NFL injury updates, Week 6: Lamar Jackson, Brock Purdy out; Kyler Murray questionable vs. Colts

We'll see more backup quarterbacks on the field in Week 6 as Lamar Jackson of the Ravens and Brock Purdy of the 49ers were both ruled out on Friday. That means backup Cooper Rush will start vs. the Rams for Baltimore while Mac Jones gets another shot for San Francisco.

Another quarterback who showed up on the injury report Wednesday was Kyler Murray of the Cardinals. He is nursing a foot injury and did not participate in Wednesday or Thursday. He was back on the practice field on Friday and listed as questionable for Sunday's game vs. the Colts. Jacoby Brissett will be the starter if Murray is unable to go.

Lamar Jackson injury update: Ravens QB out again as Baltimore looks to snap losing streak vs. Rams Cody Nagel

Injuries are piling up at running back, too. Omarion Hampton (ankle) will miss at least the next four games after the Chargers placed him on injured reserve. He joins the likes of James Conner, Trey Benson, Chuba Hubbard, Jaylen Warren, Bucky Irving and Hampton's own teammate Najee Harris as notable ball carriers dealing with injuries.

Other notable injuries around the league include Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (hamstring), Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (pectoral), Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold (shoulder), Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jack Sanborn (concussion), New England Patriots running back Antonio Gibson (knee) and New Orleans Saints safety Justin Reid (concussion).