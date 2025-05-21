Offensive linemen will now get a little more love from the NFL with Wednesday's announcement that the league's season-end awards will add Protector of the Year, recognizing the NFL's best lineman.

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle and four-time Pro Bowl selection Dion Dawkins has been at the forefront of pushing for the new award. Dawkins spoke about the need for additional recognition for the linemen who drive the success of quarterbacks and running backs at a press conference in January.

"Offensive linemen don't have awards for being great," Dawkins said. "There's not a 'Protector of the Year' award. I'm knocking on so many doors now to get this award going. I'm gonna [spearhead] it and make sure this gets done before I'm done playing because there's so many greats. So many greats. We have great quarterbacks, we have great running backs, we have rushing titles, we have quarterback passing titles. All of those titles are reflections of the O-lineman, which are the protectors."

NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent credited Dawkins and retired tackle Andrew Whitworth for pushing the idea.

The award is a move towards the level of recognition given to offensive linemen at the collegiate level, where the Lombardi Award is given to the best lineman and the Outland Trophy is awarded to the best interior lineman on either the offensive or defensive side of the ball.

The Protector of the Year winner will be determined by a panel that includes several accomplished former offensive linemen.