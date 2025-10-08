NFL injury updates, Week 6: Ravens' Lamar Jackson, Cardinals' Kyler Murray, 49ers' Brock Purdy miss practice

Giants' WR Darius Slayton (hamstring) is OUT vs. Eagles; RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. (shoulder) will play

The New York Giants released their injury report ahead of their Thursday Night Football matchup with the Eagles, and there is a bit of good and bad news when it comes to the availability of key offensive players. The good news is they will have their backfield at full strength, as Tyrone Tracy Jr. is not listed on the injury report after missing the last two games with a shoulder injury and will be a full go alongside Cam Skattebo. Tracy has accounted for 122 combined rushing and receiving yards in his three appearances this season, and will be back in the lineup to give New York some added juice in the backfield.

The bad news is the wide receiving corps took another hit as Darius Slayton is officially listed as OUT this week due to a hamstring injury. With Malik Nabers already out after suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 4, Jaxson Dart will have to go up against the defending champs without two of the team's top three receivers. With Slayton out, Wan'Dale Robinson, Jalin Hyatt and Beaux Collins will be Dart's top three options on the outside this week.