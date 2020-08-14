Watch Now: NFL Latest: Patriots Ramp Up Training Camp ( 2:05 )

There's a feeding frenzy for agents going on right now with top college football players who are draft-eligible in 2021. And in most cases, only the big fish in the sports agent world are able to compete right now.

Sometimes draft prospects in their final season have a good idea who they'll sign with once the season is over. But a lot of recruiting is done by agents during that season. That process is now getting expedited with the uncertainty around the start of the college football season.

I've seen monthly stipends of up to $5,000 through the 2021 NFL Draft being offered to players, and I've heard of stipends going as high as $7,000 per month. Only agents with deep pockets can play at that end of the swimming pool.

"If they're not a first-rounder, I'm going to keep my money in my pocket," one agent told me this week.

One proposal I've seen had up-front cash in the high five figures with total cold, hard cash over the entire pre-draft period well over $100,000. And that's before all the benefits like housing, training, travel and rehab. Agents can make that money back by charging up to a 3 percent fee on the rookie contract and around 20% on marketing deals, but many agents are willing to take a greatly reduced salary fee on top prospects.

My friends Emily Caron and Jacob Feldman wrote a great piece last week detailing the cost agents are having to consider with pre-draft prep. Basically, getting a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft may be cost-prohibitive to any agent who doesn't have a big bankroll.

Already we've seen Drew Rosenhaus nab Virginia Tech's Caleb Farley and Miami's Greg Rousseau. Athletes First agents David Mulugheta and Andre Odom locked down Penn State's Micah Parsons. Those three players opted out before the college football world came crumbling down this week, and as I wrote earlier in the week, there have been plenty more Day 1 players waiting for the right moment to announce their decision to sit out this season.

Players like Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State's Justin Fields would be given a blank check by any big-time agency. There are a handful of guys who don't have to play another down of college football to go in the top-20 of next year's draft, but players need to be realistic about their situations.

The annual joke during the pre-draft period goes something like, "there are 200 top-100 players." Guys either have an inflated sense of self or are misled by their representation into believing they'll be drafted higher than they merit. Putting aside the risks of playing football during a pandemic—and admittedly that's a big, legitimate thing to put aside—many young men may view this as an opportunity to cash in now with an agent and begin training off-site for the draft.

One agent I spoke with made an excellent point: why should the player leave campus right now if there's no fall football? Stay on scholarship, continue working toward your degree, keep training and eating at the team facility for no added cost, get frequent COVID-19 testing and remain in a structured environment that forces you to stay focused.

I've spoken to many draft prospects over the years who say the six-to-10 weeks of pre-combine training gets lonely. You're marooned away from your friends and family adhering to a strict, regimented daily schedule.

If you aren't one of the guys who can spare not playing another down and get a first-round contract, it's understandable why you'd begin your pro journey now. But if you're one of the 300-plus players who won't be selected in the top 32 or so, staying at the school and waiting to see how spring football unfolds exactly isn't that bad of an option right now.

Kittle, Kelce and Ertz?

Eagles tight end Zach Ertz is now next in line at his position to get a contract extension. But will it happen?

With George Kittle and Travis Kelce securing their respective bags earlier this week, Ertz is clearly the last top tight end looking for a new deal. In Philly, however, there are more roadblocks than you may think.

First of all, the Eagles knew Ertz wanted to be an Eagle for life after Austin Hooper signed his top-of-the-market deal in the spring worth $10.25 million per year. Philadelphia could have easily topped that to make Ertz the highest-paid tight end in NFL history for a few months until the Kittle deal and locked up their guy through the next four or five years.

Obviously that didn't happen. And now that Kittle has blown up the TE market with his $15 million per year deal, the price on Ertz just went up by at least a million dollars per year. Considering how Ertz, who's posted at least 800 receiving yards each of the past five years, Is Carson Wentz's security blanket, how could the Eagles not re-up the 29-year-old?

Well, Dallas Goedert is entering the third year of his rookie deal and coming off a big second year with 607 yards and five touchdowns in Ertz's shadow last season. Then remember that the 2021 salary cap could be as low as $175 million, and the Eagles currently have more than $270 million in salary for next season.

An extension for Ertz could bring down his 2021 cap hit of $12.7 million with some signing/roster bonus help, but likely not by much. Painful cuts are sure to hit Philadelphia after this season, and I don't see how they pay Ertz and think they'll be able to keep Goedert around past next year.

NFL Saturdays

My colleague John Breech did a great job breaking down how the NFL would slide into Saturday programming should there be no fall college football. You should read that, and I'd like to add a few things to that.

If it happens, health and safety issues have to be worked out. I could envision it happening later in the season, say Week 6 or so, rather than coming out of the gate hot. It'd allow players to get in a rhythm, the schedule-makers to figure things out, and clubs to rearrange their logistics.

Would it be a headache? Sure. Would the league and union haggle yet again at the bargaining table? Of course. Are you new to labor negotiations?

But the potential for additional revenue in a year where there will, without question, be a revenue deficit by virtue of less-than-full or empty stadiums should be enough for both sides to agree to Saturday games.

The 2020 salary cap is locked in at $198.2 million, and that will not be changing under any circumstances. The league and union negotiated last month to set the 2021 salary cap floor at $175 million. Teams will be making difficult decisions on players to keep and cut if it remains there. Any increase to the salary cap would only help the members of the union, aka the players.

That's why if the league will agree to make these games on shorter rest reasonably (big word there!) safe, the players would probably go for it.

Preparing for spikes

I and many around the league were pleasantly surprised last week when the NFLPA released the COVID-positive numbers. That the positive COVID tests (56) outpaced the opt-outs (69) was not what anyone I spoke to was expecting before the start of training camp.

Allen Sills, the league's chief medical doctor, updated those numbers this week. Through Tuesday, 109,075 tests had been administered to players since they reported back to camp and just 0.81 percent of players tested positive. The positivity rate for players, coaches and staff being tested daily was even lower at 0.46 percent.

These are relatively low numbers, in my opinion. The expectation was there'd be 200-300 guys coming to camp who tested positive, get them quarantined and then the individual teams could get their arms around the virus as best as possible for the start of padded practices.

It shows to me that NFL players are collectively taking this seriously. Without a true bubble there are going to be positive tests. And because it's not possible to have a true NFL bubble at this point, positives are expected. Frankly, I think the player collective should be commended for keeping up their end of the bargain.

To that point, some people I've talked to around the league are preparing for a slight spike in numbers at the end of August and into September. It would coincide with the return of children going to school, a circumstance that generally hasn't been an issue so far.

As kids report back for in-person instruction, they could potentially pick up the virus at school and bring it into the home of their NFL-playing father. This change in circumstance is not anyone's fault of course, and the league and union agreeing this week to continue daily testing into the first week of September should help with this issue. And should an uptick happen, it should be noted how NFL players have mostly done right by their teammates up to that point in camp.