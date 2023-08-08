The 2023 NFL regular season is near, but before that, there's the preseason. And one highlight of the preseason is always joint practices, where two teams meet at one of their facilities ahead of an exhibition game.
Joint practices are a chance for teams to go up against other competition, and they give the players a taste of what a game situation will feel like. This type of practice is not mandatory by the league, but a lot of teams like to use it as a chance to try out plays and bring some extra intensity to the practice field.
Sometimes joint practices can even get a bit heated, with fights known to happen in the past. We will have to wait and see if this year will bring any more wild joint practice stories.
Here is a look at all the joint practices happening in 2023:
Week 1
|Home team
|Away team
|Practice dates
|Game date
Dolphins
Falcons
Aug. 8-9
Aug. 11
|Bengals
|Packers
|Aug. 9
|Aug. 11
Lions
Giants
Aug. 8-9
Aug. 12
Panthers
Jets
Aug. 9-10
Aug. 12
|Raiders
|49ers
|Aug. 10-11
|Aug. 13
Week 2
|Home team
|Away team
|Practice dates
|Game date
|Eagles
|Browns
|Aug. 14-15
|Aug. 17
Ravens
Commanders
Aug. 15-16
Aug. 21
|Colts
|Bears
|Aug. 16-17
|Aug. 19
Lions
Jaguars
Aug. 16-17
Aug. 19
|Rams
|Raiders
|Aug. 16-17
|Aug. 19
|Jets
|Buccaneers
|Aug. 16-17
|Aug. 19
|Vikings
|Titans
|Aug. 16-17
|Aug. 19
Packers
Patriots
Aug. 16-17
Aug. 19
|Texans
|Dolphins
|Aug. 16-17
|Aug. 19
|Chargers
|Saints
|Aug. 17-18
|Aug. 20
Week 3
|Home team
|Away team
|Practice dates
|Game date
|Titans
|Patriots
|Aug. 22-23
|Aug. 25
|Vikings
|Cardinals
|Aug. 23-24
|Aug. 26
|Broncos
|Rams
|Aug. 23-24
|Aug. 26
|Saints
|Texans
|Aug. 24-25
|Aug. 27