after Bosa tore his ACL, his young position mate went down with the same injury. Mykel Williams shouldered a heavy load as a rookie, starting all nine games before his promising debut campaign came to a premature end. He should have an opportunity to put together a full Year 2, as the expectation is that he will be available early in training camp, if not for the start. It is imperative for the 49ers that both Williams and Bosa get back to full speed, as the pass rush was abysmal without them.

Michael Penix Jr., QB, Falcons

Injury: Torn ACL

Timeline: Aiming to participate in training camp

Michael Penix Jr. tore his right ACL twice in college and suffered the same injury in his left knee during his second NFL season. While he said he will be fully cleared for the start of training camp, it is not known whether or not that will come to fruition. His absence from live drills has provided Tua Tagovailoa the opportunity to take command of the quarterback competition, and even if Penix is able to practice between now and Week 1, it is far from a guarantee that he will beat out his new veteran teammate for the starting job.

Zach Charbonnet, RB, Seahawks

Injury: Torn ACL

Timeline: Could start Week 1; Initially anticipated to miss multiple weeks

If Zach Charbonnet's recovery follows the typical torn ACL timeline, he might not make his season debut until at least October. But coach Mike Macdonald said that "everything's possible" when asked if the Seahawks' projected No. 1 running back could play in the Week 1 Super Bowl rematch against the Patriots. If he sits until later in the year, it will test Seattle's running back depth and likely elevate rookie first-round pick Jadarian Price into the lineup.

Malik Nabers, WR, Giants

Injury: Torn ACL; damaged meniscus

Timeline: Could participate in training camp

Jim Harbaugh said that the issue Malik Nabers sustained last September was "not a simple knee" injury, which clouded the outlook for his availability at the start of 2026. In addition to the ACL reconstruction and meniscus surgery he underwent late last October, Nabers also required a cleanup procedure this spring to remove scar tissue that caused stiffness in his knee. While each update this offseason seemed to make matters more uncertain, Harbaugh said Tuesday that he expects Nabers to work his way into training camp "one way or another," which could set him up to miss minimal time at the start of the year.

Cam Skattebo, RB, Giants

Injury: Open tibia fracture; dislocated ankle

Timeline: Expected to start Week 1

A gruesome lower-leg injury cut Cam Skattebo's thrilling rookie season short in October. His ankle was in strong enough shape, however, for him to participate in team drills during minicamp. Harbaugh said Tuesday that Skattebo will also participate in full early on in training camp and that he remains further along in his recovery than Nabers.

Quinshon Judkins, RB, Browns

Injury: Fractured fibula; dislocated ankle

Timeline: Expected to start Week 1

Quinshon Judkins nearly made it through his promising rookie season unscathed but suffered a devastating lower-leg injury in Week 16, ending his campaign after 14 starts. The broken bone and dislocation were only expected to hamper him for four to six months, though, and that timeline played out as he became a full participant in OTAs and minicamp. Judkins should be on the field in Week 1 and aims to add to an already strong early-career tally of 827 yards and seven touchdowns.

Kerby Joseph, S, Lions

Injury: Bone bruise in knee; chronic knee issue

Timeline: Uncertain

The Lions seem to be in the dark about Kerby Joseph and when he will return to game action, if ever. Coach Dan Campbell said, "I honestly do not know" when asked what to expect. The knee ailment first popped up in last year's training camp, and while Joseph attempted to play through it, he missed more than half the season and remains shut down from football activities. Campbell said he anticipates learning more in camp.

Brian Branch, S, Lions

Injury: Torn Achilles

Timeline: Expected to return no earlier than December

Joseph is not the only star Lions safety battling a significant injury as Brian Branch continues to battle back from a torn Achilles he suffered last Dec. 4. Campbell said Branch is unlikely to return before December and that anything before that would be a bonus. That makes him a clear candidate to open the season on the PUP list and contributes to immense concern on the back end of a Detroit defense that was obliterated by injuries last year.

Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Jaguars

Injury: Torn LCL

Timeline: Expected to start Week 1

A torn LCL robbed Travis Hunter of a potentially magical rookie season, as he was just starting to find his footing in the Jaguars' offense when he sustained the injury in an October practice. He underwent surgery about a month later and has now completed his rehab, setting him up to participate in Jacksonville's training camp in full capacity. Jaguars leadership said the plan is to primarily play Hunter at cornerback during his sophomore season, but that he will continue to weave into the wide receiver rotation, as well.

Maxx Crosby, EDGE, Raiders

Injury: Torn meniscus

Timeline: Expected to start Week 1

When Maxx Crosby injured his meniscus in Week 7 last year, nobody could have foreseen the implications it would have on his status with the Raiders. He and the team butted heads over his placement on injured reserve later in the year, and about two months after his surgery, his health was the reason a blockbuster trade to the Ravens fell through. Crosby says all of that is in the past and that he is committed to Las Vegas this year, and if so, he could be in the lineup come Week 1. The two-time All-Pro edge rusher rehabbed during OTAs but may be a full participant at the start of training camp.

De'Von Achane, RB, Dolphins

Injury: Shoulder surgery

Timeline: Expected to start Week 1

De'Von Achane underwent minor surgery to address a shoulder issue and was therefore not ready for a full workload during OTAs and minicamp. New Dolphins coach Jeff Hafley said the procedure was related to the injury that sidelined Achane for the final game of the 2025 regular season. So long as he avoids any setbacks this summer, the dynamic running back should be available at the start of the campaign.