It looks like CeeDee Lamb is going to need a new celebration. The NFL sent out a full 2025 rules report to each team this week and that report included one major update in the section about what constitutes an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

The NFL has been trying to take violent celebrations out of the game over the past few years, which is a big reason why no one is allowed to celebrate a big play or a touchdown with a throat slash anymore. This year, the league also added the 'nose wipe' to the list of banned celebrations.

Here's a look at Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1(d) from the rules report (via Benjamin Solak):

"Any violent gesture, which shall include but not be limited to a throat slash, simulating firing or brandishing a gun, or using the 'nose wipe' gesture, or an act that is sexually suggestive or offensive."

If you're wondering that the nose wipe celebration looks like, former Cowboys star Dez Bryant was kind enough to share a GIF of Lamb doing it in a game.

If you're wondering why that celebration is considered a 'violent gesture,' it mostly has to do with the fact that it's a sign that's associated with gangs, according to Urban Dictionary. That's right, we broke out the Urban Dictionary.

The sign is generally used to "scare off unwanted company or to keep sight of someone. It doesn't always necessarily mean murder. Usually someone is being robbed or targeted for some act of violence."

Lamb caught wind of the rule change on Wednesday night and based on his reaction, it sounds like the Cowboys Pro Bowl receiver is not thrilled with the decision.

The good news for Lamb is that he appears to have a new celebration in mind to take the place of his nose wipe.