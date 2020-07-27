Watch Now: Overall Concern Level of NFL Season Happening ( 3:46 )

The 2020 NFL season will look very different for a couple of reasons. While the COVID-19 pandemic is still fresh in the minds of everyone, so is the racial equality awakening the United States is experiencing. The NFL has already committed to donating $250 million over a 10-year period to combat systemic racism, and players reportedly will be invited to sport helmet tributes to honor those who were victims of police brutality.

A league memo obtained by ESPN states that players will be invited to wear helmet decals bearing the names or initials of police violence victims and those impacted by systemic racism. (Coaches can wear the same names on their hats.)

"Each player will have the option to honor an individual by displaying that person's name via a decal on the back of their helmet," the memo reads. "Players will be offered a list of names and short biographical information to help guide their decision-making, however, they can also select a victim of systemic racism who is not represented on this list."

According to Steve Wyche of the NFL Network, the tributes could range from African American victims of racism to police officers slain in the line of duty. Wyche notes that the league hasn't made a final decision on the matter, but it "sounds like it's going to happen."

On rare occasions, the NFL has employed helmet decals or patches to salute former players or owners who have passed away or branches of the U.S. Armed Forces during the annual "Salute to Service" in November.

The NBA is doing something similar to what the NFL will likely do, as players will be allowed to replace their name on the back of their jerseys with certain statements pertaining to social justice. The NBA considered using the names of those that have died in police custody, but decided against it out of respect for the families.

Additionally, the league will stencil the messages "It Takes All of Us" and "End Racism" on all end zone borders for home openers, per the memo obtained by ESPN. The messages are an attempt to demonstrate, "how football and the NFL brings people together to work as one and use our example and our actions to help conquer racism," per the memo. The league will also recognize essential workers with a thank you message displayed on the seat coverings between each 30-yard line.

Earlier this month, it was reported that "Lift Ev'ry Voice and Sing," a song also known as the Black national anthem, will be performed live or played prior to "The Star Spangled Banner" at each of the NFL's Week 1 games in 2020. The league also recognized Juneteenth as an official holiday and pledged to "reach out" to players who have "raised their voices" on issues of racial inequality.