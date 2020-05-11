NFL jersey sales rankings: Tua Tagovailoa tops list, with Tom Brady's Buccaneers jerseys also in high demand

It's safe to say that Miami Dolphins fans are excited to have Tua Tagovailoa as their franchise quarterback. After searching for Dan Marino's successor for over two decades, Miami fans are hoping that Tagovailoa, the fifth overall pick in this year's draft, can mimic the impact Marino had on the franchise while helping the Dolphins return to the league's upper echelon.

Given the excitement in Miami as it relates to their rookie quarterback, it should come as little surprise to see Tagovailoa's name atop the list of the NFL's most sold jerseys. Tagovailoa's No. 1 aqua jersey is currently No. 1 on the league's list of highest sold jerseys, followed by his white Dolphins jersey. Tom Brady, one of the Sunshine State's "other" quarterbacks, continues to have one of the NFL's top-selling jerseys after moving from New England to Tampa Bay earlier this offseason. His Buccaneers jerseys make up half of the league's 10 highest-selling jerseys.

Here's a look at the full list of the NFL's top-10 highest-selling jerseys:

1. Tua Tagovailoa (Dolphins aqua)

2. Tua Tagovailoa (Dolphins white)

3. Tom Brady (Buccaneers pewter alternative vapor)

4. Tom Brady (Buccaneers white vapor)

5. Tom Brady (Buccaneers red)

6. Tom Brady (Buccaneers red vapor)

7. Rob Gronkowski (Buccaneers pewter alternate)

8. Joe Burrow (Bengals black)

9. Rob Gronkowski (Buccaneers red)

10. Tom Brady (Buccaneers pewter alternate)

The only players not named Tua or Brady in the top-10 of most jersey sales is Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow and Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski. Burrow, the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, also has the 11th and 18th highest-selling jerseys. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, the sixth overall pick in the draft, has the league's 12th highest selling jersey.

Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb and Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy are the only other rookies to crack the top-20 in jersey sales. Lamb, the 17th overall pick, has the league's 14th highest-selling jersey. Jeudy, the third receiver taken in this year's draft, has the 18th highest. While Jeudy will wear No. 10 in Denver (which was recently worn by former Broncos receiver Emmanuel Sanders), Lamb will wear No. 88, a number formerly worn in Dallas by Drew Pearson, Hall of Famer Michael Irvin and Dez Bryant.

The highest-selling jersey worn by a defensive player belongs to Redskins pass rusher Chase Young. The No. 2 overall pick in the draft, Young has the league's 24th-highest sold jersey. Young is just ahead of Raiders rookie (and No. 12 overall pick) Henry Ruggs III, the first receiver selected in this year's draft.

Several other rookies have jerseys that are among the top 40. Among those players include Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (No. 30), Packers quarterback Jordan Love (No. 32), Steelers receiver Chase Claypool (No. 33), Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (No. 34), 49ers defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw (No. 36), Jaguars cornerback C.J. Henderson (No. 37), Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (No. 38) and Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (No. 39).