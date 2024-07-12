Jerome Bettis, when recently given the ability to use active players to create the ultimate running back, only needed one. The Steelers' legend and Hall of Fame running back chose a two-time Pro Bowler who is on the short list of the NFL's best current backs.

"I don't even have to build one," Bettis said. "I've got one. Saquon Barkley. Just package him and ship him out to all 32, and we have a great one."

It's easy to see why Bettis picked Barkley as his ultimate running back. At 6-foot and 232 pounds, Barkley has the strength to break tackles and grind out yards. He also has impressive agility and speed that makes him a big-play threat every time he touches the ball.

Saquon Barkley PHI • RB • #26 Att 247 Yds 962 TD 6 FL 2 View Profile

Barkley is also a solid pass catcher. He caught 139 passes during his final three seasons with the Giants and last season matched his career-high with four touchdown receptions. During the Giants' upset win over the Vikings in the 2022 playoffs, Barkley actually had more yards receiving than rushing while playing a key role in the Giants' first postseason win since Super Bowl XLVI. In addition to his 56 receiving yards, Barkley ran for two scores in Big Blue's 31-24 win.

After validating his status as a former No. 2 overall pick in New York, Barkley is looking to add his talents to an Eagles offense that already has plenty.

"Biggest thing that struck me is my first 7-on-7 huddle you see A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert and Jalen Hurts," Barkley said during OTAs. "It's not a bad group to be out there with. That's not even including the offensive linemen.

"We're all just coming in, buying in, trying to learn the playbook, learning the system, trying to get better each day. You know there is a lot of talent, a lot of talent before I got here. I feel I can only add to that. At the same time, you can't look too far. That's the beauty of it. That's the beauty of coming in every single day, working with each other, pushing each other."