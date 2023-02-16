The 2022 NFL season is over, capped off with the Kansas City Chiefs winning Super Bowl LVII. As the page now flips to the offseason for every team, 31 of them will try and figure out how they can take the next step in their development and hopefully overtake the Chiefs in the race for next year's Lombardi Trophy.

As we move our way through the offseason, there are a lot of key dates to keep in mind. We've broken down the offseason into different segments, so you're able to keep an eye out for the ways teams can set about improving their roster and developing their players as they prepare for the 2023 campaign.

Feb. 21-March 7 : Franchise/transition player designation period

: Franchise/transition player designation period Feb. 28-March 6: NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis, Indiana

NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis, Indiana March 7: College pro days begin

College pro days begin March 13-15: Legal tampering period from 12 p.m. ET through 3:59 p.m. ET

Legal tampering period from 12 p.m. ET through 3:59 p.m. ET March 15 : 2022 NFL league year ends at 3:59 p.m. ET

: 2022 NFL league year ends at 3:59 p.m. ET March 15: 2023 NFL league year and free agency begin at 4 p.m. ET

Let's call this the offseason prep period, where teams begin identifying which players from last season's roster they want to keep and which they want to let hit the open market, as well as scouring the draft-eligible lists for players they'd like to add to the mix in late April. Teams can negotiate with free agents for just over 48 hours before they're allowed to officially sign contracts, but we have seen in recent seasons that a lot of negotiating actually gets done at the combine and the days leading up to the so-called "legal tampering" period.

March 26-29: Annual league meetings (Phoenix, Arizona)

Annual league meetings (Phoenix, Arizona) April 3 : Start of offseason workouts for teams with new head coaches

: Start of offseason workouts for teams with new head coaches April 17: Start of offseason workouts for teams with no head-coaching change

We're likely to get some news from the competition committee after these meetings in Arizona, with some potential new rules and/or tweaks to existing rules at that time. In the weeks following those meetings, teams will begin organized team activities (OTAs) with their returning players, new signees and anyone else they want to invite in for a tryout prior to the NFL Draft.

April 21 : Last day of restricted free agent signing period

: Last day of restricted free agent signing period April 26 : Last day to match offer sheets to restricted free agents

: Last day to match offer sheets to restricted free agents April 27 : End of pre-draft examination and contact period

: End of pre-draft examination and contact period April 27-29: 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri

Restricted free agency is not all that common in the NFL, but there are certainly some notable players who could be subjected to offer sheets this spring. Meanwhile, the three-day NFL Draft event will take place this year in the home city of the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. There are only 31 first-round selections this year after the Miami Dolphins lost their pick as the result of a tampering investigation.

May 1: Fifth-year option deadline

Fifth-year option deadline May 5-8 or May 12-15: Rookie minicamp



Rookie minicamp Mid-May: NFL schedule release show

NFL schedule release show May 22-24: Spring league meeting (date TBD)

Just a couple days after the draft, teams have to make a decision on whether or not to pick up the fifth-year options of players drafted back in 2020. (That decision has to be made prior to a player's fourth season.) Beginning a few days after that, teams will bring in their rookies for minicamp practices. Sometime around mid-May, the NFL will release the 2023 schedule, and then there will be another league meeting in late May.

Mid-July: Franchise tag contract negotiation deadline

Franchise tag contract negotiation deadline Late July: Training camps open

Players designated with the franchise tag have until mid-July to negotiate a long-term deal with their teams or (if they are given the non-exclusive tag) sign elsewhere. If no long-term agreement is reached by then, they have to either play on the tag or sign a one-year deal for a different amount. A lot of times, players working on the tag choose not to attend training camp, which begins just a few days after the tag deadline.