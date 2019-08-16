NFL is reportedly reinstating Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon, making him eligible to return to New England
Gordon returns at the perfect time with injuries mounting at wide receiver for New England
Less than a month before the kickoff of their 2019 regular season, the New England Patriots have reportedly received a big-name reinforcement for their offense -- the same one that was indefinitely banned from the NFL in December. As ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday, suspended wide receiver Josh Gordon has been reinstated and is expected to rejoin the team immediately.
More to come on this developing story.
