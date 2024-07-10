Barry Sanders has provided a positive update just a little over one month after suffering a "health scare" over Father's Day weekend that was related to his heart. The legendary Detroit Lions running back and Hall of Famer said Wednesday that he has been "cleared to return to my normal activities."

"1st, I can't thank my family, friends and fans enough," Sanders wrote on social media. "The outpouring of love & support over the past month has been incredibly humbling. ... Let's all use this scare to prioritize our health."

Upon making his health scare public, Sanders said that would take some time to "prioritize my health and well-being." He said the health scare served as a reminder "of the importance of staying vigilant about our physical well-being, even when we are feeling fine."

Sanders did share a photo late last month of him with two of his sons taking in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

Despite retiring from the NFL 25 years ago, Sanders remains one of pro football's most popular players. Last fall, the Lions built a statue in Sanders' honor. Two months later, Amazon Prime released a documentary on Sanders detailing his career and his stunning decision to retire despite still being at the top of his game.

Sanders, 55, currently serves as an ambassador for the Lions. He recently took part in the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit. He also served as one of the honorary captains when the Lions faced the 49ers in last year's NFC Championship.

Sanders is involved with several charities, including the Scleroderma Research Foundation. Sanders lost his sister, Nancy, to the disease at a young age.

"The toughest person I've ever known wasn't Daddy, and it wasn't Lawrence Taylor, Howie Long, or John Lynch," Sanders once said. "The toughest person I've ever known is my sister Nancy, and the toughest thing I've ever had to endure was watching her fight a slow death."