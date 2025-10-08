NFL injury updates, Week 6: Ravens' Lamar Jackson, Cardinals' Kyler Murray, 49ers' Brock Purdy miss practice

See New Posts
Raiders star TE Brock Bowers still not practicing
Raiders star tight end Brock Bowers (knee) didn't practice on Wednesday. Bowers didn't play in Las Vegas' blowout loss to the Colts last weekend because of the injury. In four games this season, Bowers has caught 19 passes for 255 yards. He began the 2025 season right where he left off by catching five passes for 103 yards during a 20-13 win over the Patriots.
Las Vegas hosts the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
Eagles DT Jalen Carter questionable, OL Landon Dickerson out for 'TNF'
The Eagles will be without guard Landon Dickerson and tight end Grant Calcaterra for their "Thursday Night Football" matchup against the New York Giants. Both were injured in the loss to the Broncos on Sunday. Dickerson entered the season with a knee injury and is now dealing with an ankle injury. Calcaterra, the team's No. 2 tight end, has an oblique injury. Saquon Barkley (knee) was a full participant and will play.
On the defense, star defensive tackle Jalen Carter popped up on Wednesday's injury report as a limited participant and is currently considered questionable to play Thursday. Nakobe Dean is also listed as questionable but is expected to make his season debut, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. Dean, a starter at linebacker, injured his knee during last year's run to the Super Bowl and may not be ready for a full workload on Thursday, but he'll be involved.
Nakobe Dean injury: Eagles linebacker expected to make season debut against Giants
Bryan DeArdo
Steelers getting healthier ahead of game vs. Browns
On the heels of a game in Ireland and an off week, the Steelers are getting healthier with standouts like running back Jaylen Warren and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. trending toward a return to the field, per Mike Tomlin.
Steelers injuries: Jaylen Warren among injured starters showing progress ahead of Week 6
Bryan DeArdo
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray misses practice with foot injury
The Cardinals are still licking their wounds from the embarrassing 22-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, and coach Jonathan Gannon confirmed they won't have QB Kyler Murray at practice due to a foot injury.
Murray missed a few plays of the Titans game after diving on a loose ball following an errant snap. He visited the injury tent but was able to finish out the game. He completed 23 of 31 passes for 220 yards (T-season high), and had 25 rushing yards with a rushing TD vs. the Titans.
If Murray cannot play, the Cardinals will turn to veteran backup Jacoby Brissett for Sunday's road game against the 4-1 Indianapolis Colts. The Cardinals are looking to snap a three-game losing streak after opening the season with two wins. Those three losses have come by a combined five points.
Brock Purdy among key 49ers still dealing with injuries
Heading into a key matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend, the San Francisco 49ers could be without several key players on offense once again. Quarterback Brock Purdy (toe) and receivers Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings (ribs/ankle) won't practice on Wednesday. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that the team isn't "counting on" Pearsall being available for Week 6 vs. Tampa. Pearsall exited Week 4 vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars with the knee injury and did not return to the game.
Pearsall, Jennings and Purdy all didn't play during a Week 5 26-23 overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams.
If Purdy doesn't play this week, Mac Jones will be in line to make his fourth start with the 49ers. Jones was limited in practice due to a knee injury.
Ravens' Lamar Jackson misses fourth straight practice with hamstring injury
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is once again not participating in practice due to a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 4 against the Chiefs. Wednesday marks the fourth straight practice he has missed with the injury.
His no practice status is not good news for their Week 6 game against the Rams and his official injury designation will come later this week.
Jackson was sidelined for Baltimore's Week 5 41-10 loss against the Texans. It was his first missed game due to injury since 2022. According to reports, he could miss two to three weeks total with the strained hamstring.
If Jackson misses another game, expect Cooper Rush to be the starter for a second straight week.
Giants' WR Darius Slayton (hamstring) is OUT vs. Eagles; RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. (shoulder) will play
The New York Giants released their injury report ahead of their Thursday Night Football matchup with the Eagles, and there is a bit of good and bad news when it comes to the availability of key offensive players. The good news is they will have their backfield at full strength, as Tyrone Tracy Jr. is not listed on the injury report after missing the last two games with a shoulder injury and will be a full go alongside Cam Skattebo. Tracy has accounted for 122 combined rushing and receiving yards in his three appearances this season, and will be back in the lineup to give New York some added juice in the backfield.
The bad news is the wide receiving corps took another hit as Darius Slayton is officially listed as OUT this week due to a hamstring injury. With Malik Nabers already out after suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 4, Jaxson Dart will have to go up against the defending champs without two of the team's top three receivers. With Slayton out, Wan'Dale Robinson, Jalin Hyatt and Beaux Collins will be Dart's top three options on the outside this week.
Terrion Arnold's shoulder injury not as bad as initially feared; Lions place another cornerback on IR
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold looks like he will be coming back a lot sooner than expected. Arnold, who is dealing with a shoulder injury, was first feared to be out for a significant amount of time, but a second opinion revealed positive news for the 2024 first-round pick.
The second opinion revealed the injury is "not as bad as feared," according to ESPN, and he is expected to return "sooner than expected," possibly this month. He is still expected to miss some time, but an October return is significantly better for Dan Campbell's defense than they first thought.
Terrion Arnold injury: Lions CB gets positive second opinion on shoulder, could reportedly return this month
Shanna McCarriston
That's especially good news for Detroit, which had recently placed DJ Reed (hamstring) on IR and did the same with Khalil Dorsey on Wednesday.
Broncos left guard Ben Powers (biceps) to miss significant time
Broncos left guard Ben Powers tore his biceps on the final drive of the Broncos' Week 5 win against the Eagles according to ESPN's Jeff Legwold, and will significant time after undergoing surgery. He did not travel with the team to London for its Week 6 game against the Jets and is reportedly headed to IR.
The Broncos' unofficial depth chart lists Alex Palczewski as the backup left guard, though coach Sean Payton declined to name Powers' replacement. Powers, 28, is Pro Football Focus' 19th-ranked guard out of 64 who have played at least 150 snaps this season. He had not missed a single game with Denver since arriving from Baltimore ahead of the 2023 season.
Colts place linebacker Joe Bachie on IR
The Colts announced Wednesday that they placed Joe Bachie on IR with an undisclosed injury. He will miss at least four weeks. Indianapolis signed Germaine Pratt, who was recently released by the Raiders, in a corresponding move.
Bachie has started all five of Indianapolis' games this season, and is a key member of the Colts' special teams units as well. He has 26 total tackles this season, fourth on the team. Austin Ajiake and, eventually, Pratt will likely take the lion's share of the defensive reps Bachie vacates.
Jaguars place TE Brenton Strange on IR
The Jacksonville Jaguars are placing tight end Brenton Strange on injured reserve, meaning he will be out for at least the next four weeks. Strange exited "Monday Night Football" in the second quarter during his team's eventual 31-28 win over the Kansas City Chiefs with a hip injury and did not return.
NFL Media's Mike Garafolo reported that Strange is expected to miss about a month with the quad injury, which means he will be able to return at some point during the 2025 season.
Strange caught one pass for 22 yards in the first quarter against Kansas City and is viewed as one of the best run-blocking tight ends in the NFL. He was seen on Jacksonville's sideline during the game in the third and fourth quarters with a towel over his head and without his helmet.
Brenton Strange injury update: Jaguars TE (lower body) placed on IR after strong start to season
Cameron Salerno
Eagles' Saquon Barkley dealing with knee issue
A surprise addition to the injury report, Eagles star Saquon Barkley missed practice Monday with a knee issue. However, NFL Network reports that Barkley is dealing with "general soreness" and is expected to play Thursday vs. the Giants.
The Eagles are coming off their first loss of the season, a 21-17 defeat by the hands of the Denver Broncos in which Barkley broke off a 47-yard catch-and-run touchdown.
Dan Quinn 'optimistic' on Terry McLaurin's potential return for Week 6
Commanders coach Dan Quinn said he's "optimistic" about Terry McLaurin's chances to return for Week 6 against the Bears. McLaurin has missed the past two games with a quad injury.
"We're optimistic, and we'll have more information as the week goes on to see where they're at with [him] and Noah [Brown] and Sam Cosmi and a few other guys that are kind of trending in the right way," Quinn said. "We'll make sure we take all the right steps, just like we do with all the guys."
Quinn said having an extra day of rest -- the Commanders play on Monday Night Football -- "never hurts," but a decision won't come for another few days.
Patriots lose RB, special teams role player to ACL, per report
The New England Patriots lost some running back depth on Sunday night in their thrilling 23-20 win over the Bills in Buffalo. Antonio Gibson tore his left ACL, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, and is done for the season.
Gibson suffered the injury when he took a big hit on a kickoff return, and the Patriots will now have to reassess their running back and returner situation. Gibson has been part of a three-man running back committee in New England alongside Rhamondre Stevenson and rookie TreVeyeon Henderson, but now Stevenson and Henderson figure to both see their share of the Patriots' carries increase.
Read more below ...
Antonio Gibson injury: Patriots RB, special teams player to miss rest of season with torn ACL, per report
Robby Kalland
49ers safety Malik Mustapha is nearing a return to action
49ers safety Malik Mustapha could return to the lineup as soon as this weekend against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after missing his team's first five games while recovering from a torn ACL suffered last season.
Mustapha emerged as a bright spot for San Francisco's secondary as a rookie during the 2024 campaign and his practice window is officially open. The 49ers now have 21 days to remove him from the PUP list and put him on the active roster.
It was announced in April -- four months after San Francisco's regular-season finale against the Arizona Cardinals -- that Mustapaha tore his ACL. In his absence, San Francisco has been starting rookie Marques Sigle and Jason Pinnock at safety. Mustapha would likely fill in for Sigle if he's indeed active for Week 6.
Lions lose CB Terrion Arnold for extended amount of time
The Lions won their fourth straight game on Sunday, but it came with a notable loss. Coach Dan Campbell told reporters on Monday that cornerback Terrion Arnold will be "out a while" and "out a long time" with the shoulder injury suffered vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.
The No. 24 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft recorded 22 combined tackles and four passes defensed in the first five games of the season. It sounds like Arnold is a candidate for injured reserve. Remember, cornerback D.J. Reed is already on IR with a hamstring injury.
Colts breakout kicker Spencer Shrader (knee) reportedly out for season
A breakout season ended far too early for Indianapolis Colts kicker Spencer Shrader. According to ESPN, the knee injury he sustained in the 40-6 win over the Las Vegas Raiders is severe enough to end his campaign. Raiders special-teamer Tristin McCollum hit Shrader's kicking leg on a PAT, which sent the second-year standout to the ground in obvious pain.
It is a brutal blow for Shrader, who just last week earned the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month honor for the month of September. It also forces the Colts to scramble for a replacement. They attempted only two-point conversions after Shrader left the game while punter Rigoberto Santos handled the kickoff duties. Undrafted free agent Maddux Trujillo, who spent the offseason in Indianapolis before his release in August, and a number of veteran free agents are among the Colts' potential replacement targets.
Spencer Shrader injury: Colts kicker suffers season-ending knee issue amid breakout campaign, per report
Carter Bahns