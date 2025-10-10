NFL injury updates, Week 6: Ravens' Lamar Jackson, Cardinals' Kyler Murray among QBs who could miss time

Could we see more backup quarterbacks in Week 6? Lamar Jackson of the Ravens and Brock Purdy of the 49ers were out in Week 5, and Jackson is unlikely to start again this week. That means backup Cooper Rush would start vs. the Rams. Another quarterback who showed up on the injury report Wednesday was Kyler Murray of the Cardinals. He is nursing a foot injury and did not participate in Wednesday or Thursday. Friday's practice will important in determining his status for the Colts. Jacoby Brissett will be the starter if Murray is unable to go.

Injuries are piling up at running back, too. Omarion Hampton (ankle) will miss at least the next four games after the Chargers placed him on injured reserve. He joins the likes of James Conner, Trey Benson, Chuba Hubbard, Jaylen Warren, Bucky Irving and Hampton's own teammate Najee Harris as notable ball carriers dealing with injuries.

Other notable injuries around the league include Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (hamstring), Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (pectoral), Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold (shoulder), Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jack Sanborn (concussion), New England Patriots running back Antonio Gibson (knee) and New Orleans Saints safety Justin Reid (concussion).