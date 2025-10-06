Skip to Main Content
NFL injury updates, Week 5: Chargers' Omarion Hampton heads to IR, Eagles' Saquon Barkley battling knee issue

Hampton will miss at least the next four weeks

Another week, another potentially significant running back injury. Omarion Hampton (ankle) is the latest starting running back to get injured, joining James ConnerTrey BensonChuba HubbardJaylen Warren, Tyrone Tracy, Bucky Irving and Hampton's own teammate Najee Harris as notable ball carriers to pick up an injury. Hampton will miss at least the next four games after the Chargers placed him on injured reserve

Hampton's isn't the only ankle worth keeping an eye on. Philadelphia Eagles Pro Bowl guard Landon Dickerson suffered an ankle injury and did not return in the Eagles' eventual loss to the Denver Broncos. CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr reported Dickerson had his ankle wrapped and was limping postgame.

Omarion Hampton injury update: Chargers RB (ankle) joins Najee Harris on IR, will miss at least four games
Jordan Dajani
Omarion Hampton injury update: Chargers RB (ankle) joins Najee Harris on IR, will miss at least four games

The Seattle Seahawks are dealing with a pair of significant injuries: Cornerback Riq Woolen (concussion) and linebacker Derick Hall (oblique) both got hurt in Seattle's 38-35 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

Elsewhere in the NFC West, Kyler Murray left the Arizona Cardinals' game against the Tennessee Titans with a foot injury but was able to return shortly thereafter. However, the Cardinals collapsed in a 22-21 loss to the previously winless Titans.

Other notable injuries around the league include Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (pectoral), Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold (shoulder), Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jack Sanborn (concussion), New England Patriots running back Antonio Gibson (knee) and New Orleans Saints safety Justin Reid (concussion). 

Eagles' Saquon Barkley dealing with knee issue

A surprise addition to the injury report, Eagles star Saquon Barkley missed practice Monday with a knee issue. However, NFL Network reports that Barkley is dealing with "general soreness" and is expected to play Thursday vs. the Giants. 

The Eagles are coming off their first loss of the season, a 21-17 defeat by the hands of the Denver Broncos in which Barkley broke off a 47-yard catch-and-run touchdown. 

 
Dan Quinn 'optimistic' on Terry McLaurin's potential return for Week 6

Commanders coach Dan Quinn said he's "optimistic" about Terry McLaurin's chances to return for Week 6 against the Bears. McLaurin has missed the past two games with a quad injury.

"We're optimistic, and we'll have more information as the week goes on to see where they're at with [him] and Noah [Brown] and Sam Cosmi and a few other guys that are kind of trending in the right way," Quinn said. "We'll make sure we take all the right steps, just like we do with all the guys."

Quinn said having an extra day of rest -- the Commanders play on Monday Night Football -- "never hurts," but a decision won't come for another few days.

 
Patriots lose RB, special teams role player to ACL, per report

The New England Patriots lost some running back depth on Sunday night in their thrilling 23-20 win over the Bills in Buffalo. Antonio Gibson tore his left ACL, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, and is done for the season. 

Gibson suffered the injury when he took a big hit on a kickoff return, and the Patriots will now have to reassess their running back and returner situation. Gibson has been part of a three-man running back committee in New England alongside Rhamondre Stevenson and rookie TreVeyeon Henderson, but now Stevenson and Henderson figure to both see their share of the Patriots' carries increase. 

Read more below ... 

Antonio Gibson injury: Patriots RB, special teams player to miss rest of season with torn ACL, per report
Robby Kalland
Antonio Gibson injury: Patriots RB, special teams player to miss rest of season with torn ACL, per report
 
49ers safety Malik Mustapha is nearing a return to action

49ers safety Malik Mustapha could return to the lineup as soon as this weekend against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after missing his team's first five games while recovering from a torn ACL suffered last season. 

Mustapha emerged as a bright spot for San Francisco's secondary as a rookie during the 2024 campaign and his practice window is officially open. The 49ers now have 21 days to remove him from the PUP list and put him on the active roster.

It was announced in April -- four months after San Francisco's regular-season finale against the Arizona Cardinals -- that Mustapaha tore his ACL. In his absence, San Francisco has been starting rookie Marques Sigle and Jason Pinnock at safety. Mustapha would likely fill in for Sigle if he's indeed active for Week 6.

 
Lions lose CB Terrion Arnold for extended amount of time

The Lions won their fourth straight game on Sunday, but it came with a notable loss. Coach Dan Campbell told reporters on Monday that cornerback Terrion Arnold will be "out a while" and "out a long time" with the shoulder injury suffered vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.

The No. 24 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft recorded 22 combined tackles and four passes defensed in the first five games of the season. It sounds like Arnold is a candidate for injured reserve. Remember, cornerback D.J. Reed is already on IR with a hamstring injury. 

 
Colts breakout kicker Spencer Shrader (knee) reportedly out for season

A breakout season ended far too early for Indianapolis Colts kicker Spencer Shrader. According to ESPN, the knee injury he sustained in the 40-6 win over the Las Vegas Raiders is severe enough to end his campaign. Raiders special-teamer Tristin McCollum hit Shrader's kicking leg on a PAT, which sent the second-year standout to the ground in obvious pain.

It is a brutal blow for Shrader, who just last week earned the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month honor for the month of September. It also forces the Colts to scramble for a replacement. They attempted only two-point conversions after Shrader left the game while punter Rigoberto Santos handled the kickoff duties. Undrafted free agent Maddux Trujillo, who spent the offseason in Indianapolis before his release in August, and a number of veteran free agents are among the Colts' potential replacement targets.

Spencer Shrader injury: Colts kicker suffers season-ending knee issue amid breakout campaign, per report
Carter Bahns
Spencer Shrader injury: Colts kicker suffers season-ending knee issue amid breakout campaign, per report
Carter Bahns
October 6, 2025, 5:55 PM
Oct. 06, 2025, 1:55 pm EDT
