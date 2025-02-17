The 50th anniversary of "Saturday Night Live" was held over the weekend, and not only did Peyton Manning score an invite to the event, but he also had a speaking part during the three-hour prime-time special that aired Sunday night on NBC.

At one point during the show, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey decided to hold a Q&A where they answered questions from "random" audience members that included Jon Hamm and Ryan Reynolds. For their final question of the segment, they decided to call on Peyton Manning, who wanted to know one thing about "SNL" creator Lorne Michaels.

"Is Lorne going to retire now?" Peyton asked.

When Poehler and Fey assured him that Lorne would NOT be retiring, Peyton then offered some hilarious advice.

"That's great news, Lorne, never retire. It's brutal out here," Peyton said. "They have me doing all these commercials: insurance, beer. I did one the other day for something called Fan Fight Power Monster 3. I don't even know what the hell it is. I just assumed it was a video game, but then in the last voiceover, I said, 'Now, in diet chili favor.' I hate being retired. No seriously, Lorne. Getting old sucks. You feel like such a loser."

Manning then directed his attention toward Zach Galifianakis.

"Galifianakis knows what I'm talking about," Manning said.

Manning has showed up on "SNL" multiple times over the years, which includes doing a hosting stint in 2007. During that show, Manning pulled off one of the most hilarious skits of all time that involved an athlete.

Although Manning hasn't hosted since 2007, he has made several cameos on the show. In 2022, he showed up on "Weekend Update" where he was "supposed" to talk about football, but instead, he decided he wanted to talk about "Emily in Paris."

The prime-time special on Sunday night was a hot ticket and the fact that Manning got a speaking role for the show proves just how much everyone at "SNL" seems to enjoy his sense of humor.