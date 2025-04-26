After getting selected by the New York Giants with the third overall pick in the NFL Draft, Abdul Carter had his sights set on wearing a specific number during his rookie year but that won't be happening.

The Penn State pass rusher was hoping to wear No. 56, which might be the most famous number in franchise history for the Giants and that's mostly because it was worn by Lawrence Taylor. The NFL legend spent his entire 13-year career in New York and after he was done playing, the Giants ended up retiring his number. With 56 not technically available, the only way Carter was going to be able to wear it was if he got permission from Taylor and that definitely won't be happening.

During an interview with the New York Post, the Pro Football Hall of Famer made it clear that he would NOT be giving Carter permission to wear No. 56.

"I know he would love to wear that number, but hey, I think it's retired," Taylor said.

The two-time Super Bowl winner then offered some terse advice to Carter.

"Get another number," Taylor said. "I don't care if it's double zero, and then make it famous."

Although Carter was hoping to get No. 56, he's definitely not offended by the fact that Taylor said no. After hearing about Taylor's answer, the former Penn State star responded to the comment on social media.

Taylor's refusal to let Carter wear his old number came just hours after the opposite thing happened in Tennessee. Cam Ward was hoping to wear No. 1 with the Titans and although the number is retired for Warren Moon, Ward will be permitted to wear it after Moon granted him permission on Friday. The Pro Football Hall of Famer showed up at Ward's introductory press conference and presented him with a No. 1 jersey.

Ward will be getting the number he wanted, but Carter is going to have to pick another number. Carter wore 11 at Penn State and it won't be surprising if he ends up going that route in New York.