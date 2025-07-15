The Washington Commanders are having themselves a historic offseason, or at least one respectful of history. First the team paid homage to its Super Bowl era by unveiling vintage-inspired alternate uniforms. Then, just ahead of training camp, the club announced plans to officially retire the No. 81 jersey made famous by Hall of Fame wide receiver Art Monk.

Monk's jersey getting special treatment makes sense, and in fact may have been overdue: The longtime pass catcher was not only a standard-setter out wide, leading the NFL with a then-record 106 catches in 1984, but a staple of multiple championship teams. Only five other players in team history have had their jerseys retired, though more could follow, with former Super Bowl MVP John Riggins another locally revered possibility for the honor.

Which current NFL stars might enjoy the same kind of recognition down the road? Here are 10 active candidates to have their own jersey numbers immortalized after they hang up the cleats on their respective careers, including a couple of future Hall of Fame quarterbacks who are both eyeing a rebound in the 2025 season:

Mahomes is entering his eighth season as the Kansas City Chiefs' starting quarterback in 2025, but he's accomplished more in seven years than most signal-callers dream of achieving. A three-time Super Bowl champion and the face of an ongoing dynasty, his only issue is that the Chiefs have already retired 10 numbers, prompting owner Clark Hunt to forecast an even stricter policy for the practice. But let's not kid ourselves: K.C. isn't going to let anyone else rock No. 15 after Mahomes is done with it. The man could retire tomorrow and go down in the same conversation as legends like Tom Brady thanks to his clutch reliability.

His days as the centerpiece of the Green Bay Packers may feel like an increasingly distant memory; that's what two sluggish years with the New York Jets will do. But Rodgers was just as, if not more, dynamic and reliable than Brett Favre, his Hall of Fame predecessor in Green Bay, who had his No. 4 jersey retired in 2015. Team president Mark Murphy has already indicated the Packers will give Rodgers' No. 12 the same treatment once he finally rides off into the sunset, and Rodgers has also teased a reunion, hinting this offseason he'd be open to signing a ceremonial deal to retire a Packer after his Pittsburgh Steelers sendoff.

Evans has been around for a long time, but not everyone gives the big man proper due for his hand in bringing a Lombardi Trophy to Tampa Bay in 2020, the year he served as one of Tom Brady's top targets. The biggest reason for his inclusion is his consistency: He'll be looking for his record 12th straight 1,000-yard receiving season in 2025. Scoring north of 100 career touchdowns should also help him join the likes of Derrick Brooks and Warren Sapp as Bucs whose digits were dignified.

If the Chiefs honor the man who threw the passes for their dynasty, they'll almost surely do the same for the man who caught so many of them. Like Mahomes, Kelce is one of, if not the, best of his time. Sure, his explosiveness may be wearing off as he plays deeper into his 30s, but his Kansas City legacy is already secure. He ranks second only to Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez in career receiving yards (including playoffs) by a tight end, and his sure hands have helped his squad lift the trophy three times.

When you think Pittsburgh Steelers, it's almost impossible not to think Heyward, who's set to close a long, rugged, beloved career in 2025, his 15th at the NFL level. He may not always get the national attention he deserves, but Heyward's No. 97 has long been a mark of the sturdiest man on Mike Tomlin's defensive front. More than 130 career tackles for loss and close to 90 career sacks is one thing, but Heyward's greatest strength has also been his stabilizing presence as a locker-room leader. The only potential hurdles: He's yet to get a Super Bowl ring, and the Steelers have only officially retired three numbers, instead paying tribute to recent stars like Ben Roethlisberger by simply declining to issue their digits.

Miller is technically without a team ahead of 2025, but he's drawing interest as a free agent after a three-year stint with the Buffalo Bills. Whenever he officially calls it a career, he figures to be crowned by his original franchise, the Denver Broncos, who witnessed him become one of the most relentless edge rushers of his generation. It's not only that Miller racked up 110.5 sacks while serving as a face of Mile High City; he also literally won Super Bowl MVP as part of Denver's terrorizing 2015 defense.

Freshly locked up with a new contract, Garrett is a Cleveland Browns lifer, and remarkably, despite the franchise's general dysfunction, he's remained in the conversation of all-timers off the edge. Up over 100 sacks through eight seasons, his No. 95 is forever imposing in the trenches, often giving life to an otherwise dejected fan base. His quarterback hunting has, of course, failed to elevate the Browns into a true contender, but no one's ever doubted his ability to shred opposing pockets.

Wagner is still trucking along at 35, giving Dan Quinn's Washington Commanders an elder spokesman. Once he wraps his career, however, he's a prime candidate to get special treatment back in Seattle, where he spent a decade as the anchor of the "Legion of Boom" defense, helping the Seahawks reach two Super Bowls -- and win one -- as both a ballhawk and tenacious tackling machine. His No. 54 was unmissable when Seattle rolled over the Denver Broncos back in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Not so unlike Wagner in Seattle, David's specialty hasn't just been physical impact, but improbable longevity. At 35, he may not be the heat-seeking missile he once was. But 2025 will be Year 14 for the linebacker in No. 54. He's synonymous with the Buccaneers program, and more recently, Todd Bowles' defense, which helped Tom Brady capture his record seventh Super Bowl ring back in 2020. By the time he's done, he may leave the field with north of 1,700 career tackles at the heart of that unit.