NFL injury updates, Week 5: Chargers' Omarion Hampton, Eagles' Landon Dickerson among those banged up

Another week, another potentially significant running back injury. Omarion Hampton (ankle) is the latest starting running back to get injured, joining James Conner, Trey Benson, Chuba Hubbard, Jaylen Warren, Tyrone Tracy, Bucky Irving and Hampton's own teammate Najee Harris as notable ball carriers to pick up an injury. Though the severity of the injury wasn't immediately known, he was reportedly in a walking boot postgame, and NFL Network reported Monday that Hampton could miss "some time."

Hampton's isn't the only ankle worth keeping an eye on. Philadelphia Eagles Pro Bowl guard Landon Dickerson suffered an ankle injury and did not return in the Eagles' eventual loss to the Denver Broncos. CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr reported Dickerson had his ankle wrapped and was limping postgame.

Omarion Hampton injury update: Chargers' star rookie RB leaves game against Commanders with ankle injury Zachary Pereles

The Seattle Seahawks are dealing with a pair of significant injuries: Cornerback Riq Woolen (concussion) and linebacker Derick Hall (oblique) both got hurt in Seattle's 38-35 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Elsewhere in the NFC West, Kyler Murray left the Arizona Cardinals' game against the Tennessee Titans with a foot injury but was able to return shortly thereafter. However, the Cardinals collapsed in a 22-21 loss to the previously winless Titans.

Other notable injuries around the league include Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (pectoral), Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold (shoulder), Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jack Sanborn (concussion), New England Patriots running back Antonio Gibson (knee) and New Orleans Saints safety Justin Reid (concussion).