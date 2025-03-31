The NFL has gone global, and for almost two decades has worked to expand its international fanbase. That expansion will continue during the 2025 season, as there will be seven international games (up from five a year ago) with three cities -- Dublin, Madrid and Berlin -- making their NFL regular season hosting debut.

The league has clearly put a focus on expanding even further, going from one London game in each season from 2007 to 2011 to games in multiple countries and continents. This week, the NFL announced an expansion of the Global Markets Program (GMP), with four new teams added as well as two new markets added.

The GMP awards teams international marketing rights in hopes of building their fanbase across the world. In 2025, 29 clubs will participate in the program, with 21 international markets. This is up from 25 teams and 19 markets in 2024. Now 29 teams are able to promote themselves through events, fan engagement, commercials and more outside of the U.S.

The two new markets are Greece and the United Arab Emirates, while the four teams added are the Baltimore Ravens (rights in the United Kingdom), Green Bay Packers (rights across Germany, Ireland, United Kingdom), Los Angeles Chargers (rights in Greece) and the Washington Commanders (rights in the United Arab Emirates). The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers were also granted rights in the United Arab Emirates.

Nine teams that already hold GMP rights are expanding as well. Here is a look at the teams making additions:

Teams are able to apply for rights to international markets through a proposal submitted to the International Committee. The committee reviews the proposals submitted each spring and teams are awarded rights for a five-year term.

"The expansion of the Global Markets Program in 2025 reflects the NFL's continued focus to grow the game and connect with fans on a global scale," said Peter O'Reilly, NFL executive vice president, club business, major events and international. "With more clubs entering the program and existing clubs adding to their global rights, and as the program expands to new markets, we are seeing strong momentum and impact in growing fandom worldwide together."

Here is a full look at the 2025 NFL Global Markets Program by team:

In 2025, there will be three regular season games played in London and one each in Berlin, Madrid, Dublin and Sao Paulo. The league has also announced its first international game for the 2026 season, which will take place in Melbourne, Australia, with the Rams as the designated team.

In total, 55 regular season NFL games have been played across the globe.