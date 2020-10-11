The battle between Arthur Blank's heart and mind, raging for roughly two years now, must come to an end. For the owner, and his franchise, there is but one logical conclusion after another devastating loss that left the Atlanta Falcons at 0-5 and their season again effectively over before Halloween.

The owner must finally do what he has put off for so long and make a coaching change. And it would be shocking at this point for Blank not to relieve Dan Quinn of his duties Sunday night or Monday morning, with league sources suggesting general manager Thomas Dimitroff is very much under consideration to be let go now as well.

Might as well go ahead and start to dismantle the front office, too. For the third straight season this operation has been hapless and hopeless and simply unable to win football games until it's effectively too late, and it's hard to envision why Blank would let it go on any longer. He's pumped hundreds of millions of dollars into a long-suspect roster at the advice of his football people and he's stuck with Dan Quinn far longer than anyone could have imagined, but to continue to maintain the power structure of this organization and expect any of the results to change is beyond folly.

The Texans already went ahead and did what had to be done to begin extracting them from the huge mess that former coach and GM Bill O'Brien had made. The Falcons' climb out will be just as steep, with so much of their money and space tied up largely in players who won't be around by the time they turn it around, if they turn it around, and it's time to let someone else see what they can cull out of this group before the trade deadline at the end of the month.

That heartbreaking Super Bowl defeat was always going to be the highpoint for this regime, and they have been in a steady backwards spiral ever since. The Falcons are 2-13 in their first five games over the last three years. Quinn and Dimitroff are 14-23 since the start of the 2018 season despite going into each of those season believing they had a playoff team. The drafts have been weak and the contracts have been far too rich and it's the same thing year after year.

Quinn's defenses have been brutal, whether he was calling the plays or he was handing off duties to someone else. For Blank to watch the rebuilding Panthers, with a rookie head coach straight from college and after shedding all of their older big salaries (Cam Newton, Greg Olsen, etc), bully his team all over the field to go from 0-2 to 3-2 without their best player (Christian McCaffrey) taking a snap due to injury, knocking Atlanta at least three games behind everyone else in the NFC South had to be devastating. It points to just one conclusion.

It seemed fitting that this Falcons team -- which has so often had to desperately chase games late in recent years -- down 20-7 at the half, yielding 312 yards in the process, would watch Matt Ryan throw an interception in the end zone down 20-13 with just under nine minutes to play. The Panthers then held the ball for the ensuing 7:39, slowly killing Atlanta's drive with a 14-play drive resulting in a chip-shot field goal to restore a two score lead. Atlanta converted another field goal, and then the Panthers knew how to properly recover an onside kick, and did just that, and the Falcons were doomed, again.

There is no going up from here. This is who they are, again. Playing out the string in October. So much needs to change, and it has to start sometime. Blank can only be torn for so long.

Who's to blame in Washington now?

Ron Rivera wasted no time putting a 23-year old quarterback -- he of all of 11 career starts at the time -- on notice after the third game of the season. It was time for Dwayne Haskins to step up, or Rivera risked losing the team and wasting the effort of others

These mighty Washington Football Men are men, damn it! We can't have some kid quarterback preventing us from winning games in the terrible NFC Least. It's winning time with Haskins!

That was pretty much the rhetoric, right? Am I forgetting anything? So in that case I have a suggestion -- Rivera might want to put all 11 starters on defense and his entire offensive line on notice too. Come out this week and tell your fans that jobs are on the line, too. I mean, if its good enough for a second-year QB, it should be good enough for pretty much everyone else, I figure. And while you're at it, put both of your coordinators on public notice, too. Football being the ultimate meritocracy and all.

Man, shelving the QB to a fully inactive third string is sure to put a charge in the WFT. Did they give up 30 points or more for the fourth straight game? Check. Did they get blasted at the line of scrimmage? Check. Did they have nowhere to go to the ball besides one wide receiver? Check. Make no mistake, however you spin it the offense looked absolutely horrible Sunday and infinitely worse than a week ago when Haskins hung in there for the most part against a Baltimore defense that ripped Joe Burrow's face off today.

I mean why call attention to a defense that was yielding 9.5 yards per play in falling behind 20-7 early when you can gerrymander a QB controversy? How'd that offensive line work out for Kyle Allen and then Alex Smith on Sunday? Fail to reach 110 yards of total offense with the 15th overall pick from the 2019 draft booted to the bottom of the depth chart? Check. But fear not, they did make some history -- the Washington Football Guys had the third lowest yardage total since 1970!

Best of luck chasing that faux division crown. WFT will be picking in the top 10, again, no matter where they finish in the NFC Least. Can't put those 'L's on Haskins anymore. Interested to see who's next to walk the plank.

