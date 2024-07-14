The 2024 NFL season is fast approaching. Both free agency and the draft are in the rearview mirror, and even OTAs and minicamps are over. Up next: training camp, which will begin kicking off within the next week as we are just over 50 days away from the start of the regular season.
Thirty-one of the league's 32 teams try will attempt to dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs and their two-year reign atop the NFL, while the champs will undoubtedly look to do what they can this year to become the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls. In the space below, we're highlighting all the key dates and events to watch out for as the league prepares for the 2024 season.
Lead-up to 2024 NFL season
- July 15: Franchise tag deadline (4 p.m. ET)
- Mid-to-late July: Training camps open
- Aug. 1: NFL Hall of Fame Game between Houston Texans and Chicago Bears
- Aug. 8-11: Preseason Week 1
- Aug. 15-18: Preseason Week 2
- Aug. 22-25: Preseason Week 3
- Aug. 27: Roster cutdown date
- Sept. 5: Regular season kickoff between Baltimore Ravens & Kansas City Chiefs
The training camp schedules for each team are as follows:
|Team
|Site
|City
|Rookies
|Veterans
|Arizona Cardinals
|State Farm Stadium
|Glendale, AZ
|July 23
|July 23
|Atlanta Falcons
|IBM Performance Field
|Flowery Branch, GA
|July 24
|July 24
|Baltimore Ravens
|Under Armour Performance Center
|Owings Mills, MD
|July 13
|July 20
|Buffalo Bills
|St. John Fisher University
|Rochester, NY
|July 16
|July 23
|Carolina Panthers
|Bank of America Stadium
|Charlotte, NC
|July 19
|July 23
|Chicago Bears
|PNC Center at Halas Hall
|Lake Forest, IL
|July 16
|July 19
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Kettering Health Practice Fields
|Cincinnati, OH
|July 20
|July 23
|Cleveland Browns
|CrossCountry Mortgage Campus
|Berea, OH
|July 22
|July 23
|Dallas Cowboys
|Marriott Residence Inn
|Oxnard, CA
|July 24
|July 24
|Denver Broncos
|Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit
|Englewood, CO
|July 17
|July 23
|Detroit Lions
|Detroit Lions Training Facility
|Allen Park, MI
|July 20
|July 23
|Green Bay Packers
|Nitschke Field
|Green Bay, WI
|July 17
|July 21
|Houston Texans
|Houston Methodist Training Center
|Houston, TX
|July 17
|July 17
|Indianapolis Colts
|Grand Park
|Westfield, IN
|July 24
|July 24
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Miller Electric Center
|Jacksonville, FL
|July 19
|July 23
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Missouri Western State University
|Saint Joseph, MO
|July 16
|July 20
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Jack Hammett Sports Complex
|Costa Mesa, CA
|July 21
|July 23
|Los Angeles Chargers
|The Bolt
|El Segundo, CA
|July 16
|July 23
|Los Angeles Rams
|Loyola Marymount University
|Los Angles, CA
|July 23
|July 23
|Miami Dolphins
|Baptist Health Training Compliex
|Miami Gardens, FL
|July 16
|July 23
|Minnesota Vikings
|TCO Performance Center
|Eagan, MN
|July 21
|July 23
|New England Patriots
|Gillette Stadium
|Foxborough, MA
|July 19
|July 23
|New Orleans Saints
|University of California, Irvine
|Irvine, CA
|July 16
|July 23
|New York Giants
|Quest Diagnostics Training Facility
|East Rutherford, NJ
|July 16
|July 23
|New York Jets
|Atlanta Health Jets Training Center
|Florham Park, NJ
|July 18
|July 23
|Philadelphia Eagles
|NovaCare Complex
|Philadelphia, PA
|July 23
|July 23
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Saint Vincent College
|Latrobe, PA
|July 24
|July 24
|San Francisco 49ers
|SAP Performance Facility
|Santa Clara, CA
|July 16
|July 23
|Seattle Seahawks
|Virginia Mason Athletic Center
|Renton, WA
|July 17
|July 23
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|AdventHealth Training Center
|Tampa, FL
|July 22
|July 23
|Tennessee Titans
|Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park
|Nashville, TN
|July 23
|July 23
|Washington Commanders
|OrthoVirginia Training Center
|Auburn, VA
|July 18
|July 23
- August: Preseason games
Start of 2024 season
The preseason will begin Thursday, Aug. 1, with the Chicago Bears taking on the Houston Texans in the Hall of Fame Game. The full preseason schedule can be seen here. The regular season will officially kick off Thursday, Sept. 5, with the defending champion Chiefs playing host to the Baltimore Ravens. The full regular-season schedule can be seen here.