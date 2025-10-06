NFL injury updates, Week 5: Chargers' Omarion Hampton, Eagles' Landon Dickerson among those banged up

A breakout season ended far too early for Indianapolis Colts kicker Spencer Shrader. According to ESPN, the knee injury he sustained in the 40-6 win over the Las Vegas Raiders is severe enough to end his campaign. Raiders special-teamer Tristin McCollum hit Shrader's kicking leg on a PAT, which sent the second-year standout to the ground in obvious pain.
It is a brutal blow for Shrader, who just last week earned the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month honor for the month of September. It also forces the Colts to scramble for a replacement. They attempted only two-point conversions after Shrader left the game while punter Rigoberto Santos handled the kickoff duties. Undrafted free agent Maddux Trujillo, who spent the offseason in Indianapolis before his release in August, and a number of veteran free agents are among the Colts' potential replacement targets.