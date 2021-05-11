More and more players around the NFL are taking advantage of the league's new rules for jersey numbers. One of those players is New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard.

Shepard, who has worn No. 87 during his five-year NFL career, will now wear No. 3, according to a post on his Instagram page. Shepard wore No. 3 during his college career at Oklahoma, where he became one of the best wide receivers in the country.

Shepard's father, Derrick Shepard, also wore No. 3 at Oklahoma. After his father passed away, according to ESPN's Jordan Ranaan, Oklahoma sent him a football that says "Future Sooner No. 3" on it. The No. 87 jersey Shepard has worn throughout his pro career, meanwhile, was his father's number during his days with the Dallas Cowboys.

Backup quarterback Mike Glennon -- who joined the Giants during free agency -- was originally set as No. 3 on New York's roster, so Shepard will possibly have to compensate him for the number in some way, since that's typically how it works in these situations. Because Shepard is staying on the same team and changing his jersey number, he'll also have to buy the remaining inventory of his No. 87 jersey to compensate for making the change this season.

Shepard may not be the only Giants wide receiver to wear a single-digit number in 2021. First-round pick Kadarius Toney wore No. 1 at the University of Florida, and it's possible he carries that number choice to the pros as well.