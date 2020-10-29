The Super Bowl is already one of the toughest tickets in all of sports and this year, and now it's going to be even tougher to land a ticket. Although the NFL had been hoping to have a full stadium for Super Bowl LV, it looks like the league has finally given up on that dream.

According to ESPN.com, the NFL is currently planning to have a fan capacity of just 20% at Raymond James Stadium for Super Bowl LV. The game, which will be televised by CBS, is scheduled to kick off from Tampa on Feb. 7. Fans who attend the game will be required to wear masks, and they'll also be put in seating pods that are set up at least six feet apart.

The lowest-attended Super Bowl in NFL history was the first one, when 61,946 attended the Packers' 35-10 win over the Chiefs at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. If the NFL sticks with a 20% capacity for this year's game, that would mean there would only be between 13,000 and 15,000 fans in attendance, with the final number depending on how the stadium is set up.

Although ESPN has put the number at 20%, the league said in a statement that it hasn't yet settled on a final number for the game.

"There is no set capacity figure at this time as we continue to monitor the ongoing pandemic with more than three months to go before the Super Bowl on February 7," the league said, via ESPN.com. "There have been 19 teams that have already or have been authorized by public authorities to host regular season games. The average has been around 20 percent with fans seated in pods and everyone wearing face coverings. Among the scenarios we are exploring is a capacity of around that figure but we anticipate it could grow as we get closer to the game."

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have already hosted fans at two home games this year with an average of roughly 11,000 fans attending each game, which means they've been filling the stadium to just 17% of capacity.

If attendance is cut to 15,000 or below, that will have a dramatic effect on ticket prices. According to TicketIQ, prices on the secondary market could reach an average of $12,858 per ticket, which would blow away the previous record of $9,723 for Super Bowl 50 in February 2016. Last year, the average ticket was $8,404 for the game between the Chiefs and the 49ers.

If you're wondering who might be playing in Super Bowl LV, be sure to click here so you can check out our latest story on every team's Super Bowl odds heading into Week 8.