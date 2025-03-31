nfl-international.jpg
Getty Images

The NFL has gone global, and for almost two decades has worked to expand its international fanbase. That expansion will continue during the 2025 season, as there will be seven international games (up from five a year ago) with three cities -- Dublin, Madrid and Berlin -- making their NFL regular season hosting debut.

The league has clearly put a focus on expanding even further, going from one London game in each season from 2007 to 2011 to games in multiple countries and continents. This week, the NFL announced an expansion of the Global Markets Program (GMP), with four new teams added as well as two new markets added. 

The GMP awards teams international marketing rights in hopes of building their fanbase across the world. In 2025, 29 clubs will participate in the program, with 21 international markets. This is up from 25 teams and 19 markets in 2024. Now 29 teams are able to promote themselves through events, fan engagement, commercials and more outside of the U.S.

The two new markets are Greece and the United Arab Emirates, while the four teams added are the Baltimore Ravens (rights in the United Kingdom), Green Bay Packers (rights across Germany, Ireland, United Kingdom), Los Angeles Chargers (rights in Greece) and the Washington Commanders (rights in the United Arab Emirates). The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers were also granted rights in the United Arab Emirates.

Nine teams that already hold GMP rights are expanding as well. Here is a look at the teams making additions:

Teams are able to apply for rights to international markets through a proposal submitted to the International Committee. The committee reviews the proposals submitted each spring and teams are awarded rights for a five-year term. 

"The expansion of the Global Markets Program in 2025 reflects the NFL's continued focus to grow the game and connect with fans on a global scale," said Peter O'Reilly, NFL executive vice president, club business, major events and international. "With more clubs entering the program and existing clubs adding to their global rights, and as the program expands to new markets, we are seeing strong momentum and impact in growing fandom worldwide together." 

Here is a full look at the 2025 NFL Global Markets Program by team:

TeamMarkets

Arizona Cardinals

Canada, Mexico

Atlanta Falcons

Germany

Baltimore Ravens

United Kingdom

Carolina Panthers

Germany

Chicago Bears

Spain, United Kingdom

Cleveland Browns

Nigeria

Dallas Cowboys

Mexico

Denver Broncos

Mexico

Detroit Lions

Austria, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Switzerland

Green Bay Packers

Germany, Ireland, United Kingdom

Houston Texans

Mexico

Indianapolis Colts

Austria, Germany, Switzerland

Jacksonville Jaguars

Ireland, United Kingdom

Kansas City Chiefs

Austria, Germany, Ireland, Mexico, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom

Las Vegas Raiders

Australia, Mexico, New Zealand

Los Angeles Chargers

Greece

Los Angeles Rams

Australia, China, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, New Zealand, United Arab Emirates

Miami Dolphins

Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Spain, United Kingdom

Minnesota Vikings

Canada, United Kingdom

New England Patriots

Austria, Brazil, Germany, Switzerland

New Orleans Saints

France

New York Giants

Germany

New York Jets

Ireland, United Kingdom

Philadelphia Eagles

Australia, Brazil, Ghana, New Zealand

Pittsburgh Steelers

Germany, Island of Ireland, Mexico

San Francisco 49ers

Mexico, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates

Seattle Seahawks

Australia, Austria, Canada, Germany, New Zealand, Switzerland

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Austria, Germany, Switzerland

Washington Commanders

United Arab Emirates

In 2025, there will be three regular season games played in London and one each in Berlin, Madrid, Dublin and Sao Paulo. The league has also announced its first international game for the 2026 season, which will take place in Melbourne, Australia, with the Rams as the designated team.

In total, 55 regular season NFL games have been played across the globe.  