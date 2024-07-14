The 2024 NFL season is fast approaching. Both free agency and the draft are in the rearview mirror, and even OTAs and minicamps are over. Up next: training camp, which will begin kicking off within the next week as we are just over 50 days away from the start of the regular season.

Thirty-one of the league's 32 teams try will attempt to dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs and their two-year reign atop the NFL, while the champs will undoubtedly look to do what they can this year to become the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls. In the space below, we're highlighting all the key dates and events to watch out for as the league prepares for the 2024 season.

Lead-up to 2024 NFL season

The training camp schedules for each team are as follows:

August: Preseason games

Start of 2024 season

The preseason will begin Thursday, Aug. 1, with the Chicago Bears taking on the Houston Texans in the Hall of Fame Game. The full preseason schedule can be seen here. The regular season will officially kick off Thursday, Sept. 5, with the defending champion Chiefs playing host to the Baltimore Ravens. The full regular-season schedule can be seen here.