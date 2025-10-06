Skip to Main Content
NFL injury updates, Week 5: Chargers' Omarion Hampton, Eagles' Landon Dickerson among those banged up

The Chargers' RB depth takes another hit

By
1 min read

Another week, another potentially significant running back injury. Omarion Hampton (ankle) is the latest starting running back to get injured, joining James ConnerTrey BensonChuba HubbardJaylen Warren, Tyrone Tracy, Bucky Irving and Hampton's own teammate Najee Harris as notable ball carriers to pick up an injury. Though the severity of the injury wasn't immediately known, he was reportedly in a walking boot postgame, and NFL Network reported Monday that Hampton could miss "some time."

Hampton's isn't the only ankle worth keeping an eye on. Philadelphia Eagles Pro Bowl guard Landon Dickerson suffered an ankle injury and did not return in the Eagles' eventual loss to the Denver Broncos. CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr reported Dickerson had his ankle wrapped and was limping postgame.

Omarion Hampton injury update: Chargers' star rookie RB leaves game against Commanders with ankle injury
Zachary Pereles
Omarion Hampton injury update: Chargers' star rookie RB leaves game against Commanders with ankle injury

The Seattle Seahawks are dealing with a pair of significant injuries: Cornerback Riq Woolen (concussion) and linebacker Derick Hall (oblique) both got hurt in Seattle's 38-35 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

Elsewhere in the NFC West, Kyler Murray left the Arizona Cardinals' game against the Tennessee Titans with a foot injury but was able to return shortly thereafter. However, the Cardinals collapsed in a 22-21 loss to the previously winless Titans.

Other notable injuries around the league include Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (pectoral), Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold (shoulder), Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jack Sanborn (concussion), New England Patriots running back Antonio Gibson (knee) and New Orleans Saints safety Justin Reid (concussion). 

Colts breakout kicker Spencer Shrader (knee) reportedly out for season

A breakout season ended far too early for Indianapolis Colts kicker Spencer Shrader. According to ESPN, the knee injury he sustained in the 40-6 win over the Las Vegas Raiders is severe enough to end his campaign. Raiders special-teamer Tristin McCollum hit Shrader's kicking leg on a PAT, which sent the second-year standout to the ground in obvious pain.

It is a brutal blow for Shrader, who just last week earned the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month honor for the month of September. It also forces the Colts to scramble for a replacement. They attempted only two-point conversions after Shrader left the game while punter Rigoberto Santos handled the kickoff duties. Undrafted free agent Maddux Trujillo, who spent the offseason in Indianapolis before his release in August, and a number of veteran free agents are among the Colts' potential replacement targets.

Spencer Shrader injury: Colts kicker suffers season-ending knee issue amid breakout campaign, per report
Carter Bahns
Spencer Shrader injury: Colts kicker suffers season-ending knee issue amid breakout campaign, per report
Carter Bahns
October 6, 2025, 5:55 PM
Oct. 06, 2025, 1:55 pm EDT
