The 2023 NFL regular season is near, but before that, there's the preseason. And one highlight of the preseason is always joint practices, where two teams meet at one of their facilities ahead of an exhibition game.

Joint practices are a chance for teams to go up against other competition, and they give the players a taste of what a game situation will feel like. This type of practice is not mandatory by the league, but a lot of teams like to use it as a chance to try out plays and bring some extra intensity to the practice field.

Sometimes joint practices can even get a bit heated, with fights known to happen in the past. We will have to wait and see if this year will bring any more wild joint practice stories.

Here is a look at all the joint practices happening in 2023:

Week 1

Home team Away team Practice dates Game date Dolphins Falcons Aug. 8-9 Aug. 11 Bengals Packers Aug. 9 Aug. 11 Lions Giants Aug. 8-9 Aug. 12 Panthers Jets Aug. 9-10 Aug. 12 Raiders 49ers Aug. 10-11 Aug. 13

Week 2

Home team Away team Practice dates Game date Eagles Browns Aug. 14-15 Aug. 17 Ravens Commanders Aug. 15-16 Aug. 21 Colts Bears Aug. 16-17 Aug. 19 Lions Jaguars Aug. 16-17 Aug. 19 Rams Raiders Aug. 16-17 Aug. 19 Jets Buccaneers Aug. 16-17 Aug. 19 Vikings Titans Aug. 16-17 Aug. 19 Packers Patriots Aug. 16-17 Aug. 19 Texans Dolphins Aug. 16-17 Aug. 19 Chargers Saints Aug. 17-18 Aug. 20

Week 3