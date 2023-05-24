The 2023 NFL season is near, as OTAs are already underway and training camp will be here before we know it. One highlight of training camp is always joint practices, where two teams meet at one of their facilities ahead of the season.

Joint practices are a chance for teams to go up against other competition, and they give the players a taste of what a game situation will feel like. This type of practice is not mandatory by the league, but a lot of teams like to use it as a chance to try out plays and bring some extra intensity to the practice field.

Sometimes joint practices can even get a bit heated, with fights known to happen in the past. We will have to wait and see if this year will bring any more wild joint practice stories.

Here is a look at all the confirmed and rumored joint practices happening in 2023, along with the dates:

N/A

Aug. 15-16: vs. Washington Commanders: Ahead of Week 2 preseason game (Aug. 21)

N/A

N/A

Week of Aug. 14 at at Indianapolis Colts: Ahead of Week 2 preseason game (Aug. 19)



N/A

Week of Aug. 14 at Philadelphia Eagles: Ahead of Week 2 preseason game (Aug. 17)

N/A

Week of Aug. 21 vs. Los Angeles Rams (reported): Ahead of Week 3 preseason game (Aug. 26)

Week of Aug. 14 vs. New England Patriots (reported): Ahead of Week 2 preseason game (Aug. 19)

N/A

Week of Aug. 14 vs. Chicago Bears: Ahead of Week 2 preseason game (Aug. 19)

Week of Aug. 14 vs. at Detroit Lions: Ahead of Week 2 preseason game (Aug. 19)

N/A

Week of Aug. 14 vs. New Orleans Saints: Ahead of Week 2 preseason game (Aug. 20)

Aug. 8-9: vs. Atlanta Falcons: Ahead of Week 1 preseason game (Aug. 11)

N/A

Week of Aug. 14 at Green Bay Packers (reported): Ahead of Week 2 preseason game (Aug. 19)



Week of Aug. 14 at Los Angeles Chargers: Ahead of Week 2 preseason game (Aug. 20)

Week of Aug. 7 at Detroit Lions: Ahead of Week 1 preseason game (Aug. 12)

Week of Aug. 14 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (reported): Ahead of Week 2 preseason game (Aug. 19)

Week of Aug. 14 vs. Cleveland Browns: Ahead of Week 2 preseason game (Aug. 17)

N/A

Week of Aug. 7 at Las Vegas Raiders (reported): Ahead of Week 1 preseason game (Aug. 12)

N/A

Week of Aug. 14 vs. at New York Jets (reported): Ahead of Week 2 preseason game (Aug. 19)

N/A