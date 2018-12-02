NFL insider notes: Slumping Packers, Panthers, Falcons could all be heading for major changes

Mike McCarthy will be the guy shown the door in Green Bay. It's all but assured at this point, and it was already highly likely a month into the season when I first reported on some of the discord and friction within the Packers' offense. But whomever the coach is next season, he's going to need Aaron Rodgers playing at an MVP level again, too.

There is no excuse for the debacle the Packers concocted Sunday at Lambeau Field, falling in the cold and snow (at least early on) against a Cardinals team that has been overwhelmed by opponents on a quasi-regular basis. Somehow, Rodgers managed to attempt 50 passes and accrue just 233 yards through the air, looking almost cavalier about the trainwreck of a day at times, with the Packers offense as unwatchable as I can ever recall it being since he became the starter.

Of course, it isn't all on Rodgers. The coaching staff has never seemed like a fit in 2018, and he has a bunch of young receivers he is breaking in. But he also has an explosive running back and ample weapons after injuries shredded the pass catchers earlier in the season, but he just never seemed capable of sustaining anything in a crippling, 20-17 loss, dropping Green Bay to 4-7-1. It's almost as if he and the rest of this team can sense a circle closing and big change on the horizon, and it seems they are struggling to process it all and still play the game at the same time.

Rodgers was repeatedly gesturing to receivers, who drew his ire for one mistake or another. But he also was out of sorts, launching balls up for grabs, misfiring badly. Oddly, he was making more big plays and pulling off more of the miracles we have come to expect when he was still limping around on one bad knee. Somehow, as the Packers' offense has gained health, it has lost confidence and effectiveness.

Yes, surely, new ideas are needed. Which is why a coaching change is going to be made no matter how much the powers that be in Green Bay might protest about it. Rodgers got his record contract and no one will stand for him looking like a mere mortal as often as he has this season. He and McCarthy have run their course together, and everyone in that building knows it.

But this ugly swan song I'm not sure anyone saw coming. Don't get me wrong -- this guy is still a freak and, as he's been for over a decade now, the one player I would chose to start a franchise with. He's thrown only one pick all season and his skillset is supreme. But there have been too many games like Sunday (31 for 50 for 233 yards and a TD) in recent weeks, like 17 for 28 for 198 yards and one TD a week ago, or 19 for 28 for 199 with two TDs a few weeks before that, and 24 for 43 for 259 and two TDs the week before that. The accuracy is not what we've come to expect.

The reality is, the Packers were already headed in the direction of a new coach before this humbling defeat. They elevated a new general manager a year ago and changed their structure. McCarthy will be a coveted coach on the open market and doesn't need to do anymore Band-Aid, one-year extensions. He'll get a monster contract somewhere else, and the next guy in Green Bay will be charged with getting Rodgers back to a Hall of Fame level, and bringing another Lombardi back to Wisconsin.

Panthers could be headed for change

Cam Newton did his coach no favors Sunday, either. His four-pick debacle, including devastating turnovers early in that game and also late when a comeback seemed entirely plausible, led to a fourth straight defeat and will only increase the consternation and concern of rookie owner David Tepper.

I have been hearing for weeks about Tepper's discontent with the direction of this franchise, and he has been discussing potential changes with confidants. Nothing he saw Sunday, with his season on the line at lowly Tampa, could possibly change that for the better. His defense stepped up some, finally, but his highest-paid player faltered and, now at 6-6 and just 4-5 within the NFC with two games against the Saints looming, Tepper's wanderlust will only continue.

This will be the most wanted job in the NFL if it opens up, and short of the Panthers making a wild run to the playoffs, I would expect it to open up based on what I've been hearing. There would be no shortage of suitors, and Ron Rivera will have other options, obviously, given what he has accomplished in Carolina.

A month ago no one would have even considered it. But four straight losses after a man just paid nearly $2.5 billion for a franchise -- well, it might cause him to want to make his own imprint on how it moves forward. And I'm not sure anyone could blame him for that.

Falcons with more questions than answers on offense

The Falcons are a total mess. Matt Ryan was beaten and battered before an empty and yawning stadium that is going to host the Super Bowl in a couple of months. His offensive line was punched in the chops, repeatedly, and the defense was methodically rolled and flattened by Baltimore's rushing attack to the tune of another 200-yard game.

But let's be honest, when you are paying your QB $75 million in the first two years of his new deal, it's always going to be about the offense. The Falcons have no plan or intent, it seems, and offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian made several questionable decisions yet again. Running -- when you really can't run the ball -- on fourth-and-1, into the heart of Baltimore's defense for a loss, rather than spread them and pick on a depth defensive back, was beyond foolish. It was compounded on a critical third-and-one later in the game, when Ryan made way for receiver Mohamed Sanu to attempt a 30-yard pass downfield that overshot Julio Jones. The Falcons rarely saw the ball after that, slumping to 4-8.

Owner Arthur Blank has showed restraint far longer than many of his peers have thought possible. I can't imagine that doesn't change come January.

Ravens QB situation is clear

Not sure why people keep asking about the Ravens quarterback. It's Lamar Jackson, and that isn't changing. There would be a locker room revolt if a switch was made.

It ain't pretty, but the exotic looks in the run game with Jackson pulling the strings is wildly effective. The Ravens had the ball for nearly 25 minutes in the second half. They entered Jackson's first start running for under 3.9 yard per carry and ranked 31st in the NFL; they have rushed for 256, 242, and 207 yards in three games since, holding the ball for 34:12, 38:09 and 39:39. With Flacco under center they average 2.77 per carry -- a yard worse than Arizona, the worst rushing team in the NFL. Going back to that isn't even an option.

Jackson becomes the first of this year's five first-round QBs to win three straight games. He had several of his worst moments in the first half, but he kept this offense doing the things it needs to do to have any chance to succeed.

