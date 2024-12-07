On the eve of the NFL kicking off Sunday's Week 14 action, the league has issued an array of fines stemming from Week 13. In all, the league handed out 17 fines, including one to Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram.
Engram got fined $11,255 for unnecessary roughness as he committed a late hit in response to the controversial hit from Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair on quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Al-Shaair was suspended three games for the hit on Lawrence, while the quarterback landed on injured reserve. Now, Engram is being docked money for his part in escalating the situation.
#Texans LB Azeez Al-Shaair’s three-game suspension wasn’t the only discipline out of last week’s game.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 7, 2024
The NFL fined #Jaguars TE Evan Engram $11,255 for unnecessary roughness — jumping Al-Shaair after his hit on Trevor Lawrence. pic.twitter.com/RHkLLLN0DN
Here's a list of all the fines issued by the league:
|Player (team)
|Fine amount
|Fine category
$9,917
Unsportsmanlike conduct (taunting)
$6,528
Unnecessary roughness (facemask)
$5,472
Unnecessary roughness (striking/kicking/kneeing)
Caleb Farley (Panthers)
$5,861
Unnecessary roughness (striking/kicking/kneeing)
|Tyrique Stevenson (Bears)
|$19,697
|Unsportsmanlike conduct
|Jonathon Cooper (Broncos)
|$12,668
|Roughing the passer (blow to the head/neck)
|E.J. Speed (Colts)
|$22,511
|Unnecessary roughness (use of helmet)
|Evan Engram (Jaguars)
|$11,255
|Unnecessary roughness (late hit)
|Jonnu Smith (Dolphins)
|$11,248
|Unnecessary roughness (striking/kicking/kneeing)
|Jerry Tillery (Vikings)
|$15,167
|Unnecessary roughness (hit on a defenseless player)
|Kayvon Thibodeaux (Giants)
|$16,883
|Unnecessary roughness (late hit)
|Solomon Thomas (Jets)
|$16,833
|Unnecessary roughness (horse-collar tackle)
|George Pickens (Steelers)
|$10,231
|Unsportsmanlike conduct (taunting)
|George Pickens (Steelers)
|$10,231
|Unsportsmanlike conduct (violent gesture)
|Leonard Williams (Seahawks)
|$16,883
|Unnecessary roughness (facemask)
|Vi Jones (Buccaneers)
|$5,083
|Unnecessary roughness (facemask)
|Zach Ertz (Commanders)
|$16,771
|Unnecessary roughness (blindside block)
Colts linebacker E.J. Speed received the largest singular fine of the week, as the league has fined him $22,511. That punishment stems from his use of helmet on a hit on New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry in the first quarter of Indy's Week 13 win in Foxborough. Speed was not penalized in-game for the hit.
#Colts LB E.J. Speed was fined $22,511 for this helmet-to-helmet hit on #Patriots TE Hunter Henry in the first quarter of Indianapolis’ Week 13 win over New England.— James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) December 7, 2024
Speed was not flagged/penalized for this hit during the game. pic.twitter.com/nKySBgcUKW
Despite speculation that he could be punished by the league in some form or fashion for throwing the ball at Chicago Bears corner Tyrique Stevenson, Detroit Lions wideout Jameson Williams was not fined. In fact, Stevenson was fined $19,697 for his actions on the sideline that led to the Williams toss.
Another look at the sideline incident that led to a penalty on Jameson Williams and now a fine for Tyrique Stevenson. pic.twitter.com/JvC7cXRsSN https://t.co/qnthvMymef— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 7, 2024
Meanwhile, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens was fined twice by the league, both being of the unsportsmanlike conduct variety. One of the infractions came as he used his finger as a gun.
The NFL fined #Steelers WR George Pickens $20,462 for two unsportsmanlike conduct violations — including his finger gun towards the stands after a 46-yard catch last week. pic.twitter.com/rINarLrG9m— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 7, 2024
In all, Pickens' fines amounted to $20,462.