Randy Moss is returning to ESPN. The NFL legend will be making a celebrated return on Sunday for the network's coverage of Super Bowl LIX. According to ESPN, Moss will join the coverage for "Sunday NFL Countdown."

The return comes just over two months since Moss first revealed he was battling cancer. Moss made a surprise appearance at the NFL Honors show on Thursday where he passed along some good news about his recovery.

During a taped segment, the retired NFL star said he's "Mossing cancer."

"Good evening everybody. How y'all doing? It is great to talk to you tonight," Moss said. "I'm sorry I could not be there in person to join you all, but I want to send a special thank you to all of my doctors, my beautiful wife, my children, my family, my teammates, and all the prayer warriors out there. We are Mossing cancer and I can not wait to get back on television with all my guys."

Moss hinted at making a return during the interview, and now, it's actually happening.

Back in December, Moss had said that a cancerous mass had been found in his bile duct and that he was going to need to undergo radiation and chemotherapy to have it removed. Moss stepped away from the ESPN on Dec. 6, and then one week later, he revealed the specific health issues that he was dealing with.

The 47-year-old Moss is widely considered to be one of the greatest receivers in NFL history. During a 14-year-career that saw him play for five different teams, Moss caught a total of 156 touchdown passes, which still stands as the second-most in NFL history. Moss caught 23 touchdowns while playing for the 16-0 Patriots in 2007, a mark that still stands as the NFL single-season record for most touchdown receptions in a season.