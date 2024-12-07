On the eve of the NFL kicking off Sunday's Week 14 action, the league has issued an array of fines stemming from Week 13. In all, the league handed out 17 fines, including one to Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram.

Engram got fined $11,255 for unnecessary roughness as he committed a late hit in response to the controversial hit from Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair on quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Al-Shaair was suspended three games for the hit on Lawrence, while the quarterback landed on injured reserve. Now, Engram is being docked money for his part in escalating the situation.

Here's a list of all the fines issued by the league:

Colts linebacker E.J. Speed received the largest singular fine of the week, as the league has fined him $22,511. That punishment stems from his use of helmet on a hit on New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry in the first quarter of Indy's Week 13 win in Foxborough. Speed was not penalized in-game for the hit.

Despite speculation that he could be punished by the league in some form or fashion for throwing the ball at Chicago Bears corner Tyrique Stevenson, Detroit Lions wideout Jameson Williams was not fined. In fact, Stevenson was fined $19,697 for his actions on the sideline that led to the Williams toss.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens was fined twice by the league, both being of the unsportsmanlike conduct variety. One of the infractions came as he used his finger as a gun.

In all, Pickens' fines amounted to $20,462.