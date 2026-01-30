There continues to be uncertainty around Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and what his next step might be.

Schwartz was strongly considered to be the Browns' next head coach before the franchise opted to instead hire Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken. There was hope that he would stay on as Monken's defensive coordinator (he is under contract with the Browns through 2026), but sources told CBS Sports that Schwartz wants out of Cleveland. As CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones said when Monken was hired, the Browns know Schwartz well enough to know he would not be "filled with glee" to be passed over for the job, which he had hoped would be his first head coaching gig since 2013 with the Detroit Lions.

Despite a 5-12 record, Cleveland finished fourth in the NFL in total defense this season, giving up just 283.6 yards per game. That included Myles Garrett's single-season league record 23 sacks as the featured threat within a feared pass rush. The Browns managed 53 total sacks -- third-highest in the league -- and allowed 167.2 yards passing per game, second-best in the AFC behind the Buffalo Bills.

Schwartz is of interest to the San Francisco 49ers for their defensive coordinator opening after Robert Saleh left for Tennessee. Additionally, some sources who know Schwartz believe it's possible he could return to the Philadelphia Eagles if Vic Fangio retires.

If Schwartz does not end up in San Francisco, one of the other names to keep an eye on is former Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris. Prior to going to Atlanta, Morris won a Super Bowl as the Los Angeles Rams' defensive coordinator.

Updates on remaining head coach vacancies

— Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak remains the popular name for the Las Vegas Raiders' opening. Kubiak has helped guide the Seattle Seahawks to this year's Super Bowl with an offense that ranked in the top 10 in total yards, passing yards and points per game this season. The son of former NFL head coach Gary Kubiak, the 38-year old Klint is in a good position to land his first head coaching opportunity this cycle.

Among the others still involved with the Las Vegas opening is Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. Prior to working in Carolina, Evero was a long-time Rams assistant and a defensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos.

— In Arizona, the most popular name among industry sources continues to be Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur. The younger brother of Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, Mike has already met with Cardinals' brass for an in-person visit. The 38-year old has been with the Rams since 2023.

Coordinator movement

— Denver Broncos quarterbacks coach Davis Webb has been a hot name this head coaching cycle, but the current belief is he'll remain in Denver. Nothing is official but sources believe there is a good chance he'll be promoted to offensive coordinator to replace Joe Lombardi. The Broncos fired Lombardi two days after they were eliminated in the AFC Championship.

— Industry sources view former Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich as the current favorite to become the next New York Jets offensive coordinator. Reich spent last season as a one-year interim coach for Stanford. Reich was last an offensive coordinator back in 2017 with the Philadelphia Eagles. If hired, Reich would replace Tanner Engstrand, who lasted only a year on Aaron Glenn's Jets staff. The Jets already also made a change at the defensive coordinator position, hiring former Miami Dolphins assistant Brian Duker to replace Steve Wilks.

— The Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills both have interest in Denver Broncos pass game coordinator Jim Leonhard for their defensive coordinator openings. He was previously also in the mix and interviewed for the Los Angeles Charges defensive coordinator that ultimately went to Chris O'Leary.

— LSU offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. has gotten a good amount of NFL interest this cycle, but he's not the only college name to pop up. Multiple NFL teams showed interest in Indiana defensive coordinator Bryant Haines for defensive coordinator jobs, though he is staying in Bloomington. Haines, one of the nation's highest-paid college assistant coaches, is fresh off winning a national championship and led the way for a unit that ranked second nationally in scoring defense.

The 40-year old Haines will be a hot name for college head coaching and NFL coordinator opportunities moving forward.