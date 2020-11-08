So what do we make of those Chicago Bears now?

Recall those heady days when they certainly looked like the worst 5-1 team in the history of the NFL, but dammit, you are what your record says you are! A win's a win! All of that junk.

Oh, how anyone who had actually suffered through watching this outfit play with any regularity could dare to bring up how flawed a team this is. Only a hater, with anti-Chicago malice in his or her heart, would upchuck at watching this team pretend to operate anything assembling a modern NFL offense. Bringing up the fact that the way they were winning games was going to evaporate as the sample expanded made you a hater.

When the fact is, it made you a realist.

I found it telling that back then, the great Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune wrote a column asking Vegas line setters why the Bears were always an underdog despite winning so often.The answer was simple: The Bears are basically the Lions, but luckier. However, that's flattering the Bears -- the Lions actually have a quarterback (albeit one they have largely wasted). The Bears have anything but.

Sunday was another debacle. Matt Nagy's bunch really are a horror show. To call them inept would be damning them with faint praise. They faced a toothless Titans defense and managed to have the game out of doubt by halftime. Sure, they padded some yards in garbage time, but make no mistake, when you stink this bad on offense and start the game turnover on downs, punt, punt, punt, punt, punt, end of half, punt, fumble, through three quarters, and trail 24-3 with eight minutes to play, that's all that really matters. They somehow went 2-for-15 on third down against a defense that can't stop anyone.

The mere idea that Nick Foles was going to be capable of starting a full season for any team was ridiculous; taking on $20M of salary for the right to find that out firsthand is a football decision-making atrocity. But that's what this front office specializes in when it comes to QBs (wait til they inevitably go back to Mitchell Trubisky to try to save their jobs and watch that end in ignominy, too).

They have gone six games since they scored more than two touchdowns. They have lost three in a row. They face a revitalized Vikings team next week before the bye and, as long expected, this team will be back to .500 soon enough. They still have five games left in their division, and their earlier win over the Lions looks even more miraculous in hindsight with that wild fourth-quarter comeback from their now backup (for now) QB. Well, Vegas told you who they were long ago.

It's a shame the margins are so slim for the Bears defense, which has been stout but isn't gifted enough to keep overcoming an offense that can't pass or run the ball. Tennessee (which still looks like it has some troubles of its own to me) mustered just 11 first downs and 228 total yards and still had this result locked down in the third quarter.

Wilson's four turnovers in loss open up MVP race

Don't look now but the MVP race is wide open again. Russell Wilson had his second shaky game in less than a month and turned the ball over in critical junctures (his trend of red zone/end zone picks going back to the Miami game is truly baffling) and at the midpoint this race has legs.

Wilson was charged with four turnovers as the Bills prevailed in what always looked like it was going to be a high-scoring affair. The fumbles and interceptions were crippling, Josh Allen's tremendously hot start carried the day, and Seattle's offensive line did him no favors. Don't get me wrong, Russ still cooked, but too often he served the meal to the wrong team.

This four turnover performance comes after a three-pick outing against the Cardinals in prime time, including several back breakers that ultimately decided the game. He threw a pick the week before that against the Vikings that put his team behind and got crossed up in the end zone against the Dolphins the week before that.

He is a football genius. He is the only thing keeping the Seahawks from being an afterthought given their massive issues on defense (more on that to follow). He will stay in the hunt for the award the final two weeks of the season ... but an opportunity to really pad his lead is gone, and this field looks pretty wide open to me.

More Week 9 insider notes