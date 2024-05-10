nfl-logo-getty.jpg
The 2023 NFL season came to a close after the Kansas City Chiefs won their second consecutive Super Bowl. Free agency is in the rearview mirror, as is the 2024 NFL Draft. Now, teams are ready for what will be another busy offseason of preparation for 2024.

They'll try their best to end Kansas City's two-year reign atop the league, while the champs will undoubtedly look to do what they can this year to attempt a three-peat. In the space below, we're highlighting all the key dates and events to watch out for as the league prepares for the 2024 season.

Post-NFL Draft

  • Early-to-mid May: Three-day rookie minicamp  

Each team's rookie minicamp schedule is as follows: 

TeamRookie Minicamp dates
Arizona CardinalsMay 10-12
Atlanta FalconsMay 10-12
Baltimore RavensMay 3-5 (complete)
Buffalo BillsMay 10-11
Carolina PanthersMay 10-12
Chicago BearsMay 10-11
Cincinnati BengalsMay 10
Cleveland BrownsMay 10-12
Dallas CowboysMay 10-11
Denver BroncosMay 10-12
Detroit LionsMay 10-12
Green Bay PackersMay 3-4 (complete)
Houston TexansMay 10-11
Indianapolis CotsMay 10-12
Jacksonville JaguarsMay 10-11
Kansas City ChiefsMay 4-6 (complete)
Las Vegas RaidersMay 10-11
Los Angeles ChargersMay 10-12
Los Angeles RamsMay 10-11
Miami DolphinsMay 10-12
Minnesota VikingsMay 10-12
New England PatriotsMay 10-12
New Orleans SaintsMay 10-12
New York GiantsMay 9-11
New York JetsMay 3-5 (complete)
Philadelphia EaglesMay 3-4 (complete)
Pittsburgh SteelersMay 10-12
San Francisco 49ersMay 10-11
Seattle SeahawksMay 3-5 (complete)
Tampa Bay BuccaneersMay 10-12
Tennessee TitansMay 10-12
Washington CommandersMay 10-12

Lead-up to 2024 NFL season

We already know which teams will play each other (and where), thanks to the NFL's rotating schedule rules. We just don't yet know when those games will happen. We'll find out for sure on May 15. 

  • May 20-22: Spring league meeting
  • Late May to early June: Organized Team Activities (OTAs) and Mandatory minicamps

The mandatory minicamp and OTA schedule for each team is as follows:

TeamOTA offseason workoutsMandatory Minicamp
Arizona CardinalsMay 20-22, 28-30, June 3-6June 11-13
Atlanta FalconsMay 13-14, 16, 20-21, June 3-4, 6June 10-12
Baltimore RavensMay 20, 22-23, 28, 30-31, June 3-4, 6-7June 11-13
Buffalo BillsMay 20-21, 23, 28-30, June 3-4, 6June 11-13
Carolina PanthersMay 20-21, 23, 28-29, 31, June 3-4, 6June 11-13
Chicago BearsMay 20-21, 23, 28-29, 31June 4-6
Cincinnati BengalsMay 28-30, June 3-6June 11-13
Cleveland BrownsMay 21-23, 28-30, June 3-6June 11-13
Dallas CowboysMay 21-23, 29-31June 4-6
Denver BroncosMay 21-23, 28-30, June 3-6June 11-13
Detroit LionsMay 21-23, 29-31, June 10-12June 4-6
Green Bay PackersMay 20-21, 23, 28-29, 31, June 3-4, 6June 11-13
Houston TexansMay 20-21, 23, 29-31June 4-6
Indianapolis CotsMay 21-23, 29-31June 4-6
Jacksonville JaguarsMay 20-21, 23, 28-29, 31, June 3-6June 10-12
Kansas City ChiefsMay 20-22, 28-30, June 4-7June 11-13
Las Vegas RaidersMay 20-21, 23, 28-29, 31, June 3-6June 11-13
Los Angeles ChargersMay 20-21, 23, 29-31, June 4-7June 11-13
Los Angeles RamsMay 20-21, 23, 28-29, 31, June 3-6June 10-12
Miami DolphinsMay 20-21, 23, 28-29, 31June 4-6
Minnesota VikingsMay 20-21, 23, 28-29, 31, June 10-13June 4-6
New England PatriotsMay 20-21, 23, 29-31, June 3-6June 11-13
New Orleans SaintsMay 21-23, 28-30, June 3-6June 11-13
New York GiantsMay 20-21, 23, 28-29, 31, June 3-4, 6-7June 11-13
New York JetsMay 20-21, 23, 28-29, 31, June 3-4, 6-7June 11-13
Philadelphia EaglesMay 20, 22-23, 28, 30-31June 4-6
Pittsburgh SteelersMay 21-23, 28-30, June 3-6June 11-13
San Francisco 49ersMay 20-21, 23, 28-29, 31June 4-6
Seattle SeahawksMay 20, 22-23, 28, 30-31, June 3-4, 6-7June 11-13
Tampa Bay BuccaneersMay 21-23, 28-30, June 4-6June 11-13
Tennessee TitansMay 20-21, 23, 28-29, 31, June 10-13June 4-6
Washington CommandersMay 14-15, 17, 21-22, 24, June 4-5, 7June 11-13
  • July 17: Franchise tag deadline (4 p.m. ET)
  • Mid-to-late July: Training camps open
  • August: Preseason games

The rest of the offseason, with the exception of the franchise tag deadline (which is the deadline for tagged players to sign a long-term deal with that franchise) is more up in the air at the moment. Typically, teams announce their training camp schedules in June. So, when the official dates dates become available, we'll fill them in here. 