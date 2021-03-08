The Cincinnati Bengals will be changing their primary uniforms this season, the team's first uniform change in 17 years. While Cincinnati won't be changing its iconic helmet and the current logo will remain the same, the new jerseys may have been leaked on social media.

The third major change in the Bengals' uniform history apparently has a much simpler design, one that resembles the team's uniforms from 1981 through 2003, with a more modern twist. Cincinnati is undergoing one major change with the uniforms, as orange will be the team's primary home uniform with the traditional black jerseys becoming the alternate.

Here's a leaked image of what appears to be the upcoming changes to the Bengals uniforms. Keep in mind these aren't official, as the team has yet to announce the new uniforms (which will come shortly before the 2021 NFL Draft):

These uniforms do have a similarity to the Bengals uniforms from the 1980s and 1990s, but ... three stripes on the side just isn't enough.

The Bengals uniforms in 1989. Getty Images

The Bengals uniforms aren't the only ones that leaked on social media. The San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns may be adding throwbacks to their wardrobe in 2021, which neither team has announced yet. Per the NFL rulebook, each club can wear a league-approved optional uniform for up to three games in the regular season, and an unlimited number of games during the preseason.

The 49ers would apparently switch from their 1994 throwback road uniforms to their 1994 throwback home uniforms, the red ones they wore in the NFL's 75th anniversary season and in their 49-26 victory over the San Diego Chargers in Super Bowl XXIX. The Browns have a 1946 throwback uniform from their first season as a franchise, marking the team's 75th anniversary (the Browns began in the All-America Football Conference).

Here's a look at the leaked images:

If the Browns switch to throwbacks for the 2021 season, the team would replace their brown "Color Rush" alternates that they have worn since 2018. Whether the change will be for one season or more will be determined.

Thumbs up for more throwbacks in the NFL, especially if the one-shell rule is discontinued this offseason (the NFL is reportedly considering it). The Browns could wear those throwback uniforms with the white helmets from 1946, making the attire proper, even though they'll look solid with the current brown helmets.

Perhaps a significant change is on the horizon with NFL uniforms -- with more throwbacks to come if the one-shell rule is lifted.