NFL is reportedly reinstating Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon, making him eligible to return to New England

Gordon returns at the perfect time with injuries mounting at wide receiver for New England

Less than a month before the kickoff of their 2019 regular season, the New England Patriots have reportedly received a big-name reinforcement for their offense -- the same one that was indefinitely banned from the NFL in December. As ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday, suspended wide receiver Josh Gordon has been reinstated and is expected to rejoin the team immediately.

More to come on this developing story.

CBS Sports Writer

Cody Benjamin joined CBS Sports in 2017 after time spent with SB Nation, various newspapers and his own Eagles outlet. Raised around the Philly sports scene, he now lives in Minnesota with his wife and... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories