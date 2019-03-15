NFL Insider Notes: Browns win again with Kareem Hunt return date, impactful free agents still available and more

John Dorsey just made his first trade-deadline acquisition. Already! Only he didn't have to give anything up. And it will cost him less than $2M to add a Pro Bowl-caliber running back.

The Browns strike again.

In a week in which Cleveland has dominated much of the headlines by orchestrating a blockbuster trade with the Giants to land Odell Beckham, Jr. (and Olivier Vernon, too), and adding Sheldon Richardson to fortify its defensive line to the point where Dorsey is now shopping lineman Emmanuel Ogbah, and gauging the market for dynamic third-down back Duke Johnson as well, it seems only fitting that the first week of the league year ends with more focus on the upstart Browns.

Dorsey and his staff now have closure on the suspension of Kareem Hunt, who they signed on a cheap one-year deal shortly after the Super Bowl. And Hunt's eight-week suspension happens to match up right with the NFL's trade deadline. So I would couch it in those terms. Think of it this way: Dorsey now knows he will be acquiring Hunt – as long as he steers clear of any future violations of the league's personal conduct policy – at the deadline to fortify his already-formidable roster for the playoff push. The Browns can hold on to Johnson well into October if they wish, add something at a position of need for Johnson in-season, and then get a super-motivated Hunt, playing for his NFL career on a one-year deal, down the stretch.

The coaches can ride Nick Chubb and Johnson – assuming the Browns now wait to trade him, as would seem to make the most season – in the first half of the season, knowing their workload is about to subside my midseason, similar to what Sean Payton did with Alvin Kamara early on, knowing Mark Ingram was about to return from suspension. With Ingram out the first four games, Kamara averaged 26 total carries plus targets in the first month of the season – and averaged 32 in Weeks 3 and 4 alone – then had more than 22 carries-plus-targets just once the rest of the season.

That's probably not lost on Freddie Kitchens, either.

The Browns will have Hunt around all offseason to learn the offense, focus on pass protections and get to know his coaches and teammates. I'd figure they would keep him in bubble wrap during the preseason games – why risk a season-ending injury to a guy you already know can't play until November, anyway – and then watch Hunt take their offense to another level when the weather turns and the aches and pains of the season become acute and the best teams start to separate from the pack.

Hunt, entering his third season, will be a restricted free agent after the 2019 season and the Browns can place a high tender on him to facilitate a trade, or decide they love this two-back rotation with Chubb, who had some injuries woes in college. They will have options and control the running back's future beyond these nine weeks he will eligible to play next season (not including at least one home playoff game; there, I wrote it).

Dorsey wins again.

His 2019 offseason is already starting to feel like his triumphant run through the spring and summer of 2018 (which sort of kicked off last March 9 when he fleeced one of his former teams, the Packers, to get talented safety Damarious Randall for already-broken-by-Hue-Jackson backup QB DeShone Kizer). And while he won't be able to dominate the first two rounds of the draft this year as he did a year ago, he will still have a strong say in the second day of the selection process – where he could draft the best player available and load up on depth at thinner positions – making Cleveland a more attractive place to play all the while.

And as long as Hunt stays out of trouble and continues down the path he has been on since the ugly video of him kicking a female surfaced midseason, he can now circle the date when it's time to put the pads back on for real – in the Browns' ninth game of the not-yet-finalized 2019 schedule. I'll take a wild guess and say it will be against a top AFC opponent. And, most likely, in primetime.

More notes from the first week of the league year