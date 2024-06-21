NFL legend and former Lions Hall of Fame Barry Sanders has revealed that he experienced a "health scare" during Father's Day weekend. Sanders' scare was heart related.

While he didn't provide an update on his condition, Sanders wrote on social media that he is "taking this opportunity to prioritize my health and well-being."

"It was unexpected and served as a reminder of the importance of staying vigilant about our physical well-being, even when we are feeling fine," Sanders wrote. "I am grateful for the amazing doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals for providing me with needed care. My family and I are thankful for your prayers and support during this time."

Sanders, 55, currently serves as an ambassador for the Lions. He was recently seen at the 2024 NFL Draft, which was held in Detroit. During the draft, Bill Belichick said that Sanders was the most difficult opponent to defend during his 49 years as an NFL coach.

In January, Sanders and former 49ers Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana served as honorary captains for the NFC Championship game, which was won by the 49ers over Sanders' Lions. Last September, Sanders became the first Lions player to have a statue built in his honor. In November, Amazon Prime released a documentary on Sanders detailing his career and his decision to retire despite being less than 1,500 yards away from breaking Walter Payton's all-time career rushing record.

A first-ballot Hall of Famer, Sanders is the first player to rush for over 1,000 years in each of his first 10 seasons. He won four rushing titles during his 10-year career (that spanned from 1989-98) and in 1997 became the third player in history to rush for over 2,000 yards in a season. Sanders shared league MVP honors that season with then-Packers quarterback Brett Favre.