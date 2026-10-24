The NFL has fined All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner for two infractions stemming from San Francisco's Week 6 win over the Commanders, according to multiple reports. In total, Warner was docked $65,673, specifically for a hit he inflicted on Washington tight end Chig Okonkwo.

During the 49ers' 23-17 win on Monday night, Warner made helmet-to-helmet contact with Okonkwo as he brought in a 2-yard reception in the fourth quarter. Warner was initially flagged on the play, but it was eventually picked up by the officials.

He was fined $47,762 for a hit on a defenseless player and then $17,911 for using his helmet to initiate contact.

This isn't the first time that Warner has found himself in the crosshairs of the league office. In fact, this is the linebacker's fourth fine of the season, with the league handing down two fines totaling $41,793 for his actions in the Niners' Week 3 win over the Arizona Cardinals. When adding all of those up, Warner has been fined $107,466 so far in 2026.

Beyond seeing his bank account decrease, the 29-year-old linebacker is now teetering on a possible suspension on two different fronts. If a player is disciplined for three hits on defenseless players, they receive an automatic one-game suspension, so Warner is two away from a brief ban. The same goes for hip-drop tackles, which is what Warner was fined for in Week 3.

The veteran is playing in his ninth season in the NFL and, aside from being hit with some fines, has bounced back in a big way after his 2025 campaign was cut short by an ankle injury. Through six games, Warner has posted 58 tackles, three forced fumbles and three pass breakups. Already, that forced fumble mark is one away from tying his career high (2023 and 2024), while his three quarterback hits are four away from matching his career high (2019).