IRVINE, Calif. — Sean McVay's photographic memory has become legendary over the years. When quizzed this week, he recalled immediately that Troy Hill intercepted a Matthew Stafford pass in the 2018 meeting between the Rams and Lions, the only game that McVay served as head coach against Stafford.

Ask him what Stafford had for dinner in Mexico when they celebrated the trade unofficially going through and he's at a loss.

"Definitely not," McVay says. "There were too many alcoholic beverages involved at that time. We were happy but I don't think we were eating much."

Stafford's not sure either and lays the blame on the spirits. But after some laughs he shows what drew him to McVay — and his best chance at winning a Super Bowl.

"It's been great working with him. He's a really a bright guy has great energy and knows how to command a room but at the same time he's so approachable and everybody loves him," Stafford told me after practice Monday. "It's really fun challenging each other. He's trying to get the best out of me and I'm trying to get the best out of him. That kind of friendly fun competition and pushing each other is what it's all about. I'm loving it."

That work together was perhaps best displayed on one long Van Jefferson completion in an otherwise ho-hum training camp practice.

Twice during team drills that day, Stafford ran a boot coming off play action and quickly threw across his body to the short middle of the field to the awaiting receiver. Later in the day, he did the same action. But instead of throwing across the body, he planted his feet hard into the UC Irvine turf and unloaded a spiral 35 yards downfield to Jefferson on his deep cross.

There was McVay and Stafford, setting up their all-world defense for the big play midway through camp. A new dawn for the Rams' offense indeed.

