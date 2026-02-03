The NFL's International Series has grown over the years and the league is once again bringing games around the world for the 2026 season. So far, the NFL has announced nine international games, including a return to Mexico.

Three games will be played in Mexico, with all taking place at Mexico City's Estadio Banorte over the next three years, the announcement stated. The next game will be held in Mexico City in December of 2026, although the teams that will compete in that game have yet to be announced.

This marks the first time since 2022 that the NFL will play a regular season game in Mexico. Games were played at Estadio Banorte in 2005, 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2022.

"We are delighted to bring regular‑season NFL games back to Mexico City beginning in 2026, reaffirming our deep and long‑standing connection with fans across the country," NFL Mexico director general Arturo Olivé said. "Estadio Banorte has hosted some incredibly memorable moments in our international history, and returning here underscores our commitment to growing the sport at every level in the market."

Mexico was the site of the first ever regular season game outside of the United States and was referred to as "Fútbol Americano." In that game, the Arizona Cardinals defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 31-14, at Estadio Azteca on Oct. 2, 2005. An NFL record 103,467 fans attended the matchup.

London was the first city to hold NFL games as part of the International Series and was the only city involved in the program from 2007 to 2015. The league went from one game a season in London to multiple and in 2016 expanded to Mexico City, returning to Estadio Azteca.

The other international games in the 2026 season are in Melbourne, Australia; Rio De Janeiro, Brazil; Munich, Germany; Madrid, Spain; Paris, France and three games in London, England.